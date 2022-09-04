ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Comments / 5

Related
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
DELAWARE STATE
Bay Net

Archery Hunting For Deer Starts September 9 Statewide

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that archery hunting for white-tailed and sika deer opens statewide Sept. 9, and continues through Jan. 31, 2023. Archers may also use vertical longbows and vertical recurve bows Feb. 1-3, 2023 during the annual Primitive Deer Hunt Days.
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware schools need 500 teachers. Here’s where

As the academic year gears up, Delaware schools still have more than 500 teacher vacancies to fill.  “We think about it as a perfect storm of conditions,” said Stephanie Ingram, president of the Delaware State Education Association.  Schools expected to have a higher than normal number of retirements, partly because of the stresses of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.  This ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Michael Phipps Joins Navy Men’s Lacrosse Coaching Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. —  Navy men’s lacrosse head coach Joe Amplo announced on Tuesday the addition of Michael Phipps to the Midshipmen coaching staff. Phipps, who served as an assistant coach at Navy for three seasons (2015-17), returns to Annapolis after spending the last five seasons at Georgetown. “We could not be more excited to welcome Michael, Maggie, Finley […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
State
Delaware State
Delaware State
Delaware Football
Local
Maryland Government
Annapolis, MD
Football
Annapolis, MD
Sports
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Delaware Sports
Local
Maryland Football
City
Naval Academy, MD
Bay Net

Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices

ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
delawarepublic.org

Department of Elections excited with early voting results

Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware hospitals gave away $978M in FY 2020

  Delaware’s hospitals and health system provided nearly $978 million in community benefit spending during Fiscal Year 2020, according to a new report from the Delaware Healthcare Association. Community benefit spending includes charity care, bad debt, losses on government-sponsored health insurance and support for community programs. The figure was included in the Delaware Healthcare Association’s 2022 Community Benefits Report, a ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Probation reform is a ballot issue

Delaware’s probation system is driving incarceration in the First State. Probation should not be focused on punishment; it should seek to rehabilitate and restore the person on it. However, for many, a probation sentence is nothing more than a deferred or extended prison term. Thousands of people on probation end up incarcerated – not for committing a new crime, but for a simple technical violation like missing a meeting or a dirty urine screening. The probation system is not making Delaware safer, but it costs the state millions of dollars that could be spent on victim services, and community-based treatment and rehabilitation programs.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#March Madness#American Football#Politics State#Politics Governor#The Delaware Blue Hens#Battle Of The Crab Cakes#The Maryland Terrapins#The Naval Academy
Bay Weekly

The Return of the Otters

Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wjbr.com

US Route 13 Is Delaware’s Most Dangerous Road

There’s a reason we wish people a “safe drive.” According to a new survey US Route 13 is Delaware’s most dangerous road. Earn Spend Live says “The US Route 13 in Delaware has seen 103 crashes in a span of ten years. Out of all crashes in that time, there were 112 deaths. That puts the average number of deaths per year at 11! That’s twice the number of deaths compared to most of the roads on the list thus far. Going through the entire state of Delaware, this may be a tough road to avoid if you are in a hurry but remember to drive safely. Getting there in one piece is more important than getting there on-time.”
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Former Grand Funk frontman Farner to headline Delaware Vet Fest

Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad, will be performing at Vet Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Town of Whitehall, 801 Mapleton Avenue, outside Middletown. Local band Club Phred will back up Farner. According to event organizer Brian DiSabatino, CEO of EDiS...
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Bay Net

Superintendent, Sheriff Team Up For We Care At North Point High School

WALDORF, Md. – Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning. We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in September

NEWARK, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Tuesday announced the dates for its September drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
delawarepublic.org

Bayhealth Hospital debuts new simulator as part of graduate program expansion

Bayhealth Hospital debuted its new simulation center on its Dover campus on Tuesday: the latest step in the hospital's efforts to build a graduate medical education program and attract primary care professionals to underserved Kent and Sussex Counties. The simulator is the product of a partnership with the Philadelphia College...
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy