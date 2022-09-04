Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Willie,’ ‘Bluey’ and ‘Hakuna’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Need a new friend? Head on over to Clearlake Animal Control and meet the adoptable dogs. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire...
Squirrel in Napa County endures heat wave
ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) – One California squirrel summarized how all of us felt during the heat wave that ravaged California over the past few days. A picture (above) taken in Napa County shows a squirrel lying down on a wooden railing, exhausted from the heat. Annette Watts was visiting St. Helena with her family […]
K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff
GEYERSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated. Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, […]
Lake County News
Kelseyville Presbyterian hosts Sept. 9 ice cream social
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Kelseyville Presbyterian Church invites everyone to an ice cream social on Friday, Sept. 9. It will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church’s Friendship Hall. In honor of the church’s 150th anniversary of service to the Kelseyville community, church members have put...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Saturday, Sept. 3
Occurred at Lakeshore Dr/Hwy 53. WB/ 1997 HONDA ACC 4D RED. Disposition: Report Taken. Occurred at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Lakeshore Dr. WHILE WALKING BY THE RP SEEN A MALE ATT TO BREAK INTO VEHS IN THE PARKING LOT/ WMA BEARD HAT ON BACKWARDS WITH DARK CLOTHING/ LAST SEEN ON THE SIDE FACING LAKESHORE. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
mendofever.com
[UPDATE]Double Wide Trailer On Fire in Brooktrails Spreading Into Vegetation
A full wildland fire response has been deployed to a structure fire burning near the intersection of Sherwood Road and Bertha Keys Way within the Old Sherwood Indian Reservation. The area was also described as the Red Wing Ranch northeast of Willit. A firefighter on scene confirmed a double-wide trailer...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Tuesday, Aug. 30
Occurred on West 40TH. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred at Ponderosa Mobile Home Park on Old Highway 53. RP STATES THAT THE RP HEARD WHAT SOUNDED LIKE SOMETHING DROPPING AS IF SOMEONE WAS IN THE BACKYARD / RP STATES THAT SHE ALSO HEARD SOMEONE TALKING / RP STATES THAT SHE SET HER ALARM OFF ON HER VEH / UNK IF THE RESP ARE STILL THERE OR NOT. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
norcalpublicmedia.org
Attorney for family of man killed by SoCo sheriff's deputy plans to sue for wrongful death
The attorney representing the family of a man killed by a Sonoma County sheriff's deputy in July says that the officer who shot him did not follow proper protocol and does not have the proper temperament to be in law enforcement. Izaak Schwaiger, who has represented many parties in suits...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lake County News
LCCWA supports ‘Lake County Born’ program
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Chapter of California Women for Agriculture was the inaugural sponsor for a new competition at the Lake County Fair called “Lake County Born” for local youth breeders who breed their own market animals. “We are proud of our history of...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Trees Need Water as Temperatures Soar, Drought Drags On
As a crushing heat wave hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only drink water themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures soared across the Bay on Tuesday, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore, smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees in the Bay Area are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience Bartlett Consulting.
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Thursday, Sept. 1
Officer initiated activity at El Grande, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Redwood St. AXF THE ADDRESS/ VERY FIRST TRAILER COMING OFF OLYMPIC ON THE RIGHT/ NO LIGHTS ON/ RP STATES THAT THERE ARE MXP PEOPLE AT THE RESD THAT HAVE BEEN STAYING THERE FOR THE PAST 3 DAYS/ BMA UNK LAST AND A FEMALE UNK NAME/ K9/ POSSIBLY BROKE INTO THE RESD ON MONDAY AND STARTED SQUATTING THERE/ NFI. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.964831 Lon:-122.64099.
Sonoma Pizza Co. Announces Grand Opening
Sonoma Pizza Co. is an artisan pizzeria, wine bar and garden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mendofever.com
Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected
The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
Petaluma mom found dead in house identified
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
Sheriff identifies North Bay woman dead for more than year in daughter's home
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Friday confirmed to KCBS Radio that Birgit Almgren, 80, was the dead woman Petaluma police found when conducting a welfare check on Aug. 23.
crimevoice.com
Suspect Arrested for Alleged Armed Home Invasion
Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 08-22-2022 at about 12:00 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to contact a witness to a armed robbery that occurred near a residence at the intersection of Hopper Lane and Ledger Lane in Covelo California. Deputies arrived in the...
sonomacountygazette.com
Show us your Sonoma County Library card!
September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Sonoma County Library joins libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, students and everyone else that a library card is an important step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Plus, if you sign up for a Sonoma County Library card...
Lake County News
Lake County California Retired Teachers Association Division to meet Sept. 13
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Judy Fletcher, president of Lake County Division 35 of the California Retired Teachers Association, or CalRTA, announced that the organization’s quarterly meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The luncheon meeting will be at the Riviera Hills Restaurant located at 10200 Fairway Drive,...
1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash on State Route 12 in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) -- A head-on crash on State Route 12 killed one driver and injured another on Monday, according to Santa Rosa CHP.Officers responded to the major injury crash at about 2:30 p.m.According to investigators, a 66-year-old male was traveling EB on SR-12 in a Mercedes and drifted into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a Subaru. Police said impact turned the Subaru on its roof. The Subaru driver was pronounced deceased and the other was hospitalized with major injuries, but not life-threatening.The crash shut down SR-12 between Arnold Drive and Dunbar Road and is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.
kymkemp.com
Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals
Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
Comments / 0