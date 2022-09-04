Read full article on original website
Related
floridasportsman.com
Labor Day week in Big Pine Key
The weather was great and the lobstering was good. Primary stayed oceanside. The jellyfish were the worst I have ever seen. We also shot some fish including a first for us. My son dropped in on a coral head in 14 feet that we have shot some nice blacks in the past and shot a Cubera. Been shooting fish there for 45 plus years and have never seen a Cubera.
floridasportsman.com
Contender 23
1999 Contender 23, Yamaha 250 OX66, Full Sunbrella Cover, Trailer, everything works as it should, boat is in Islamorada this week. $36k, call John 305-794-0567.
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
Armed federal officer shot and killed by South Florida deputies
A federal officer armed with an AR-15 was shot and killed by deputies in South Florida on Wednesday.
Comments / 0