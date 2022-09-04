ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, CA

Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: ‘Willie,’ ‘Bluey’ and ‘Hakuna’

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Need a new friend? Head on over to Clearlake Animal Control and meet the adoptable dogs. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire...
CLEARLAKE, CA
KRON4 News

Squirrel in Napa County endures heat wave

ST. HELENA, Calif. (KRON) – One California squirrel summarized how all of us felt during the heat wave that ravaged California over the past few days. A picture (above) taken in Napa County shows a squirrel lying down on a wooden railing, exhausted from the heat. Annette Watts was visiting St. Helena with her family […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

K9 helps end hours-long Sonoma County standoff

GEYERSVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – An hours-long standoff ended early Saturday after a K9 bit a subject in the leg before deputies fired non-lethal projectiles, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s office stated. Kevin Thornberg, 63 of Geyserville, is currently in custody on $50,000 bail after being arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony criminal threats, […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Kelseyville Presbyterian hosts Sept. 9 ice cream social

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Kelseyville Presbyterian Church invites everyone to an ice cream social on Friday, Sept. 9. It will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. in the church’s Friendship Hall. In honor of the church’s 150th anniversary of service to the Kelseyville community, church members have put...
KELSEYVILLE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Saturday, Sept. 3

Occurred at Lakeshore Dr/Hwy 53. WB/ 1997 HONDA ACC 4D RED. Disposition: Report Taken. Occurred at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Lakeshore Dr. WHILE WALKING BY THE RP SEEN A MALE ATT TO BREAK INTO VEHS IN THE PARKING LOT/ WMA BEARD HAT ON BACKWARDS WITH DARK CLOTHING/ LAST SEEN ON THE SIDE FACING LAKESHORE. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Tuesday, Aug. 30

Occurred on West 40TH. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred at Ponderosa Mobile Home Park on Old Highway 53. RP STATES THAT THE RP HEARD WHAT SOUNDED LIKE SOMETHING DROPPING AS IF SOMEONE WAS IN THE BACKYARD / RP STATES THAT SHE ALSO HEARD SOMEONE TALKING / RP STATES THAT SHE SET HER ALARM OFF ON HER VEH / UNK IF THE RESP ARE STILL THERE OR NOT. Disposition: Gone On Arrival.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

LCCWA supports ‘Lake County Born’ program

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Chapter of California Women for Agriculture was the inaugural sponsor for a new competition at the Lake County Fair called “Lake County Born” for local youth breeders who breed their own market animals. “We are proud of our history of...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Trees Need Water as Temperatures Soar, Drought Drags On

As a crushing heat wave hammers the Bay Area, residents are advised to not only drink water themselves, but give their trees a drink as well. Temperatures soared across the Bay on Tuesday, hitting a record-breaking 116 degrees in Livermore, smashing records in King City, Santa Rosa, Napa, Redwood City and San Jose as well. As a result, drought-stressed trees in the Bay Area are suffering even more, said arborist Darya Barar of East Bay-based HortScience Bartlett Consulting.
LIVERMORE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, Sept. 1

Officer initiated activity at El Grande, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Redwood St. AXF THE ADDRESS/ VERY FIRST TRAILER COMING OFF OLYMPIC ON THE RIGHT/ NO LIGHTS ON/ RP STATES THAT THERE ARE MXP PEOPLE AT THE RESD THAT HAVE BEEN STAYING THERE FOR THE PAST 3 DAYS/ BMA UNK LAST AND A FEMALE UNK NAME/ K9/ POSSIBLY BROKE INTO THE RESD ON MONDAY AND STARTED SQUATTING THERE/ NFI. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.964831 Lon:-122.64099.
CLEARLAKE, CA
mendofever.com

Lake County Man Found Dead in the Crawlspace of a Napa Home—No Foul Play Suspected

The following is a press release issued by the Napa Police Department:. On 08/31/22 at approximately 8:55 PM, members of the Napa Fire Department and Napa Police Department responded to the report of a single body located in the crawl space of a business located on the 1200 Block of Jefferson Street, in the City of Napa. Initial investigation indicated the decedent had been in that location for several days. Detectives from Napa Police Department Investigations Bureau responded to the scene and initiated an investigation, in cooperation with investigators from the Napa Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division.
NAPA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Petaluma mom found dead in house identified

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A Petaluma woman has been identified after her death went unreported for over a year and her daughter lived at home with her mother’s corpse. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s coroner identified the deceased woman on Friday afternoon as 80-year-old Birgit Almgren. The coroner has still not determined Almgren’s official cause of […]
PETALUMA, CA
crimevoice.com

Suspect Arrested for Alleged Armed Home Invasion

Originally Published By: Mendocino County Sheriffs Office Webpage. “On 08-22-2022 at about 12:00 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to contact a witness to a armed robbery that occurred near a residence at the intersection of Hopper Lane and Ledger Lane in Covelo California. Deputies arrived in the...
COVELO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Show us your Sonoma County Library card!

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, and the Sonoma County Library joins libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, students and everyone else that a library card is an important step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Plus, if you sign up for a Sonoma County Library card...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on crash on State Route 12 in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) --  A head-on crash on State Route 12 killed one driver and injured another on Monday, according to Santa Rosa CHP.Officers responded to the major injury crash at about 2:30 p.m.According to investigators, a 66-year-old male was traveling EB on SR-12 in a Mercedes and drifted into oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a Subaru. Police said impact turned the Subaru on its roof. The Subaru driver was pronounced deceased and the other was hospitalized with major injuries, but not life-threatening.The crash shut down SR-12 between Arnold Drive and Dunbar Road and is still under investigation.   Anyone with information should contact the Santa Rosa CHP Office at (707) 588-1400.
SANTA ROSA, CA
kymkemp.com

Extremely Low-Flying Air Force Planes Startle People and Animals

Video of the second plane passing overhead near the Mendocino/Humboldt County border. Click here if you are having trouble viewing the embedded video. [Courtesy of Heather Ellis]. Multiple low-flying US Air Force planes yesterday, September 7, may have been operating in our area against policy, according to Lauren Schmitt of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

