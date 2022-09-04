Read full article on original website
Related
Video: The Vital Volunteers of Rural Search and Rescue
There’s something they tell the kids in small towns like Walden, Colorado: listen for the tones. When the two-way radio tones go off on your parent’s walkie talkie, that means there’s about to be a mass migration of volunteers tearing through town to the latest emergency. So, really anyone, adult or child who hears the tones, get out of the streets. The volunteers are making a run at saving someone’s life.
Bank manager forces employees to volunteer at community road race
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. The bank where I worked was the sponsor of an annual community road race, and our manager was extremely enthusiastic about it. Ever since he found out about the race, he started pressuring all the bank branch employees to volunteer their time to help.
45 Degrees North: Flat Tires On Rural Roads
Like many people with rural roots, I learned how to change a tire when I learned to drive. And when we buy a vehicle I take time to find where the spare and the tools are located and look at the tire-changing instructions in the owner’s manual. So I...
Like a ski resort for bikes: downhill mountain biking in Wales
The Vicious Valley trail starts with a terrifying half-metre drop off a wooden boardwalk. Like all the advanced runs at BikePark Wales in the Brecon Beacons national park, it begins with a qualifier, that is a tricky opening feature where you can check whether you’re good enough for the trail and, if not, bail out in favour of an easier alternative.
RELATED PEOPLE
Gear Rx: Can You Donate Old Outdoor Gear?
There comes a point with every item we own when it’s time to move on to something new. Now, this could mean that they are no longer usable; in that case, it may be possible to repurpose or recycle the materials. Then, in the worst-case scenario, we toss the item in the trash.
The Daily Yonder
Whitesburg, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT
The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.http://www.dailyyonder.com/
Comments / 0