Key Colony Beach, FL

Labor Day week in Big Pine Key

The weather was great and the lobstering was good. Primary stayed oceanside. The jellyfish were the worst I have ever seen. We also shot some fish including a first for us. My son dropped in on a coral head in 14 feet that we have shot some nice blacks in the past and shot a Cubera. Been shooting fish there for 45 plus years and have never seen a Cubera.
BIG PINE KEY, FL
Contender 23

1999 Contender 23, Yamaha 250 OX66, Full Sunbrella Cover, Trailer, everything works as it should, boat is in Islamorada this week. $36k, call John 305-794-0567.
ISLAMORADA, FL
Evie M.

Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds

Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
FLORIDA STATE

