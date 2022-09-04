Read full article on original website
Pa Man Drowns While Swimming on Unguarded Ocean City, NJ Beach
A Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday while swimming on an unguarded beach in Ocean City, authorities said. 56-year-old Shawn Reilly, of Thornhurst, Pa. began to struggle while swimming at an unprotected beach near 12th Street shortly after noon on Thursday. The man's 21-year-old son realized his father was having problems and...
New Jersey Drivers Get A Shockingly Good Grade In Study
Despite what you see each and every day on the roads of the Garden State, it turns out that New Jersey drivers aren't that bad after all, at least not according to one published study. If you are to believe what one report says about the states with the rudest...
Will the Summer Drought Affect NJ Christmas Tree Supplies?
While the summer drought in New Jersey has affected many lawns, flowers, gardens, and even crops, let’s look further down the line. Will it affect New Jersey’s supply of Christmas trees?. In North Jersey, the summer drought has not yet affected Christmas tree supplies, said Donna Allison Cole,...
One of the Most Beautiful Restaurants in America is Right Here in NJ
The only thing better than a perfect dinner at a restaurant is when the ambiance is just as spectacular. Picture this: your favorite meal is cooked just the way you like it, your drink is expertly paired with your meal, you are surrounded by good people and good friends, and the mood is just right. And let's not forget top-notch service, too.
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
7 Local Spots Make List of 50 Greatest Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurants in New Jersey
A "hole-in-the-wall" is often used as a term of endearment when it comes to restaurants and bars. It's a place that generally puts more money into its food and drink products than it does on its appearances and has the locals coming out time and time again. NJ.com writer Peter...
Hamilton Township, Atlantic County, NJ Unveils ‘Trophy Park’ Complex
The Hamilton Township Committee has officially taken the wraps off of an ambitious project, currently known as “Trophy Park.”. This is the most comprehensive and ambitious recreation proposal in Atlantic County, New Jersey history. Most likely well beyond this region. Alan Nau is the principal of “Trophy Park.” This...
Where to Donate Gently Worn Gowns and Dresses in Atlantic County NJ
The new school year has begun! It'll go fast, though, and by next spring, teens will be gearing up for semi-formals and prom. If you've got gently worn dresses or gowns, you can donate them to Project Prom 2023!. Project Prom is a local non-profit organization that helps South Jersey...
Camden, NJ, Man Admits String of Armed Robberies, Carjackings
A man from Camden has admitted his role in conspiracies that involved committing armed carjackings and robbing multiple gas stations across South Jersey. U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger says on Wednesday, 20-year-old Kamau Bradshaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to commit armed robberies, one count of committing an armed robbery, and one count of conspiring to commit armed carjackings.
Passionate NJ Wawa Fans Offer 15 Ways to Make Their Stores Better
Ah, Wawa. Yes, if you're from New Jersey, you gotta have one. I mean, what would the Garden State be without Wawa?. You can grab a hoagie if you need something to eat at 2 AM. Coffee at sunrise? They got you covered. And that's not to mention any number of snacks, salads, and drinks.
New Jersey: Staying Loyal To Your Current Job Is Costing You Money
According to TheCenterSquare.com, nearly 9 million New Jersey residents quit their jobs in February and March of 2022 alone. In case you haven't heard already, this massive quitting craze happening across the country is being called The Great Resignation. It's just business, folks. I have quite a few friends who...
Only One New Jersey Town Makes Best Beach Town List
As we get ready to put the wraps on another amazing summer tourist season here in New Jersey, we learn of a bit of a slight to the beach towns we love so much in our state. The summer was full of amazing memories and tons of tourists. All you needed to do during this summer was to spend some time on the Garden State Parkway to realize there are tons of people who are making New Jersey beach towns their choice for vacation fun.
‘Night Forms’ returning to Hamilton, NJ’s Grounds for Sculpture
HAMILTON (Mercer) — Building on founder Seward Johnson's challenge to boost winter and cold-weather visitorship in a park primarily known for its outdoor sights, Grounds for Sculpture will launch the second season of its "Night Forms" installation on Nov. 25. A partnership with Klip Collective, the upcoming season will...
The Unbelievable Choice For New Jersey’s Strangest Animal Has Been Revealed
It turns out that with all the strange things we encounter here in New Jersey, our animal world doesn't disappoint in its level of strangeness. Although I have to admit when I compare the strangest New Jersey animal to the weirdest animal in other states, the choice for the Garden State is pretty disappointing.
Formerly Popular Hotel And Waterpark To Reopen In Mt. Laurel, NJ
Good news for families who will soon need to save some winter-friendly day trips in the back of their minds for a rainy day. With summer coming to an end, this piece of information truthfully could not have come at a better time for families in the South Jersey region.
A New Jersey Favorite, Bed Bath & Beyond Will See Even More Store Closures
Moving is definitely a stressful part of life. This was always a store that was a great go-to for finding items that you needed for your new apartment or your new home. Sometimes, it was just great to walk in the door and browse. That was always a great way to get ideas for that one room, let’s be honest – we all have that one room, that may have been neglected for some time.
DEP: Fox at NJ park found rabid not the one reported near people
BERKELEY — State wildlife officials said that a dead fox that tested positive for rabies after being found in Double Trouble State Park was not believed to be the same animal that had an "encounter" with visitors on Monday. The park remained closed until further notice as of Thursday...
New Jersey Has An Absolutely Delicious Grilled Cheese Champion
Yes, it's the time of year here in New Jersey to start thinking about the warm comfort food that makes us feel so much better. Headlining that list of food is the mighty grilled cheese sandwich. Grilled cheese may be the ultimate comfort food, and now that September is here,...
Bad Case Of Fruit Flies? Mays Landing, NJ, Residents Know What To Do
That seems to be the vibe here in South Jersey this year. First, the spotted lantern flies made an evil comeback, now, people have been having a rough time with fruit flies in their kitchens. You'd think the people expressing their grief over this would have solved the problem simply...
Why One New Jersey Hospital Had a Closet Full of Guns [VIDEO]
A New Jersey hospital was recently found to have a closet full of weapons and ammunition. What was it doing there?. I can't be the only one shaking my head at this bizarre discovery. A few weeks ago, back on Monday, July 18th, police were called to Hudson Regional Hospital...
