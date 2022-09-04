ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
West Lafayette, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
West Lafayette, IN
College Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
City
West Lafayette, IN
City
State College, PA
West Lafayette, IN
Football
City
Doylestown, PA
Local
Indiana College Sports
State College, PA
Football
Digital Collegian

Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon placed on paid leave

Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon was placed on paid leave on Wednesday by the university and USA Fencing and "imposed certain restrictions" on him, according to a statement from Penn State Athletics. Adam Kaszubowski will assume the role of interim head coach, according to the statement from Penn...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Former Penn State star Matt McGloin runs for county position

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Former Penn State football star Matt McGloin is entering politics. McGloin announced his run for the Lackawanna County Commissioner at his childhood home in Scranton. This is his first run for an elective office seat. McGloin was the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions from 2010 to 2012 and ended […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Manning
WTAJ

Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Digital Collegian

Medical marijuana to open in State College

Vytal Options, a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open a new location in State College next month. PA Options for Wellness announced the dispensary will be located at 1653 N. Atherton St. and will hold a "grand opening" starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a press release from PA Options for Wellness.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms

Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Films#College Football#American Football#Colgate#The Nittany Lions
abc23.com

Penn State Student Charged with Rape

In Centre County, Penn State University Police have charged a New Jersey man. After he was accused of raping a fellow student. Campus police say 20-year-old Jacob Tillman allegedly assaulted the victim inside her dorm room in April. Authorities say the victim had reportedly helped Tillman to the bathroom after...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Melissa Frost

For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall

Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
anash.org

Wedding: Weber – Cohen

The wedding of Mendel Weber of Huntingdon Valley, PA and Mushky Cohen of Manchester, England took place Thursday night at Razag Ballroom.
MANCHESTER, PA
WTAJ

Geisinger School of Nursing announces diploma transitions

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – At her installation ceremony on Wednesday, Sept 7, Julie Byerley, MD, MPH, Geisinger’s chief academic officer, announced an important step forward for Geisinger School of Nursing. The Lewistown-based school will move from a diploma-granting to a degree-granting institution, bestowing an associate degree in nursing or ADN beginning in 2024. “Nurses […]
LEWISTOWN, PA
WJAC TV

Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business

Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
FISHERTOWN, PA
WTAJ

ABCD Corp. announces expansion of enterprise zone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Blair County Development Corporation officially announced the addition of four municipalities to their existing Altoona-Logan Township Enterprise Zone (EZ). This expansion is in partnership with the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development. The zone now includes Williamsburg, Roaring Spring, Hollidaysburg, and Tyrone. The Enterprise Tax Credit Zone Program […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
247Sports

247Sports

48K+
Followers
369K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy