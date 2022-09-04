ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Pudding Bar leaves Easton amid legal battle with landlord. When, where dessert shop is relocating.

By Pamela Sroka-Holzmann
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LehighValleyLive.com

Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant

The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year

Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Allentown, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Allentown, PA
Food & Drinks
Allentown, PA
Restaurants
City
Allentown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Easton, PA
Lifestyle
Easton, PA
Food & Drinks
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses

A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Bar Info#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pudding Shop#Landlord#Dessert#Lawsuits#Food Drink#The Pudding Bar
Newswatch 16

Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
STROUDSBURG, PA
975thefanatic.com

18 Fall Festivals & Events Happening This September

With Labor Day in the rearview many have their sights set on fall. Well, if that’s you you’re in luck because all over the Delaware Valley are a number of events happening this month (September)! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Times News

Sacred Heart Church pastor dies

His true calling was to spread the word of the gospel. Now, after several decades of serving the Lord, a long-tenured pastor has been laid to eternal rest. The Rev. William T. Campion, pastor emeritus at Sacred Heart Parish in Palmerton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was 70.
PALMERTON, PA
sauconsource.com

Kelly R. Kemmerer, 60, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Kelly R. Kemmerer (1961 – 2022) Kelly R. Kemmerer, 60, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Kristin B. (Schulberger) Kemmerer. Kelly was born in Fountain Hill on Sept. 25, 1961 to Richard E. and Jane L. (Hoover) Kemmerer. He owned and operated Saucon Sewer and Drain, Bethlehem, since 1995. Kelly was a 1979 graduate of Saucon Valley High School. He truly enjoyed his family, working, his trucks and his ATV.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home

ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
71K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy