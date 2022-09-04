ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Cleveland.com

High school football conference predictions: Favorites, top players and games to define the next seven weeks

CLEVELAND, Ohio — With Week 4 of the high school football season here, conferences are now in full swing. Who will win them? What are the biggest games that could decide them? Cleveland.com takes a look with its predictions for each conference in Northeast Ohio, including standings, offensive and defensive MVPs along with the biggest game.
BROOKLYN, OH
Cleveland.com

Girls cross country Top 25: Westlake leads the pack as Kenston rebounds

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now that the girls cross country season is a few weeks into the schedule, it’s time to update the cleveland.com Top 20 rankings. What’s fascinating about cross country is that while everyone agrees that the ultimate goal is for teams and individuals to be at their best entering the postseason, there is a multitude of beliefs of how best to get there.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Pat Ritchie Invitational highlights weekend meets: Cross country preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio - There are lots of meets to preview this week, so let’s get right to it. Where: Walsh Jesuit High School, 4550 Wyoga Lake Road, Cuyahoga Falls. When: Saturday. 8:30 a.m.: Middle school girls varsity; 8:55: Middle school boys varsity; 9:20: Middle school girls junior varsity; 9:45: Middle school boys junior varsity; 10:10: High school girls Division II/III; 10:40: High school boys Division II/III; 11:10: High school girls junior varsity; 11:40: High school boys junior varsity; 12:10: High school girls open; 12:45: High school boys open; 1:20: High school girls Division I; 1:50: High school boys Division I.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Christian Bentancur Said Ohio State's Offense Was "Exciting To Watch" and Buckeyes Offer Glenville Tight End Damarion Witten

One of Ohio State’s top tight end targets in the 2024 cycle loved what he saw from the Buckeyes in their season-opening 21-10 victory. Four-star Illinois prospect Christian Bentancur was among the many recruits in Ohio Stadium for Saturday’s game, and while the Buckeye offense may have started slow, that didn’t deter the 6-foot-5, 240-pound prospect from being intrigued by what he witnessed on the field.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

How the Browns can stay in the playoff hunt while Deshaun Watson is suspended: The defense creating more takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There’s a lot that has to happen for the Browns to make it to 6-5 while Deshaun Watson is suspended. While the early portion of the schedule is friendly to Cleveland, a lot is going to fall on the defense to keep the Browns’ playoff hopes alive. In particular, the defense will need to generate significantly more takeaways in 2022 if the Browns are going to welcome Watson back with a winning record, still in the playoff hunt.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Streaking James Karinchak gives Terry Francona a versatile option in the bullpen: Guardians Takeaways

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — How good has James Karinchak been during his 24-inning scoreless streak? “Dominant” is a word that just feels like it comes up short of the mark. Karinchak earned his first save of the season in Tuesday’s 4-1 win at Kansas City, striking out a pair in a scoreless ninth after Shane Bieber held the Royals to just four hits.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Do the Browns have to win a Super Bowl during Deshaun Watson's contract? Live Browns preview show

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s our official Browns season preview podcast. Listen back to our live podcast held at the Music Box Supper Club on Wednesday night. Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris, Dan Labbe and Lance Reisland took a look ahead at the 2022 Browns. What do the Browns need to do in their first 11 games? What are realistic expectations for Deshaun Watson when he returns? How will we judge Kevin Stefanski on this season? What about Andrew Berry? We also take Q&As.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

