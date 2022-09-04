ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Liz Truss: It would be wrong of me to countermand the Bank of England’s powers

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2doVTU_0hhj2zWc00
Financial News

Liz Truss has appeared to row back on some indications she could review the Bank of England’s interest rate-setting powers.

The Foreign Secretary, widely tipped to defeat Rishi Sunak when the Tory leadership winner is announced on Monday, said it would be “completely wrong” for her to say what she wanted interest rates to be.

Ms Truss previously pledged to re-examine the Bank’s mandate to make sure it has a “tight enough focus on the money supply and on inflation”, and one of her allies said she would consider whether the current arrangements are “fit for purpose”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAVCx_0hhj2zWc00
Liz Truss said she is a ‘great believer’ in the Bank of England’s independence (Jeff Overs/PA) (PA Media)

But on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, Ms Truss said: “I’m a great believer in the independence of the Bank of England. We need to allow the Bank of England to do that job.

“I think it was about three decades ago we stopped politicians making decisions about interest rates. So, I’m not going to start saying what interest rates the Bank of England should be.”

Pushed again, she said: “I think it would be completely wrong for me as a politician to say what I wanted interest rates to be and to countermand the Bank of England.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k5VrF_0hhj2zWc00
Bank governor Andrew Bailey has hailed its independence from politicians (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Ms Truss has previously insisted she supports the Bank’s independence but will look at other systems around the world when assessing whether it has the correct mandate.

Last month, the Bank’s governor Andrew Bailey said independence over monetary policy is “one of the great virtues of our system”.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Laura Kuenssberg
newschain

US: Russia is buying millions of rockets from North Korea to use in Ukraine

Russia is in the process of buying millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea for its invasion of Ukraine, according to newly downgraded US intelligence. A US official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the Russian Ministry of Defence turning to the isolated state of North Korea demonstrates “the Russian military continues to suffer from severe supply shortages in Ukraine, due in part to export controls and sanctions”.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Uk#The Bank Of England#Tory
newschain

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow will press on with its military action in Ukraine until it reaches its goals and mocked western attempts to drive Russia into a corner with sanctions. Mr Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that the main...
POLITICS
newschain

Liz Truss prepares energy crisis plan as she enters No 10

Liz Truss will enter Downing Street after her triumph in the Tory leadership contest as she prepares to roll out an emergency support package to deal with the energy crisis. Following her victory over Rishi Sunak, the new party leader will fly to Balmoral on Tuesday where she will be formally invited by the Queen to form a government.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
newschain

Liz Truss briefed on Queen’s health while in Commons chamber

Liz Truss was on the front bench of the Commons after her first major policy intervention as Prime Minister when she received the concerning news about the Queen’s health. The initial indication that something was wrong came as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, came into the Chamber, sat down next to the Prime Minister and began urgently speaking to her while she was listening to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s response to her energy statement.
HEALTH
newschain

Johnson in Balmoral to resign as Prime Minister

Boris Johnson is meeting the Queen at Balmoral to hand in his resignation as Liz Truss prepares to take over as prime minister and deliver a plan to address the energy crisis. In his farewell speech outside No 10, the outgoing Prime Minister said his successor’s administration will do “everything we can” to help people struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
newschain

Truss election process ‘far from democratic’, claims Putin

Russian president Vladimir Putin claimed the process which led to Liz Truss becoming Prime Minister was “far from democratic”. Mr Putin, viewed as a pariah in Westminster and elsewhere following his invasion of Ukraine, said the UK public had not been given a say over the change in No 10.
ELECTIONS
newschain

Liz Truss branded ‘an imbecile’ by sacked minister’s wife

The wife of sacked minister Johnny Mercer has called new Prime Minister Liz Truss an “imbecile”. Felicity Cornelius-Mercer said the Cabinet system “stinks” and “treats people appallingly” after her husband was removed as veterans affairs minister. Mr Mercer, the Plymouth Moor View MP, had...
POLITICS
newschain

Boris Johnson’s manifesto commitments listed in his leaving speech in detail

In his farewell speech, Boris Johnson listed a host of commitments he insisted the government was “delivering”. Here the PA news agency looks at them in detail. The former prime minister claimed in his farewell speech that he had succeeded in “delivering Brexit”, but the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill is still going through Parliament which will allow ministers to effectively tear up parts of the Brexit agreement he signed with Brussels.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
154K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy