Something’s gotta give or housing will be affordable here no more | Our Opinion

Zoom
4d ago
Pretty soon they will confiscate all bank accounts and pensions and precious metals in the name of national security and to protect and preserve our freedoms.🔥
franR
3d ago
Move off of SI...we did and never regretted it, especially these past few years. The prices there are laughable...$700k for an old semi attached house? You can buy a huge home on beautiful property in Monmouth County for that price and still commute to work under one hour..a be near beaches etc..Just do it!!!
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York CityNYC x BKNew York City, NY
A New York City guide to the places where a face mask is still requiredKath LeeNew York City, NY
brickunderground.com
Squatters made our life hell so we're fixing our building and kicking our landlord out
Squatters, leaks, collapsed ceilings, destroyed mailboxes, a faulty elevator, and a broken intercom—these are some of the problems that prompted tenants at 331 East 14th St. in the East Village to try and kick out their landlord. This can be possible by filing a 7A complaint and asking the court to appoint an administrator to take the place of the owner. Tenants Jillian Heft and Michael Shanahan spoke to Brick about their experience and their hopes for the future.
Face masks no longer required on Staten Island Ferry, MTA buses and trains; here’s what you need to know
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After more than two years, Staten Islanders no longer need to mask up when traveling aboard New York City’s mass transit system. On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that New York has lifted its mask mandate on public transit, which was one of the last remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) safety restrictions in the state.
Staten Island NYCHA building without cooking gas since Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A building in the Mariners Harbor Houses has been without cooking gas since Saturday, the Advance has learned. National Grid observed gas leaks on multiple lines in 168 Brabant St. during a routine inspection at the New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) property on Saturday, Sept. 3, and as a safety precaution turned off gas service for the entire building, according to elected officials.
Minimum Wage Hike Could Be Coming To New York
The battle against inflation in New York State could mean an increase in the state's minimum wage. A new proposed bill in the New York State statehouse would tie the state's minimum wage to inflation, which means if inflation rises so would the state's minimum wage. Currently, the minimum wage...
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in September
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its September application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
brickunderground.com
5 Manhattan one-bedroom co-ops with low monthly maintenance fees
If you’re looking to buy a Manhattan co-op without breaking the bank, finding a place with a low monthly maintenance fee—the amount you pay in addition to your mortgage (if you have one) that covers building operations and taxes—can save you a lot of money. There are...
2022-2023 school year: Thursday marks the first day for NYC public school students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City students across the five boroughs will return to public schools on Thursday for the first day of the 2022-2023 academic year without many of the strict health and safety measures that have been in place the last two years due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Staten Island officials call on NYC to toss remaining COVID-19 vaccine requirements for public school students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island elected officials are calling for an end to New York City’s requirement of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine for public school students participating in extracurricular and sports programs deemed “high-risk,” as well as parents and visitors entering school buildings. Borough President...
fox5ny.com
NYC congestion toll effect on Long Island?
HICKSVILLE, N.Y. - Robert Katz dispatches over 80 cars each day on Long Island. If and when Manhattan congestion pricing goes into effect, the owner of Hicksville Taxi and Airport Transportation will have no choice but to pass additional charges down to the customer. "Having to tack on an extra...
Gotham Gazette
We Don’t Need a ‘Plan B,’ Mayor Adams; New York City Needs You to Shut Rikers Down
As the crisis on Rikers Island continues and the death toll soars, Mayor Eric Adams told New Yorkers last week that there needs to be a “plan B” for the city’s plan to shutter the notorious jail complex, suggesting he may not close Rikers at all. This should alarm all New Yorkers who care about justice.
fox5ny.com
Rents continue to skyrocket in NYC, Here is the average rent now
NEW YORK - Big rent hikes across the United States are slowing down but that is not the case in New York City. While the median rent around the country went up about 14% last year, it rose 23% in New York City according to a survey by Redfin. The...
‘Going to be a big problem’: Back-to-school traffic rocks Petrides as new school opens on campus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- School traffic surrounding the Michael J. Petrides Education Complex has been a major issue for years, but it might be getting even worse. As New York City public school students returned to classrooms for the first day of the 2022-2023 school year on Thursday, traffic on the oft-congested streets surrounding the 43-acre Sunnyside campus was worse than usual.
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Would You Live in a Shipping Container? [A Byte Out of the Big Apple]
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Byte Out of the Big Apple.
What is a Bed Scrunchie? 2 Staten Islanders find success with their new invention
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As the co-owner of a linen company, Princess Bay resident Jack Nekhala, 38, brought home what he considered to be a high-quality sheet set. But he soon became frustrated when no amount of pulling or adjusting could prevent the fitted sheet from popping off the mattress in the middle of the night.
Staten Island weekend happenings roundup: Pig Island NYC at Snug Harbor
Here are some of the fun ways to spend this fall weekend on Staten Island. Have an upcoming event you’d like to share? Email the details with your contact information to community@siadvance.com. FRIDAY. Grow closer to your significant other while on a hike at Love & Hiking Date For...
brickunderground.com
My building was sold and the new owners want everyone out so they can gut renovate it. Will I get a buyout?
I’ve lived in my rent-stabilized apartment in Brooklyn for 30 years and the building has just been sold to new owners. I’ve been given new rent payment instructions and my neighbors, who are mostly not rent-stabilized, were told to get out by the end of the month to make way for a gut renovation. Is it worth it for them to request their rent history and fight the eviction? And what are my chances of a buyout?
therealdeal.com
City puts $14B price tag on rectifying illegal basement apartments
Getting illegal basement apartments up to code is going to run up more than the Big Apple a large chunk of change. City Hall estimated it would take $13.7 billion to get the roughly 50,000 units up to code, the New York Post reported. The price tag is part of a draft report making its way to the federal government for a $188 million aid package after Hurricane Ida killed at least 13 people and sparked fresh concerns over basement units.
NBC New York
I-Team: Staten Island Ferry Workers ‘Sleep in Their Cars' Amid Overtime Crunch
Workers aboard the Staten Island Ferry are sounding alarms about a staffing crisis they say has made it difficult to keep the iconic passenger boats running on time. The manpower shortage is so severe, current and former ferry workers tell the I-Team they are sometimes asked to spend the night in terminal parking lots or makeshift sleeping quarters because commuting home between shifts would not allow for the minimum rest needed to safely operate the 4,000 ton boats.
Rents are coming down, but it might not last
Experts say those looking for an apartment now might have a better experience than they did in May or June.
