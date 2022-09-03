ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

More Details On Recent Suspensions In AEW, How Long They May Be Out

As previously reported, several people were suspended from AEW following a brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. This included The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. Punk’s status is unknown, although he did not appear on last night’s Dynamite and the world title was vacated.
WWE
411mania.com

More Details On Suspensions Following AEW Backstage Brawl Involving CM Punk, Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega, Note On Possible Creative Plans

As previously reported, there was a brawl backstage after AEW All Out featuring CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and others. The brawl reportedly resulted from comments made by Punk during his post-show media scrum. A report from yesterday noted that suspensions are coming and none of the participants would be featured on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Sports Illustrated has more details on the situation including who has been suspended from the company.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Kingston
Person
Alex Koslov
Person
Fred Yehi
Person
Ian Riccaboni
Person
Lucky Ali
411mania.com

Latest Details on Reported CM Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega Altercation

UPDATE: A new report has additional details on the backstage brawl after the AEW All Out media scrum. Fightful Select has confirmed that Punk did have a physical altercation with the Young Buck, but it is not confirmed that he had one with Kenny Omega. Omega was said to have gotten physical with Ace Steel, who they have heard “shoot cracked Nick Jackson with a chair” which is where the story of Jackson having a black eye came from.
WWE
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Held Talent Meeting Today

AEW reportedly held a talent meeting today before tonight’s Dynamite as the promotion reels from its post-All Out media scrum drama. According to Fightful Select, the meeting was set to take place at 4:15 ET and was set to feature talent, coaches, and announcers with Bryan Danielson, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley planned to lead the meeting.
WWE
411mania.com

Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega

On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed the backstage drama between CM Punk and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega) in AEW that led to an altercation between them in the locker room after AEW All Out on Sunday night. Bully felt that Punk went into business for himself and put Tony Khan in a bad spot by getting into his issues with Colt Cabana. He also said that Punk buried Khan’s decision making by trashing the EVPs that Khan put in place. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ianwrestling
411mania.com

Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Has No Leadership, Warns That If Tony Khan Doesn’t Fix Things, Triple H Will Run Away With Wrestling Business

On the latest edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. discussed all the backstage drama from AEW All Out, including CM Punk trashing Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega while seated next to AEW owner Tony Khan at the post-show media scrum. Prinze Jr. said that Punk making those types of comments with Khan seated right next to him indicated that AEW is lacking leadership. Highlights from his comments are below.
WWE
411mania.com

Additional Names Left Out Of Upcoming AEW: Fight Forever

According to Fightful Select, more details have been made available about who will be missing from the initial release of AEW: Fight Forever. Evil Uno, Jake Hager, Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen), The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster), and Santana and Ortiz will be absent from the game at the time of launch. Stu Grayson was also listed as missing from the game’s roster prior to his departure from AEW. This report follows the revelation that current ROH, AAA, & IWGP World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR, were also removed from the initial game release.
WWE
411mania.com

Update on CM Punk’s Injury Following AEW All Out

It was previously reported that CM Punk suffered some sort of arm injury during AEW All Out, and would have been forced to vacate the AEW World title even if he wasn’t involved in a brawl backstage. Tony Khan indeed vacated the belt and announced a tournament to crown a new champion.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz Again After WWE Raw Goes Off the Air (Video)

– As previously reported, Dexter Lumis appeared again tonight on WWE Raw and cost The Miz his match against Bobby Lashley in a Steel Cage for the US Title. Also, after the match, Lumis choked out The Miz. WWE released a new video, showing what happened with Miz and Lumis after Raw went off the air.
WWE
411mania.com

NJPW Burning Spirit Tour Night Five Results: Okada, Tanahashi & Honma Beat TMDK

New Japan Pro Wrestling held night five of its Burning Spirit tour from Ibaraki Lily Arena MITO (Mito Civic Gymnasium). Here are results, via Fightful:. * Yuto Nakajima beat Akio Fujita. * Dick Togo, SHO, Yujiro Takahashi, & EVIL beat Ryohei Oiwa, YOH, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto. * Master Wato,...
WWE
411mania.com

Confirmed Stations, Airing Times For WOW – Women of Wrestling Premiere

WOW – Women of Wrestling premieres its reboot next weekend, and a new report has a list of confirmed stations and times for the premiere. PWInsider has confirmed the following stations and airtimes for the first episode, which premieres September 17th. It’s worth noting that these are not the...
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Vacates AEW World & Trios Titles, New Champions To Be Crowned

The AEW World Championship and Trios Tag Team Championships are now vacant, as Tony Khan announced to open tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s episode opened with the AEW President announcing that CM Punk has been stripped of the World Championship and The Elite has been stripped of the Trios Championships. While he didn’t list the specific reasons, the decision was of course due to the media scrum and backstage brawl that took place after All Out.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoilers On Pre-show Plans For Tonight’s WWE Raw

Fightful Select reports a number of plans underway for tonight’s WWE Raw from Kansas City. Bobby Lashley is prepped to defend his United States Title in a cage match. This is reportedly a component in Triple H’s continuing plan to lend credibility for the United States Title as a program prize.
KANSAS CITY, MO
411mania.com

Malakai Black To Miss Northeast Wrestling Event For Health Reasons

Northeast Wrestling has announced that Malakai Black will not attend at their event tomorrow night for health reasons. Jay Lethal and nZo have been added to the show in his place. The event happens at Eastwood Field in Niles, OH. Others set to appear include Penta El Zero M, Jerry Lawler, Erick Redbeard, John Hennigan, Ricky Starks, Matt Taven, Brian Pillman Jr., Cole Karter, Katie Arquette, Elijah Dean, Derek Dillinger, Slade and more.
NILES, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy