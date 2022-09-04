Pudding Bar leaves Easton amid legal battle with landlord. When, where dessert shop is relocating.

Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
Field Hockey: Ohio State hosts Lehigh Sunday for home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Pennsylvania is Home to the Longest and Fastest Zip Line in the CountryTravel MavenTannersville, PA
This Riverfront Resort is the Most Relaxing Pennsylvania GetawayTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Palmer Friendly’s to close this week, but new concept in works for fans of restaurant
The Lehigh Valley is slated to lose another Friendly’s restaurant this week, but its franchise owner hopes to bring the eatery back at a different site with a new concept. Friendly’s, 3099 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, plans to shutter permanently after business hours on Wednesday. The restaurant has been at that location for more than two decades with current franchisee Bruce Stein taking over in 2018. DDM Restaurant Group, which Stein is affiliated with, acquired the Palmer location, as well as the site in Hanover Township, Lehigh County; and in Tannersville, Monroe County.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 9-15)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644.
thevalleyledger.com
Uptown Northampton Street Fair Returns for its 33rd Year
Event Information: The Northampton Area Chamber, proud partner of the Greater Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce invites you to join the fun & festivities at Uptown Northampton Street Fair on September 10, 2022!. With all the elements of a great street festival, Uptown Northampton returns to Main Street with a...
$500K winning lottery ticket sold at Lehigh County convenience store
Lehigh County has quite the lucky Quick Stop Mini Mart. The convenience store, located at 1917 Walbert Ave. in Allentown, sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that won $500,000 on Thursday. The ticket matched all six winning numbers: 3-14-15-29-34-45, according to a news release from the lottery. The...
Have an unwanted gun and need grocery money? Northampton County hosting buyback.
Northampton County is hosting a gun buyback next month, District Attorney Terry Houck’s office announced. It’s no questions asked, so participants don’t have to live in the county. The county DA’s office is offering the program in an effort to reduce violence, in partnership with the Bethlehem...
The price of every home sold recently in the Lehigh Valley. Deed transfers, 8/6/22-8/24/22.
Thinking about selling your home? Want to know how much a comparable home sold for in your neighborhood? Lehighvalleylive.com lists the most recent two weeks of available deed transfers in Lehigh and Northampton counties. The information in the list below includes address and selling price in addition to the name...
Bethlehem Twp. doctor sent to prison for prescribing more than 400,000 opioid doses
A Bethlehem Township doctor was sent to Northampton County Prison on Wednesday for overprescribing addictive drugs. Ajeeb John Titus, 57, was sentenced Wednesday for prescribing more than 400,000 doses of opioids and failing to keep accurate medical records to support the volume of prescriptions he wrote. He also failed to perform routine exams on patients for whom he prescribed the drugs.
wlvr.org
New Bethlehem store has sustainable goods, zero-waste refillery for environmentally conscious shoppers
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A store dedicated to supporting the environment and local businesses has set up shop in Bethlehem. Verde, spotlighting “clean and beautiful products” as well as items made by Lehigh Valley artisans, opened Aug. 5 at 267 E. Broad St. The shop features a wide...
North Wales Wegmans Site Sells; Former Owner Loses Millions in Foreclosure Transaction
The Wegmans site in North Wales has sold to a New York REIT.Image via iStock. ExchangeRight — a real estate investment trust (REIT) in Pasadena, Calif. — has acquired the North Wales Wegmans site at Montgomery Mall. Ryan Shallow and Natalie Kostelni reported the $22.6 million transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Allentown Fair rings in Labor Day with annual demolition derby
With Labor Day on the calendar, the Great Allentown Fair welcomed fair-goers into the grandstand for its most cathartic annual tradition. The gunning of engines and crunching of metal-on-metal madness echoed around the fairgrounds during the annual J&J Demolition Derby, an annual Labor Day event, which marked the last day of the Great Allentown Fair.
Volunteers needed to 'Pick up the Poconos'
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Litter can be seen just about everywhere on Main street in Stroudsburg, sometimes just steps away from a garbage can. The Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau is looking to do something about it with their annual litter cleanup, called "Pick up the Poconos." Kate Croll of Stroudsburg...
975thefanatic.com
18 Fall Festivals & Events Happening This September
With Labor Day in the rearview many have their sights set on fall. Well, if that’s you you’re in luck because all over the Delaware Valley are a number of events happening this month (September)! Check out the list below and make plans to get into the fall spirit!
Hit-and-run crash on Pa. Turnpike leaves Lehigh Valley woman injured
A Lehigh Valley woman is asking for the public’s help in finding the tractor-trailer that crashed into her car Friday night on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, leaving her car in pieces and the woman injured. “I’m grateful to be alive,” said Nastassia Pratt, known as @NastassiaLee on Instagram. “It was...
Times News
Sacred Heart Church pastor dies
His true calling was to spread the word of the gospel. Now, after several decades of serving the Lord, a long-tenured pastor has been laid to eternal rest. The Rev. William T. Campion, pastor emeritus at Sacred Heart Parish in Palmerton, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, Allentown. He was 70.
Megabus Expands Its Services to 11 Cities, Including Quakertown
Megabus is expanding its Philadelphia service by adding eleven more routes, including to and from Quakertown. Rodrigo Torrejón wrote about the transportation news for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The expansion is the result of a partnership between Coach USA’s intercity bus service and Fullington Trailways, a service with a number...
Driver stopped in crash that killed Allentown school district employee, cops say
After being silent on the issue for more than 36 hours, Allentown police late Wednesday said the driver of a vehicle that struck and fatally injured an Allentown School District employee early Tuesday stopped and remained on the scene. The driver was identified, but with an “active and ongoing” investigation,...
sauconsource.com
Kelly R. Kemmerer, 60, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)
Kelly R. Kemmerer (1961 – 2022) Kelly R. Kemmerer, 60, of Bethlehem, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 at his residence. He was the husband of Kristin B. (Schulberger) Kemmerer. Kelly was born in Fountain Hill on Sept. 25, 1961 to Richard E. and Jane L. (Hoover) Kemmerer. He owned and operated Saucon Sewer and Drain, Bethlehem, since 1995. Kelly was a 1979 graduate of Saucon Valley High School. He truly enjoyed his family, working, his trucks and his ATV.
‘She loved Dieruff:’ Family, officials remember district employee killed in crash near school
Angela Yowakim’s mother sobbed Wednesday morning as she stood steps away from the small memorial the family created to remember the bright young woman killed in a crash outside an Allentown high school. Angela Yowakim, 25, was walking to Dieruff High School on the city’s east side when she...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek teen who ran away from Northampton County home
ALLEN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager who ran away from home. Justin Nunamacher, 16, was last seen Friday leaving his home on Oak Lane in Allen Township, Northampton County, police said in a news release Wednesday. He took off...
Allentown teacher's aide struck, killed in crosswalk in front of school
Angela Yowakim, 25, had just been dropped off at the school, around 6:45 a.m., when she was struck in the crosswalk on North Irving Street.
LehighValleyLive.com
