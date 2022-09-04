NDA Alumni Club’s annual ‘Eve of Solemn Remembrance’ will mark 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks | Inside Out

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The summer window is closing fast. Here’s one more way to take advantage of the last days of the season. The Staten Island Mall Carnival, in its second installment of the year, is open until the end of this weekend. Campy’s Blue Star Amusements, located in the Mall parking lot along Richmond Avenue, returned to New Springville on Sept. 1.

