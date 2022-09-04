Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Net
Superintendent, Sheriff Team Up For We Care At North Point High School
WALDORF, Md. – Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning. We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young...
Bay Net
BAHSAA Announces Scholarship Awards To Four Charles County High School Graduates
BEL ALTON, Md. —The Bel Alton High School Alumni Association (BAHSAA) proudly announces the scholarship recipients of its first annual scholarship program. Each recipient was awarded a $500 scholarship for the 2022 academic year. The awardees are (1) Anayah West from Westlake High School/freshman at University of Maryland Eastern...
Bay Net
Charles County Native Summits Mt. Rainier, Places County Flag On Peak
LA PLATA, Md. – Everyone has dreams of climbing the mountain and one day reaching the top. However, this Charles County native took that quite literally. Joseph Facchina, a 43-year-old chop-saw operator from La Plata, saw Mt. Rainier for the first time last May. He then decided that he wanted to dedicate himself to climbing the mountain.
Bay Net
Maryland Municipal League Names Calvert Woman As New CEO
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Municipal League (MML) Board of Directors has selected Theresa Kuhns as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 24, 2022. Kuhns was selected from a national search which yielded a pool of more than 110 applicants. The MML Board-appointed Search Committee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxbaltimore.com
Prince George's Co. residents respond to Alsobrooks youth curfew law in effect Friday
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — On Saturday night at a Capitol Heights 7-Eleven, sources tell 7News that boys with guns opened fire on each other. One 15-year-old was killed another critically wounded in the shootout which also injured two adults. It was just the latest violent crime involving...
fox5dc.com
Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
WTOP
Contractor took checks but never built patios, decks in 5 Northern Virginia counties
A Northern Virginia contractor has pleaded guilty to taking down-payments for patio and deck projects that were never built in Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William and Fauquier counties, and will also soon stand trial in Stafford County. Ryan Vanover, 40, of Haymarket, pleaded guilty Tuesday to contractor fraud in Fairfax County...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bay Net
Marking 9th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Melvin Brown
INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Today marks the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers...
WMDT.com
Cambridge PD officer promoted to Captain
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department recently announced the promotion of one of its own. Shane Hinson was promoted to Captain, and the police department is wishing him the best of luck. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
dctheaterarts.org
Essential Theatre to present ‘A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley’
The Essential Theatre celebrates Theatre Week 2022 with a special presentation of A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley, September 23 to October 9 at Anacostia Arts Center. A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley is an honorific evening of zingers about everything from sexuality to racism written and performed by Charisma Wooten accompanied by Pianist Everett P. Williams, Jr.
Commercial Observer
National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center
National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Maryland couple delivers newborn baby in car on side of Route 50 in Bowie on way to hospital
BOWIE, Md. - A Maryland family is all smiles after their newborn baby made an early arrival in their car on the side of the highway on the way to the hospital!. Brian and Michelle Whitehead say they were on the way to the delivery room back on August 30 when they knew time was running out to make it before the baby came.
Bay Net
CSM Foundation Golf Classic Returns For 31st Year, Raises More Than $86,000
ISSUE, Md. – One hundred and forty golfers teed off in support of the College of Southern Maryland on Thursday, Aug. 11, raising more than $86,000 for student success and athletic programs. The Golf Classic, which returned to Swan Point Country Club in Issue for the 31st year, has...
thezebra.org
Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia
Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
Bay Net
MDOT SHA Replacing Deteriorated Pipe On MD 765 (Main Street) In Prince Frederick
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform a one-day project on Monday, September 12, to replace a deteriorated underground drainage pipe on MD 765 (Main Street) near Calvert Towne Road in the Prince Frederick area of Calvert County. From 9...
WJLA
Virginia Democrat says Youngkin's push to 'empower parents' is 'harmful' to trans students
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has increased his criticism of Fairfax County Public Schools' (FCPS) and Loudoun County Public Schools' transgender student policies ahead of the midterm elections and an upcoming legislative session. FCPS, the largest school district in Virginia, allows students to choose which...
fox5dc.com
Arrest made in 51-year-old cold case involving Montgomery County law enforcement
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - An arrest has been made in a 51-year-old cold case in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Special Deputy Sheriff Captain James Tappen Hall was shot at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road in Rockville on Saturday, Oct. 23, 1971. Montgomery County Special Deputy...
luxury-houses.net
Classic American Colonial with Every Single Gracious and Tasteful Feature in Potomac Listed at $8.995M
The Estate in Potomac is a luxurious home embodying familiarity and warmth now available for sale. This home located at 11400 Highland Farm Ct, Potomac, Maryland; offering 09 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 22,950 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (Phone: 202 234-3344, 703 785-7820) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
Comments / 0