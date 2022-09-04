ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charles County, MD

Bay Net

Superintendent, Sheriff Team Up For We Care At North Point High School

WALDORF, Md. – Superintendent of Charles County Public Schools Maria Navarro, Ed.D., and Charles County Sheriff Troy Berry greeted teen drivers as they arrived at North Point High School Wednesday morning. We Care is a collaboration between Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) and the sheriff’s office to remind young...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Native Summits Mt. Rainier, Places County Flag On Peak

LA PLATA, Md. – Everyone has dreams of climbing the mountain and one day reaching the top. However, this Charles County native took that quite literally. Joseph Facchina, a 43-year-old chop-saw operator from La Plata, saw Mt. Rainier for the first time last May. He then decided that he wanted to dedicate himself to climbing the mountain.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Municipal League Names Calvert Woman As New CEO

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Municipal League (MML) Board of Directors has selected Theresa Kuhns as the organization’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective October 24, 2022. Kuhns was selected from a national search which yielded a pool of more than 110 applicants. The MML Board-appointed Search Committee...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
fox5dc.com

Father shot by son speaks about tragedy to help others

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Clinton, Maryland father who was shot by his own son is speaking out about his experience to help others who have dealt with violence. Back in January 2022, James Oxley’s 15-year-old son shot him after killing his wife, Taledia Oxley, and 8-year-old boy, Asa Oxley.
CLINTON, MD
Bay Net

Marking 9th Anniversary Of The Homicide Of Melvin Brown

INDIAN HEAD, Md. – Today marks the 9th anniversary of the homicide of Melvin Brown, who was a 31-year old resident of Indian Head. His case remains unsolved. Your assistance can help us bring justice to Melvin and his family. On September 7, 2013, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers...
INDIAN HEAD, MD
WMDT.com

Cambridge PD officer promoted to Captain

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – The Cambridge Police Department recently announced the promotion of one of its own. Shane Hinson was promoted to Captain, and the police department is wishing him the best of luck. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
dctheaterarts.org

Essential Theatre to present ‘A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley’

The Essential Theatre celebrates Theatre Week 2022 with a special presentation of A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley, September 23 to October 9 at Anacostia Arts Center. A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley is an honorific evening of zingers about everything from sexuality to racism written and performed by Charisma Wooten accompanied by Pianist Everett P. Williams, Jr.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commercial Observer

National Security Firm Relocating to Bowie’s Melford Town Center

National security firm Peraton will move its global health and financial solutions headquarters from Northern Virginia to Bowie, Md., this fall., the company announced. The company has inked an 18,102-square-foot-lease at the Melford Town Center, a 466-acre mixed-use business community, with landlord St. John Properties. Peraton will occupy 16901 Melford Boulevard, a four-story, 150,000-square-foot office building that was delivered in 2019.
BOWIE, MD
thezebra.org

Havin and Christina Baucom, Fashion Trendsetters in Northern Virginia

Alexandria, VA – September is the month to usher in a new fashion season, so I took this opportunity to meet with Alexandria residents stylist Havin Baucom II and his wife, lifestyle and style influencer Christina Baucom. Both federal employees, the Baucoms are also fashion aficionados immersed in the industry by creating digital content and curating one-of-a-kind looks for their clients. Their philosophy is to wear what makes you feel good. In this edition of the Alexandria Noir, I dive into the Baucoms’ fashion aesthetic to learn what inspires them.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
luxury-houses.net

Classic American Colonial with Every Single Gracious and Tasteful Feature in Potomac Listed at $8.995M

The Estate in Potomac is a luxurious home embodying familiarity and warmth now available for sale. This home located at 11400 Highland Farm Ct, Potomac, Maryland; offering 09 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with 22,950 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty (Phone: 202 234-3344, 703 785-7820) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Potomac.
POTOMAC, MD

