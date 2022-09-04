Read full article on original website
Penn State plans to sustain, potentially expand, offensive line rotation
Penn State implemented seven offensive linemen last week as part of its season-opening game plan at Purdue. Following a Wednesday evening practice session, Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin confirmed intentions to sustain that approach Saturday afternoon against Ohio in Beaver Stadium. Beyond the initial 2022 starting lineup of tackles...
Penn State men’s basketball to return to The Palestra in Philly to face Purdue
The Penn State men’s basketball team is returning to one of the most iconic sites in basketball for a key conference game in January. Penn State will face Purdue at The Palestra in Philadelphia on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, the program announced Thursday as part of the Big Ten’s 2022-23 schedule release.
Penn State men’s basketball announces 2022-23 Big Ten schedule
The Big Ten announced its men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 schedule Thursday, which means that you can finally mark your calendars for coach Micah Shrewsberry’s second season leading Penn State. The 20-game slate, announced on Big Ten Network, features seven opponents that Penn State will play home-and-home...
Report: Penn State TE not seen at practice during media viewing window
Penn State is dealing with an injury in its TE room. Brenton Strange could be the main option again. Theo Johnson was reportedly not seen at the Nittany Lions’ practice on Wednesday per The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder. Johnson missed the season opener against Purdue with an undisclosed injury.
Changes come to Beaver Stadium ahead of PSU home football opener, what to know
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– There have been new upgrades to Beaver Stadium, as it is just days away from hosting Penn State’s football home opener against Ohio University, which also means the return of game-day traffic. Upgrades have been done to improve parking, the bag policy, ticketing, pre-game tailgating, and even some concession updates are […]
Digital Collegian
Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon placed on paid leave
Penn State fencing head coach Wes Glon was placed on paid leave on Wednesday by the university and USA Fencing and "imposed certain restrictions" on him, according to a statement from Penn State Athletics. Adam Kaszubowski will assume the role of interim head coach, according to the statement from Penn...
Former Penn State star Matt McGloin runs for county position
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Former Penn State football star Matt McGloin is entering politics. McGloin announced his run for the Lackawanna County Commissioner at his childhood home in Scranton. This is his first run for an elective office seat. McGloin was the starting quarterback for the Nittany Lions from 2010 to 2012 and ended […]
Here’s what new foods are on the menu at Beaver Stadium during Penn State games
If tailgating at Penn State Football games isn’t enough to fill you up, plenty of food awaits inside Beaver Stadium, including several new additions. This season, fans can buy BBQ, loaded fries and Buffalo chicken sandwiches starting at the first home game at noon, Sept. 10 against Ohio.
Construction to reverse pickleball to tennis courts
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s goodbye pickleball and hello again tennis at Green Hollow Park in Patton Township. Patton Township is reversing course on where their pickleball courts are located following a series of noise complaints from nearby residents. “I think we spent probably a good year and a half talking about the noise […]
Digital Collegian
Medical marijuana to open in State College
Vytal Options, a medical marijuana dispensary, is set to open a new location in State College next month. PA Options for Wellness announced the dispensary will be located at 1653 N. Atherton St. and will hold a "grand opening" starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, according to a press release from PA Options for Wellness.
After merger, Cumberland County company will now manage 70 golf courses and 25 gyms
Two golf management companies merged on Thursday. GreatLife Golf & Fitness, a 38-year-old company based in Topeka, Kansas has merged with Brown Golf, an 11-year-old Hampden Township-based company, which manages golf courses in Vermont, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Missouri. GreatLife Golf’s portfolio now includes 53 golf...
Man who developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort to be inducted into ‘Hall of Fame’
CLAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man who originally developed Blue Knob All Seasons Resort in Claysburg will be honored at an upcoming Hall of Fame celebration. Ed Petsonk, who passed away in 2009, will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class of the Pennsylvania Snowsports Museum on Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. […]
Penn State Student Charged with Rape
In Centre County, Penn State University Police have charged a New Jersey man. After he was accused of raping a fellow student. Campus police say 20-year-old Jacob Tillman allegedly assaulted the victim inside her dorm room in April. Authorities say the victim had reportedly helped Tillman to the bathroom after...
Governor Wolf announces new investment for State College skate park, more PA parks and recreation
PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — $90 million is on its way to improve Pennsylvania parks, rivers, hiking trails and recreation. The Wolf Administration made the announcement about the investment on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) said the historic investment is funding over 330 projects in the commonwealth, including many in […]
‘It’s lovely.’ Gamble Mill marks first year as Bellefonte’s small business community grows
“Everybody looks at the Gamble Mill with the renovations and it gives a sense of pride of all that has been going on in Bellefonte.”
For Small Town Charm + Great Food, These Places Are Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania This Fall
Pennsylvania really has grown on me. I've been a resident of the keystone state for three years, and I feel at home. There are so much to see and to do throughout the state, especially in Lancaster, where I currently live. In my biased opinion, Lancaster is the best food town in the commonwealth. Today, however, I am looking beyond my city, focusing on destinations that's not in my "backyard".
Wedding: Weber – Cohen
The wedding of Mendel Weber of Huntingdon Valley, PA and Mushky Cohen of Manchester, England took place Thursday night at Razag Ballroom.
Geisinger School of Nursing announces diploma transitions
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – At her installation ceremony on Wednesday, Sept 7, Julie Byerley, MD, MPH, Geisinger’s chief academic officer, announced an important step forward for Geisinger School of Nursing. The Lewistown-based school will move from a diploma-granting to a degree-granting institution, bestowing an associate degree in nursing or ADN beginning in 2024. “Nurses […]
Chestnut Ridge region mourns loss of founder of local orchard business
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — The family, friends and employees of Ridgetop Orchards, located in Fishertown, are mourning the loss of the business' founder, Dan Boyer. The orchard posted on its Facebook page that Boyer passed away over the weekend following a "hard fought battle" with a terminal illness.
ABCD Corp. announces expansion of enterprise zone
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)– The Altoona Blair County Development Corporation officially announced the addition of four municipalities to their existing Altoona-Logan Township Enterprise Zone (EZ). This expansion is in partnership with the state’s Department of Community and Economic Development. The zone now includes Williamsburg, Roaring Spring, Hollidaysburg, and Tyrone. The Enterprise Tax Credit Zone Program […]
