Staten Island, NY

Cops: He ‘came within inches’ of striking kids during reckless-driving spree through Staten Island streets, had baby bottle of codeine

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — During a wild spree of reckless driving on the North Shore, a 20-year-old man narrowly missed hitting adults and children with a car and, in a separate incident, was caught toting a baby bottle containing codeine, authorities allege. Police caught Tyreek Gomez of Kimberly Lane...
Teen found after pushing past officers, escaping Staten Island Family Court holding area

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was on the run for a short time after he escaped a holding area in Richmond County Family Court in St. George on Tuesday afternoon. The teen was being held by the Division of Youth and Family Justice after being arrested on Monday on charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing, before he pushed past court officers and exited the front door of the building at approximately 3:15 p.m., according to a spokesman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
I-Team: Staten Island Ferry Workers ‘Sleep in Their Cars' Amid Overtime Crunch

Workers aboard the Staten Island Ferry are sounding alarms about a staffing crisis they say has made it difficult to keep the iconic passenger boats running on time. The manpower shortage is so severe, current and former ferry workers tell the I-Team they are sometimes asked to spend the night in terminal parking lots or makeshift sleeping quarters because commuting home between shifts would not allow for the minimum rest needed to safely operate the 4,000 ton boats.
‘Going to be a big problem’: Back-to-school traffic rocks Petrides as new school opens on campus

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- School traffic surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex has been a major issue for years, but it might be getting even worse. As New York City public school students returned to classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, traffic on the oft-congested streets surrounding the 43-acre Sunnyside campus was worse than usual.
TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE

Emergency personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving an overturned vehicle on New Hampshire and North Maple. Medics were originally called for and canceled. No information available at this time on any injuries. We will update our page should new information become available.
BREAKING: Cold Case Investigation Identifies Killer In 1991 Ocean County Homicide

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that a collaborative, multi-agency investigation conducted by the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Barnegat Township Police Department, New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit, and Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit, has conclusively identified John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat Township, as the individual responsible for the murder of Deborah “Debbie” Ann Bloomquist, 30, of Ocean Township (Monmouth County), in Barnegat in 1991. Pelletier passed away in North Dakota in 2015.
