NDA Alumni Club’s annual ‘Eve of Solemn Remembrance’ will mark 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks | Inside Out

Renaming of the Berry Houses fields is Friday at 11 a.m.
The renaming ceremony of the Berry Houses fields at Gen. MacArthur Park in Dongan Hills is set for Friday morning at 11 a.m. The fields will be named after two Berries Boys -- Johnny Tamburri and Jimmy Cooney, both soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country in the Vietnam War.
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: Pig Island NYC at Snug Harbor
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Grow closer to your significant other while on a hike at Love & Hiking Date For...
ShaolinsFunnyGuy says stand-up comedy turned his life around. His next Staten Island gig – the place where he belongs – in October.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Nicholas Santora, a New Springville resident who runs a comedy page via social media by the name of SHAOLINSFUNNYGUY, posts daily videos and memes relating to daily struggles and situations on Staten Island. “I have a following of 21K on Instagram and 56K on Tiktok,”...
Fig Fest 2022: What to expect from the Northeast’s largest celebration of the fruit
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As fig trees in the region bring their final bounty to fruition, fans of the ficus plan for an annual fete — Fig Fest. This year, the celebration of the formidable fruit happens on Sunday, Sept. 18. The National Lighthouse Museum will host the...
Hugs, tears, and cheers as NYC public school students head back to campus on Thursday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There was excitement, cheers, some nerves, and tears as every public school student across Staten Island returned to campus for the first day of classes — marking the first time in two years a school year began without a face mask mandate for students or staff due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Staten Island Mall Carnival’s food, rides and games run until Sept. 11
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The summer window is closing fast. Here’s one more way to take advantage of the last days of the season. The Staten Island Mall Carnival, in its second installment of the year, is open until the end of this weekend. Campy’s Blue Star Amusements, located in the Mall parking lot along Richmond Avenue, returned to New Springville on Sept. 1.
The Mighty String Demons perform at High Rock Park soon – and it’s free!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The Mighty String Demons, whose members are youngsters and young adults from 7 to 17, will perform a free concert titled “Music for Tree Hugging” at High Rock Park Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m. According to Sanchie Bobrow, the director of the...
Welcome back to school, Staten Island: Send your photos to the Advance/SILive
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island students are going back to school soon, and the Advance is asking readers to share their back-to-school photos. Post on Instagram and use the hashtag #SILive, or tag @siadvance in your post. New York City public schools begin on Thursday, Sept. 8. The...
White supremacists crash N.J.’s oldest Labor Day parade
Several members of a New Jersey white supremacy organization showed up unannounced for the South Plainfield Labor Day Parade on Monday wearing American flag masks and carrying a large banner that called for border closings. The town’s mayor Tweeted that the group, the New Jersey European Heritage Association, did not...
Global Medical Relief Fund to honor 8 at ‘An Evening of Hope’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Global Medical Relief Fund (GMRF) will honor eight Staten Island residents who have made a difference in the community at its annual gala on Thursday, Sept. 15. Entitled “An Evening of Hope,” the event will take place at the Vanderbilt on the South Beach Boardwalk...
A former Miss Staten Island plays ‘mostly dead’ legends – and Cher – on Real Family TV beginning Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Watch for the premiere of “Mostly Dead People & Cher,” starring Staten Islander Ryan Kelly Berkowitz on the Real Family TV Network. The family friendly show is set to air on Sunday, Sept. 11, Tuesday Sept. 13, Thursday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 17 at 10:25 a.m. and 3:40 p.m.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
‘We feel heartbroken, devastated and violated.’ 16-year-old Staten Island slay victim’s tearful aunt scorns killer.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Alexandra Klein was hanging decorations in the window of her family’s West Brighton home just nine days before Christmas in 2019 when her nephew Shane Kelly said he was going outside for a bit. It was early evening and hailing, but the 16-year-old said...
2022-2023 school year: Thursday marks the first day for NYC public school students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students across the five boroughs will return to public schools on Thursday for the first day of the 2022-2023 academic year without many of the strict health and safety measures that have been in place the last two years due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
2022-2023 school year: 9 key things to be aware of as school year begins on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The new school year is fast approaching and it will mark the first time in two years that students won’t be returning with a plethora of coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. The 2022-2023 school year will be closer to a pre-pandemic normal academic year — as...
Staten Island Krispy Kreme set to open on Sept. 20
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – In what could be the borough’s most eagerly anticipated business launch of the year, Krispy Kreme, the brand universally known for its iconic, hot-off-the-line “Original Glazed” doughnut and limited time flavor menu, has officially announced that it will open its first Staten Island location on Sept. 20.
What is a Bed Scrunchie? 2 Staten Islanders find success with their new invention
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the co-owner of a linen company, Princess Bay resident Jack Nekhala, 38, brought home what he considered to be a high-quality sheet set. But he soon became frustrated when no amount of pulling or adjusting could prevent the fitted sheet from popping off the mattress in the middle of the night.
Amid closure, vintage photos trace history of St. John’s University and former Notre Dame College
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Staten Islanders, particularly students and alums, are still absorbing the stunning news that the St. John’s University campus on Grymes Hill is closing. The university has a long and storied history on Staten Island, including when the campus was known as Notre Dame College, an...
Max Rose on Working Families Party: ‘I will not be taking their line or endorsement’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Democratic congressional candidate Max Rose said he will not be running on the Working Families Party (WFP) line or accepting their support in the general election as he prepares to face off with Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-Staten Island/South Brooklyn) in November. While Rose ran on the...
For subscribers: Enter for a chance to win VIP movie night at new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Let the Advance take you out for dinner and a movie!. The Staten Island Advance/SILive.com is offering our loyal subscribers a free VIP experience at the all new Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New Dorp. We’re giving one (1) lucky winner two movie tickets -- free...
