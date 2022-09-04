Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Welcome to the first weekend of an always exciting Fall Festival Season at and near the Delaware and Maryland beaches!. It's going to be a fun and festive few weeks as major festival after major festival will be taking place between this weekend and the middle of November. Things kick...
Bay Net
Archery Hunting For Deer Starts September 9 Statewide
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced that archery hunting for white-tailed and sika deer opens statewide Sept. 9, and continues through Jan. 31, 2023. Archers may also use vertical longbows and vertical recurve bows Feb. 1-3, 2023 during the annual Primitive Deer Hunt Days.
Delaware schools need 500 teachers. Here’s where
As the academic year gears up, Delaware schools still have more than 500 teacher vacancies to fill. “We think about it as a perfect storm of conditions,” said Stephanie Ingram, president of the Delaware State Education Association. Schools expected to have a higher than normal number of retirements, partly because of the stresses of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. This ... Read More
Michael Phipps Joins Navy Men’s Lacrosse Coaching Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy men’s lacrosse head coach Joe Amplo announced on Tuesday the addition of Michael Phipps to the Midshipmen coaching staff. Phipps, who served as an assistant coach at Navy for three seasons (2015-17), returns to Annapolis after spending the last five seasons at Georgetown. “We could not be more excited to welcome Michael, Maggie, Finley […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces Maryland Reaches Milestone Of 12,000 Registered Apprentices
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland has reached more than 12,000 registered apprentices currently earning and learning in the Maryland Apprenticeship and Training Program—the highest number of apprentices ever in state history. “Maryland is recognized as a national leader in workforce development, job training,...
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
Here's when the bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available in DC, Maryland, Virginia
WASHINGTON — The bivalent COVID-19 booster shot, meant for immunizing against the newest strains of the coronavirus, are expected to reach local health departments and stores this week. And, the shots are becoming available just in time, says Dr. Adam Brown an emergency physician and found of ABIG Health.
RELATED PEOPLE
A look at contested state legislative primaries in Delaware
Delaware has 14 contested state legislative primaries this year, an 8% increase from 2020. Of the 14 contested primaries, there are 11 for Democrats and three for Republicans. For Democrats, this is down from 12 in 2020, an 8% decrease. For Republicans, the number is up 67% from one in 2020.
delawarepublic.org
Department of Elections excited with early voting results
Delaware elections officials are happy with early voting in the state leading up to Tuesday’s primary. Early voting started in Delaware last week in all three counties, and today is the 6th day of voting at 13 sites, five each in New Castle County and Sussex County and three in Kent County.
Delaware hospitals gave away $978M in FY 2020
Delaware’s hospitals and health system provided nearly $978 million in community benefit spending during Fiscal Year 2020, according to a new report from the Delaware Healthcare Association. Community benefit spending includes charity care, bad debt, losses on government-sponsored health insurance and support for community programs. The figure was included in the Delaware Healthcare Association’s 2022 Community Benefits Report, a ... Read More
Cape Gazette
Probation reform is a ballot issue
Delaware’s probation system is driving incarceration in the First State. Probation should not be focused on punishment; it should seek to rehabilitate and restore the person on it. However, for many, a probation sentence is nothing more than a deferred or extended prison term. Thousands of people on probation end up incarcerated – not for committing a new crime, but for a simple technical violation like missing a meeting or a dirty urine screening. The probation system is not making Delaware safer, but it costs the state millions of dollars that could be spent on victim services, and community-based treatment and rehabilitation programs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Weekly
The Return of the Otters
Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
wjbr.com
US Route 13 Is Delaware’s Most Dangerous Road
There’s a reason we wish people a “safe drive.” According to a new survey US Route 13 is Delaware’s most dangerous road. Earn Spend Live says “The US Route 13 in Delaware has seen 103 crashes in a span of ten years. Out of all crashes in that time, there were 112 deaths. That puts the average number of deaths per year at 11! That’s twice the number of deaths compared to most of the roads on the list thus far. Going through the entire state of Delaware, this may be a tough road to avoid if you are in a hurry but remember to drive safely. Getting there in one piece is more important than getting there on-time.”
delawarebusinessnow.com
Former Grand Funk frontman Farner to headline Delaware Vet Fest
Mark Farner, formerly of Grand Funk Railroad, will be performing at Vet Fest on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Town of Whitehall, 801 Mapleton Avenue, outside Middletown. Local band Club Phred will back up Farner. According to event organizer Brian DiSabatino, CEO of EDiS...
Marylanders gear up to receive new booster shots
This week, many people across Maryland will be rolling up their sleeves to get the new single-dose bivalent booster shot for COVID-19.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Net
Superintendent, Sheriff Team Up For We Care At North Point High School
WALDORF, Md. – Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning. We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young...
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in September
NEWARK, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Tuesday announced the dates for its September drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 starting at 1 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Del. Mark Keam resigns from General Assembly, triggering special election
(Updated at noon on 9/7/2022) Del. Mark Keam (D-35) has stepped down from his seat in the Virginia General Assembly after representing Tysons, Vienna, and Oakton for over a decade. In an email message to supporters, Keam announced this morning (Tuesday) that he has submitted his resignation to Speaker of...
delawarepublic.org
Bayhealth Hospital debuts new simulator as part of graduate program expansion
Bayhealth Hospital debuted its new simulation center on its Dover campus on Tuesday: the latest step in the hospital's efforts to build a graduate medical education program and attract primary care professionals to underserved Kent and Sussex Counties. The simulator is the product of a partnership with the Philadelphia College...
Comments / 5