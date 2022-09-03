Read full article on original website
WWE News: Nikki A.S.H. Tosses Mask After Tag Loss On Raw, Bayley Cuts Promo Bianca Belair
– Nikki A.S.H. is getting increasingly frustrated, and tossed her superhero mask after a loss on tonight’s WWE Raw. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated A.S.H. and Doudrop in a non-title match on tonight’s show. Later in the show, A.S.H. could be seen throwing her mask at Doudrop in the background of a segment:
More Details On Recent Suspensions In AEW, How Long They May Be Out
As previously reported, several people were suspended from AEW following a brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. This included The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. Punk’s status is unknown, although he did not appear on last night’s Dynamite and the world title was vacated.
Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed his reaction to CM Punk’s comments after AEW All Out, the situation escalating into a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on his...
More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans
As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
Latest Details on Reported CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega Altercation
UPDATE: A new report has additional details on the backstage brawl after the AEW All Out media scrum. Fightful Select has confirmed that Punk did have a physical altercation with the Young Buck, but it is not confirmed that he had one with Kenny Omega. Omega was said to have gotten physical with Ace Steel, who they have heard “shoot cracked Nick Jackson with a chair” which is where the story of Jackson having a black eye came from.
AEW News: Toni Storm Beats Penelope Ford On Dynamite, Wardlow Retains TNT Title
– Toni Storm picked up her first win as Interim AEW Women’s World Champion on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Storm defeated Penelope Ford to retain her championship on Wednesday’s show:. – Wardlow also retained his title on the show, as he beat Tony Nese to retain...
AEW Reportedly Held Talent Meeting Today
AEW reportedly held a talent meeting today before tonight’s Dynamite as the promotion reels from its post-All Out media scrum drama. According to Fightful Select, the meeting was set to take place at 4:15 ET and was set to feature talent, coaches, and announcers with Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley planned to lead the meeting.
Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Has No Leadership, Warns That If Tony Khan Doesn’t Fix Things, Triple H Will Run Away With Wrestling Business
On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed all the backstage drama from AEW All Out, including CM Punk trashing Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega while seated next to AEW owner Tony Khan at the post-show media scrum. Prinze Jr. said that Punk making those types of comments with Khan seated right next to him indicated that AEW is lacking leadership. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Costs The Miz US Title Match On Raw, Kevin Owens Beats Austin Theory
– Dexter Lumis’ obsession with The Miz cost the latter a US Championship match in the main event of Raw. Monday night’s show saw Lumis appear from under the ring as Miz was about to escape the steel cage and pick up the win. Freaked out, Miz went back into the ring and got defeated. Lumis then choked out Miz after the match.
Additional Names Left Out Of Upcoming AEW: Fight Forever
According to Fightful Select, more details have been made available about who will be missing from the initial release of AEW: Fight Forever. Evil Uno, Jake Hager, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), and Santana and Ortiz will be absent from the game at the time of launch. Stu Grayson was also listed as missing from the game’s roster prior to his departure from AEW. This report follows the revelation that current ROH, AAA, & IWGP World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, were also removed from the initial game release.
Update on CM Punk’s Injury Following AEW All Out
It was previously reported that CM Punk suffered some sort of arm injury during AEW All Out, and would have been forced to vacate the AEW World title even if he wasn’t involved in a brawl backstage. Tony Khan indeed vacated the belt and announced a tournament to crown a new champion.
Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz Again After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)
– As previously reported, Dexter Lumis appeared again tonight on WWE Raw and cost The Miz his match against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for the US Title. Also, after the match, Lumis choked out The Miz. WWE released a new video, showing what happened with Miz and Lumis after Raw went off the air.
Backstage Notes on WWE’s Internal Roster Changes for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa, More
– PWInsider has some new updates on WWE’s internal roster following last night’s edition of Raw. According to the report, Dexter Lumis, who has been involved in an ongoing Raw storyline with The Miz, is currently listed as part of the internal Raw roster. Meanwhile, Solo Sikoa, who...
NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Night Five Results: Okada, Tanahashi & Honma Beat TMDK
New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of its Burning Spirit tour from Ibaraki Lily Arena MITO (Mito Civic Gymnasium). Here are results, via Fightful:. * Yuto Nakajima beat Akio Fujita. * Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, & EVIL beat Ryohei Oiwa, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto. * Master Wato,...
AEW News: Jungle Boy Says Christian Cage Is Undergoing Surgery, Andrade El Idolo Tries To Recruit 10
– Christian Cage will be undergoing surgery to fix an arm injury, as Jungle Boy revealed on AEW Dynamite. AEW posted a vignette featuring Jungle Boy in which he told Cage to go get his “little surgery” and that when he comes back Jungle Boy will take years off his life.
Confirmed Stations, Airing Times For WOW – Women of Wrestling Premiere
WOW – Women of Wrestling premieres its reboot next weekend, and a new report has a list of confirmed stations and times for the premiere. PWInsider has confirmed the following stations and airtimes for the first episode, which premieres September 17th. It’s worth noting that these are not the...
Tony Khan Vacates AEW World & Trios Titles, New Champions To Be Crowned
The AEW World Championship and Trios Tag Team Championships are now vacant, as Tony Khan announced to open tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode opened with the AEW President announcing that CM Punk has been stripped of the World Championship and The Elite has been stripped of the Trios Championships. While he didn’t list the specific reasons, the decision was of course due to the media scrum and backstage brawl that took place after All Out.
Spoilers On Pre-show Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw
Fightful Select reports a number of plans underway for tonight’s WWE Raw from Kansas City. Bobby Lashley is prepped to defend his United States Title in a cage match. This is reportedly a component in Triple H’s continuing plan to lend credibility for the United States Title as a program prize.
Malakai Black To Miss Northeast Wrestling Event For Health Reasons
Northeast Wrestling has announced that Malakai Black will not attend at their event tomorrow night for health reasons. Jay Lethal and nZo have been added to the show in his place. The event happens at Eastwood Field in Niles, OH. Others set to appear include Penta El Zero M, Jerry Lawler, Erick Redbeard, John Hennigan, Ricky Starks, Matt Taven, Brian Pillman Jr., Cole Karter, Katie Arquette, Elijah Dean, Derek Dillinger, Slade and more.
