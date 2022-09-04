Police name three young siblings killed in violent incident in Dublin

Undated family handout photo issued by Irish police of Lisa Cash, 18, and her two younger siblings, eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley.

Irish police have named the three young siblings who died after a violent incident at a house in Dublin.

They said that Lisa Cash, 18, and eight-year-old twins Chelsea and Christy Cawley died at a property in the Rossfield estate in Tallaght. Police were called there at about 12.30am on Sunday.

The three were taken by ambulance to Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) in Crumlin, but all were later pronounced dead.

The victims’ 14-year-old brother was also taken from the scene to Tallaght hospital with serious but non life-threatening injuries.

Their mother, a woman in her 40s, has been discharged from hospital and is being supported by her family.

The garda armed support unit used non-lethal devices to arrest a man in his early 20s at the scene.

He is being detained at Tallaght garda station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí said all the people involved were believed to be known to each other and officers were not looking for anyone else.

Gardaí in Tallaght have established an incident room and all the circumstances are being investigated under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

The scene in Rossfield estate remained sealed off and a forensic examination was to take place on Sunday by the garda technical bureau. The coroner’s office and the office of the state pathologist were informed. Postmortem examinations will also take place.

The Garda Síochána said it had appointed a family liaison officer and would continue to support those involved in conjunction with other state agencies.

Officers described it as a violent, challenging and traumatic case which uniform unarmed garda first responders from Tallaght district responded to, supported by uniform members and armed detectives and specialist armed support unit members.

The gardaí also said they had put in place welfare support for all officers who attended.