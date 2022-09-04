Pudding Bar leaves Easton amid legal battle with landlord. When, where dessert shop is relocating.

The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.

PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO