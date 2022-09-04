Read full article on original website
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
High school football conference predictions: Favorites, top players and games to define the next seven weeks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With Week 4 of the high school football season here, conferences are now in full swing. Who will win them? What are the biggest games that could decide them? Cleveland.com takes a look with its predictions for each conference in Northeast Ohio, including standings, offensive and defensive MVPs along with the biggest game.
Girls cross country Top 25: Westlake leads the pack as Kenston rebounds
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now that the girls cross country season is a few weeks into the schedule, it’s time to update the cleveland.com Top 20 rankings. What’s fascinating about cross country is that while everyone agrees that the ultimate goal is for teams and individuals to be at their best entering the postseason, there is a multitude of beliefs of how best to get there.
Video: Large crowd, fights after local high school football game
On Saturday, Euclid police officers received several 911 calls about large fights taking place following the Cleveland Heights and Cleveland Benedictine High School football game. The game was played at Euclid.
Pat Ritchie Invitational highlights weekend meets: Cross country preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio - There are lots of meets to preview this week, so let’s get right to it. Where: Walsh Jesuit High School, 4550 Wyoga Lake Road, Cuyahoga Falls. When: Saturday. 8:30 a.m.: Middle school girls varsity; 8:55: Middle school boys varsity; 9:20: Middle school girls junior varsity; 9:45: Middle school boys junior varsity; 10:10: High school girls Division II/III; 10:40: High school boys Division II/III; 11:10: High school girls junior varsity; 11:40: High school boys junior varsity; 12:10: High school girls open; 12:45: High school boys open; 1:20: High school girls Division I; 1:50: High school boys Division I.
High school football 2022 Week 4 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The conference schedule kicks off in a big way for many area teams this week. No. 5 Avon will make a short trip to No. 9 Avon Lake in Friday Southwestern Conference action, while No. 23 Elyria hosts Berea-Midpark. No. 15 Riverside will host No. 3 Chardon...
Writers get back on track in Week 3 high school football predictions: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seven of this past weekend’s top high school football games were decided by no more than one possession. Three of those were decided by a point. This week’s closest vote was one of them. Matt Goul and I both picked No. 12 Cleveland Heights, but...
Ohio approves Cleveland’s first three sportsbooks: The Wake Up for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. I have never bet on a sporting event. My lifetime gambling spend probably totals less than $20, in quarters at casino slot machines. But gambling is big business, and sports betting starts in January throughout Ohio.
Eleven Warriors
Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten
One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
Browns getting ready to face Baker Mayfield on Sunday: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Week 1 has finally arrived and the Browns will open the 2022 regular season on Sunday afternoon in Carolina at 1 p.m. They will face their former starting quarterback Baker Mayfield, who spoke on Wednesday to Panthers media. Mary Kay Cabot and Dan Labbe talked about what...
Terry Francona’s ‘gray cloud’ may have passed his jinx to a new generation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — His name is Bill “Tubby” Kinneberg, and if you recall Cleveland’s historic 22-game winning streak in late 2017, you might remember why Terry Francona avoided talking to him until the very final days of the streak. Kinneberg is the lifelong friend that...
Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett is settled in as the team’s starting quarterback -- for a little while at least
BEREA, Ohio -- Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett sounds like the Browns starting quarterback because, well, he is the Browns starting quarterback. He was asked on Wednesday, the day the starting quarterback talks to the media, if there was anything unique about his experience with the Browns so far.
Vote for Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week
FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 26th season and better than ever.
Blocked punt by Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell voted as high school play of the week in Ohio for week 2
Congratulations to Archbishop Hoban’s Jordan Pritchard-Sewell for being voted as Ohio high school play of the week!
St. Edward, Chardon, Glenville hold No. 1 rankings in first AP high school football state poll
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After wins decided by one possession allowed each to stay undefeated last week, St. Edward, Chardon and Glenville each were voted as the state’s best team in their respective divisions in the first Associated Press high school football poll of the season. St. Edward took down...
Cleveland Cavaliers shuffle coaching staff, name Mike Gerrity Charge head coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers are making minor changes to their coaching staff this coming season, with former director of player development Mike Gerrity being named head coach of the Cleveland Charge -- the organization’s G League affiliate. “We are so excited to have Mike Gerrity lead the...
How the Browns can stay in the playoff hunt while Deshaun Watson is suspended: The defense creating more takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a lot that has to happen for the Browns to make it to 6-5 while Deshaun Watson is suspended. While the early portion of the schedule is friendly to Cleveland, a lot is going to fall on the defense to keep the Browns’ playoff hopes alive. In particular, the defense will need to generate significantly more takeaways in 2022 if the Browns are going to welcome Watson back with a winning record, still in the playoff hunt.
How the Browns can stay in the playoff hunt while Deshaun Watson is suspended: Nick Chubb dominates
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Had Nick Chubb carried the ball as many times as Jonathan Taylor a year ago, he would have won the rushing title -- at least had he stayed at the pace he was on. As it is, Taylor carried the ball 104 more times than Chubb in...
Baker Mayfield: ‘Off the Leash’ T-shirts trolling Browns weren’t his idea - but it’s clear he feels freed
BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield revealed during his weekly press conference in Carolina Wednesday that the “Off the Leash” T-shirts he’s hawking this week weren’t his idea. “Oh, man, I wish I could say I came up with the T-shirts,” he said. “Got a good...
Streaking James Karinchak gives Terry Francona a versatile option in the bullpen: Guardians Takeaways
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How good has James Karinchak been during his 24-inning scoreless streak? “Dominant” is a word that just feels like it comes up short of the mark. Karinchak earned his first save of the season in Tuesday’s 4-1 win at Kansas City, striking out a pair in a scoreless ninth after Shane Bieber held the Royals to just four hits.
Do the Browns have to win a Super Bowl during Deshaun Watson’s contract? Live Browns preview show
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s our official Browns season preview podcast. Listen back to our live podcast held at the Music Box Supper Club on Wednesday night. Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris, Dan Labbe and Lance Reisland took a look ahead at the 2022 Browns. What do the Browns need to do in their first 11 games? What are realistic expectations for Deshaun Watson when he returns? How will we judge Kevin Stefanski on this season? What about Andrew Berry? We also take Q&As.
