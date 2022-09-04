ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Comments / 1

Related
SlashGear

Here's How Long A Tesla Model Y Battery Will Actually Last

Tesla has made quite a mark on the electric vehicle industry since the sale of its first all-electric vehicle in 2008. The automaker has come a long way since the introduction of its Roadster that year, and as of the second quarter of 2022, Tesla accounted for more than 66% of EV registrations in the U.S., according to data compiled by Experian. This is quite a feat, considering the competition stemming from manufacturers that have a long standing in the automotive world like BMW, Volvo, and Audi, all of which have notable electric models in production. Adding to this accomplishment is the idea that many U.S. consumers aren't ready to leap to an all-electric vehicle, preferring to stay with more moderately-priced hybrids instead.
CARS
makeuseof.com

What Is the Cheapest Tesla Model in 2022 and How Much Does It Cost?

Buying a new car is one of the biggest financial decisions most of us make. And when it's an electric car (EV), it can be anything but cheap. Fortunately, Tesla's innovative use of technology has proven that EVs can be both exciting and affordable. Tesla offers desirable electric vehicles at prices most customers can afford.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Lexus#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Strategic Vision#Japanese
TheStreet

Watch Out Tesla, Consumers Want an Apple Car

It's the final that car and tech fans crave: Tesla (TSLA) vs. Apple (AAPL) ; Elon Musk versus Tim Cook. It would be a match of titans, pitting two of the biggest innovative companies of recent years against each other. It will be difficult to determine the winner. How do you bet against Musk, who has completely turned the entire automotive sector upside down? Since Tesla, all car manufacturers only see themselves as tech groups. Over-the-air update of features, Tesla's signature, has become the new normal. And how do you not bet on Apple which transformed the mobile phone.
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

General Motors (GM) vs. Ford (F): Iconic Auto Brands Compete for EV Space

The auto industry, aided by the government’s incentives, is pushing full throttle into the electric vehicle (EV) race. Both Ford and General Motors are investing huge dollars in the EV space to earn a higher share of the burgeoning EV market. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) and Ford Motor Company...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
84K+
Followers
59K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy