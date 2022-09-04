Read full article on original website
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this month
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand opening
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas Border
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York City
A New York City guide to the places where a face mask is still required
Cops: He 'came within inches' of striking kids during reckless-driving spree through Staten Island streets, had baby bottle of codeine
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — During a wild spree of reckless driving on the North Shore, a 20-year-old man narrowly missed hitting adults and children with a car and, in a separate incident, was caught toting a baby bottle containing codeine, authorities allege. Police caught Tyreek Gomez of Kimberly Lane...
Staten Island man's catalytic converter was stolen. Surveillance video shows individual emerging from bottom of car.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was just moments after a Bulls Head man read an article about a shocking surge in catalytic converter thefts on Staten Island that he discovered his own car had been targeted. “I went out at like 11 a.m. to the store to get bagels,...
An urgent plea to drivers from Staten Island's top cop as school year starts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Remember to stop when a school bus has its red lights flashing — that’s the message Staten Island’s top cop is stressing before Thursday’s first day of public school in the borough. Red flashing lights mean a bus has stopped and...
VIDEO: Man fires gun into air while walking down Staten Island street
The NYPD on Tuesday released a video of a man seen firing a gun on a Staten Island street over the weekend, according to authorities.
Man sought for questioning in connection with reported thefts of copper wire, generators in Mariners Harbor
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to identify an individual sought for questioning in connection with the alleged theft of items from a business in Mariners Harbor. An unidentified man crawled underneath a fence and removed copper wires and generators powered by...
Police Arrest Carjacker Who Beat Victim With Chunk of Asphalt While Relaxing on Beach in Asbury Park
ASBURY PARK, NJ – Police in Asbury Park have arrested a Newark man who was...
NYC reviewing traffic calming measures on this hilly North Shore street to slow down speeders
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – A steeply-inclined North Shore road prone to speeding motorists could be the next Staten Island street to receive new traffic calming measures -- if the city listens to the community. The Department of Transportation (DOT) is currently reviewing requests from Van Duzer Street Civic Association...
Weather and traffic for the 2022-2023 school year: Temperatures in the 70s under clear skies on Thursday; traffic jam on Staten Island Expressway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Weather conditions are ideal on Thursday for the first day of the 2022-2023 public school year on Staten Island. After days of rain and overcast skies, the sun is expected to shine on students as they head back to school. Zero chance of rain all...
Teen found after pushing past officers, escaping Staten Island Family Court holding area
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was on the run for a short time after he escaped a holding area in Richmond County Family Court in St. George on Tuesday afternoon. The teen was being held by the Division of Youth and Family Justice after being arrested on Monday on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, before he pushed past court officers and exited the front door of the building at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
I-Team: Staten Island Ferry Workers 'Sleep in Their Cars' Amid Overtime Crunch
Workers aboard the Staten Island Ferry are sounding alarms about a staffing crisis they say has made it difficult to keep the iconic passenger boats running on time. The manpower shortage is so severe, current and former ferry workers tell the I-Team they are sometimes asked to spend the night in terminal parking lots or makeshift sleeping quarters because commuting home between shifts would not allow for the minimum rest needed to safely operate the 4,000 ton boats.
'Going to be a big problem': Back-to-school traffic rocks Petrides as new school opens on campus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- School traffic surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex has been a major issue for years, but it might be getting even worse. As New York City public school students returned to classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, traffic on the oft-congested streets surrounding the 43-acre Sunnyside campus was worse than usual.
'We feel heartbroken, devastated and violated.' 16-year-old Staten Island slay victim's tearful aunt scorns killer.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Alexandra Klein was hanging decorations in the window of her family’s West Brighton home just nine days before Christmas in 2019 when her nephew Shane Kelly said he was going outside for a bit. It was early evening and hailing, but the 16-year-old said...
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE
Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle on New Hampshire and North Maple. Medics were originally called for and canceled. No information available at this time on any injuries. We will update our page should new information become available.
Girl, 10, reports attempted abduction by SI ice cream truck driver, suspect in custody: NYPD
Police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl claimed that an ice cream truck driver on Staten Island attempted to abduct her on Sunday afternoon.
Six Injured in NYC Fire That Forced People to Jump From Building to Safety
New York, NY- Six people were injured during a fire in New York City including...
Long Island owner wants justice after her dog was mauled to death by another hound
A Plainview family is demanding something be done after their dog Hudson was mauled to death last week by another dog.
Girl, 10, says Staten Island ice cream truck driver drove off with her: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — Police took an ice cream truck driver into custody on Sunday after he allegedly drove off with a 10-year-old girl in his truck, officials said. Around 4:40 p.m., the girl’s mom called 911. She told police her daughter had reported being abducted. Earlier in the day, the girl went to a […]
BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DRIVER GETS MAD AT PARKING LOT ATTENDANT AND HITS A PARKED CAR
Police were called to a parking lot on the 700 block of The Boulevard for an angry patron who got into a dispute with the attendant and drove through the lot hitting a parked car. According to an eyewitness the patron had parked in the lot but left for a time and returned and was disputing being charged again.
Catalytic converter thefts up 670% on Staten Island; victims lash out: 'Throw the book at this a--hole'
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s top brass tweeted a photo last month of a cordless saw, spare blades and a catalytic converter seized by police in Manhattan’s 9th Precinct. A starter kit of sorts for what’s become a massive headache for New Yorkers. “There is...
