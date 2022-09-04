The weather was great and the lobstering was good. Primary stayed oceanside. The jellyfish were the worst I have ever seen. We also shot some fish including a first for us. My son dropped in on a coral head in 14 feet that we have shot some nice blacks in the past and shot a Cubera. Been shooting fish there for 45 plus years and have never seen a Cubera.

BIG PINE KEY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO