Bristol, VA

heraldcourier.com

Sep. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Park lot and street closures begin for festival weekend

Closures began Wednesday in downtown Bristol as prep work for the 21st Annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion kicks into full gear heading into Friday. Parking lot closures began Wednesday afternoon with the closing of the L.C. King lot. The library parking lot on Piedmont Avenue closes at 6 a.m. Thursday with the start of more downtown parking lot and street closures continuing throughout Thursday and into Friday morning.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Bloom looks to reinvent itself in new location

BRISTOL, Va. – Over the course of the past two weeks, the staff of Bloom Café has been busy settling into the restaurants new home across the street from their old location, as well as welcoming and training a slew of new cooks, waiters, and baristas. Josh Fehr,...
BRISTOL, VA
City
Bristol, VA
heraldcourier.com

City to build new fire station

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bristol, Tennessee is getting a new fire station to serve the east end of town. City Council approved a resolution Tuesday awarding a $3,992,400 construction bid and authorized a construction agreement for the station, which will serve as a replacement for the aged No. 2 station currently located at 1109 King College Road.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

SHORT TAKES | Castlewood’s 49 Winchester play BR&RR on Saturday

Make welcome country music royalty. Tucker returns to Bristol on Friday, Sept. 9. She’ll sing “Delta Dawn” and more from the State Street Stage at 9 p.m. during the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. A star on the country stage since the age of 13, Tucker’s since elevated to legendary status.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Bristol Tennessee counsel says landfill should be declared a 'public nuisance'

Attorneys for Bristol Tennessee filed a sharply worded memorandum in U.S. District Court in Abingdon, Virginia last week opposing Bristol Virginia’s partial motion to dismiss part of a lawsuit regarding the Virginia landfill. Bristol Tennessee filed its complaint in late May and both sides are operating under a June...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Downtown residents get front-row seat to Rhythm & Roots festival

As the Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival approaches, Bristolians who live in downtown Bristol are ready for a weekend of non-stop music and activity. Karen Hester, who lives in a loft above her store, the Southern Churn, has already stocked up on groceries and has no plans to leave the footprint of Rhythm & Roots during the weekend.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

First of three candidate forums is Wednesday night

BRISTOL, Va. – City voters will have three opportunities to meet and hear from City Council and School Board candidates, starting Wednesday. The Bristol Chamber of Commerce will host a forum Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m., at the School Board office on Lee Street so voters can meet and learn more about the candidates. A total of four seats will appear on the ballot. In the contested race for three seats, incumbents Randy Alvis and Steven Fletcher are seeking re-election but long-time incumbent Randy White is not.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

Man shot, dies after fleeing from Tennessee officials

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (AP) — A man who fled a law enforcement officer Wednesday was shot and died after crossing into a neighboring county and running from officers, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Tyler Michael Gardner, 27, was approached in his vehicle by a Greene County sheriff's deputy at...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
heraldcourier.com

Dowell chosen as next CEO of BTES

The Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) Board of Directors announced the appointment of Clayton Dowell, current BTES Vice President of Engineering, as the next chief executive officer of the organization Tuesday. The board retained outside consultant services to conduct a rigorous and comprehensive nationwide search. Extensive interviews were conducted before...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Rosanne Cash to make first appearance in Bristol Sunday - 'It's time'

Rosanne Cash was born almost exactly six months before the first hit in the long and storied career of her father, Johnny Cash. Now she’s in her 67th year, and prepared to make her first appearance in Bristol. Rosanne Cash headlines the final day of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. See her Sunday on the State Street Stage at 5:15 p.m.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

If Dallas Wayne wasn't playing at Rhythm & Roots, he would go anyway

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Johnny Paycheck’s “Apartment #9” awaits a quarter in the jukebox downstairs in the home of Dallas Wayne. Six records from Johnny Bush await the same fate. Meanwhile, Wayne sat upstairs in his studio. Gleamingly buoyant, Henderson guitar in hand, he sang “She,” which years...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Local Briefs: E&H drops first SAC soccer matches

The Emory & Henry women’s soccer team made its South Atlantic Conference debut on Wednesday, facing NCAA Division II No. 10 ranked Catawba, falling 7-0 to the Indians. Helen Frazier had Emory & Henry’s lone shot on goal, while Natalie Capone had 13 saves in goals. Hannah Dunn...
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

LOCAL BRIEFS: Wasps pick up first SAC victory

Virginia High graduate Camden Jones had seven digs, six kills and three blocks and Hannah Watson added nine kills and five blocks to lead Emory & Henry to its first South Atlantic Conference victory with a 25-19, 25-21 and 25-15 win over the University of Virginia’s College Wise on Tuesday night at the King Center.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

Opposites attract as ETSU opens SoCon at The Citadel

East Tennessee State’s new-fangled offense is predicated on moving fast and putting points on the board. The Citadel wants to take its time, with no hurry at all to put the ball in the end zone, with the goal to keep the opposing offense on the sidelines. Senior running...
CHARLESTON, SC

