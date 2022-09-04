The Pennsylvania woman killed in a shark attack while snorkelling in the Bahamas has been identified as 58-year-old Caroline DiPlacido. The Gannon University staff member was identified on Wednesday. The Millcreek Township resident was a project coordinator at the Erie institution. She died on Tuesday, according to university officials, the New York Post reported.She graduated from the school in 1986 and came back in 2009 to become a secretary for marketing and communications. Gannon University chaplain Michael Kesicki said that “Caroline was a powerful presence of kindness and friendship”. “The news is devastating, and she will be missed,” he...

