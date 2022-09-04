ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Steamie review – memories of postwar Glasgow speak to the present

By Clare Brennan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pi0DK_0hhj06Qq00
From left: Jo Freer, Suzanne Magowan and Tinashe Warikandwa. Photograph: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

The world of The Steamie is long gone. Public laundries, where women came to wash their own – or other people’s – dirty laundry, had already almost disappeared by 1987, the year this play-with-songs was first presented by the leftwing company Wildcat Stage Productions. Set in the 1950s, it’s a couthie evocation of shared experiences and that spirit of communality that seemed to have been left behind when people moved away from their inner-city tenements and out to the housing schemes. To audiences in community venues across Glasgow in the 80s, it was almost as much a nostalgia piece as it is for us today. Yet if the details of the situation seem distant, at its core are shared experiences – of hardship and of loneliness – that feel sharply current.

It’s New Year’s Eve. In separate stalls, at big, ceramic sinks, Magrit, Doreen and Dolly are doing their family washing while Mrs Culfeathers (addressed formally on account of her age) struggles to finish the doctor’s wife’s laundry before 9pm – closing time. As the women work, they talk and sing, sharing news (“What did he die of?” “Lack of breath!”), gossip (sometimes vicious), dreams (of a washing machine; of a man for once sober; of meeting great-grandchildren, far away in England).

Tony Roper’s dialect-strong text and Dave Anderson’s popular-music-inspired songs peg the action securely to a line connecting reality and fantasy. Kenny Miller’s set, with its soaring classical facade of Corinthian columns pressing down on the scuzzy stalls of the steamie below, is an elegant visual metaphor. Becky Hope-Palmer’s direction, slightly cartoon-inflected, keeps the sentimental side of the story from oversudding, making good use of the strong talents of Jo Freer (Dolly), Irene Macdougall (first among equals as Mrs C), Suzanne Magowan (Magrit), Tinashe Warikandwa (Doreen) and Ewan Donald (the steamie’s manager). This play of times past still speaks to our present.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Rehab: The Musical review – 90s pop star hits the road to recovery

Opening with a song named Wanker, Rehab initially sounds like a musical setting out to shock, but it is actually written with a lot of heart. It draws on songwriter Grant Black’s own experience and is about a 90s singer, Kid Pop, who winds up in rehab after he’s papped snorting cocaine. Pop’s inevitable story of redemption feels contrived but the characters he meets, and the lively score that underpins their stories, are great fun, nuanced and full of compassion.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Prom 69: Missa Solemnis review – urgency and majesty as Gardiner makes Beethoven thrill

The last of the great choral works to be heard at this year’s Proms was Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis, given by more or less the same forces that performed it during the 2014 season. John Eliot Gardiner conducted his Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique and Monteverdi Choir. Lucy Crowe was once again the soprano soloist, and only her fellows – mezzo Ann Hallenberg, tenor Giovanni Sala and bass William Thomas – were effectively new to the proceedings.
MUSIC
The Guardian

The Damned Don’t Cry review – mournful portrait of colonial tension

British-Moroccan film-maker Fyzal Boulifa made an impressive debut three years ago with Lynn + Lucy, his social-realist psychodrama of female friendship on an Essex housing estate. This follow-up, showing in the Venice Critics’ Week sidebar, is every bit as impressive: an intimate, poignant and even tragic study of a mother-son...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Miller
The Guardian

Soul Glo review – Philly hardcore band’s UK debut is a sweaty success

From a few feet back, the mosh pit seems lively enough – but apparently not from the stage of the tiny Windmill. “Get the fuck up here and prove yourself, goddamit,” insists Soul Glo frontman Pierce Jordan. The Philadelphia hardcore quartet, making their UK debut in the wake of their stellar debut Diaspora Problems, evidently want to make a mark. And that they do – certainly in heat. Within two songs, the air is heavy with moisture, and drummer TJ Stevenson has stripped to the waist. “Do you think I’m sweating?” he asks the crowd.
ROCK MUSIC
The Guardian

‘Here come Miss Ann’: Black people know the likes of Margaret Court all too well

Tennis fans had yet to shed their party clothes from the Serena Williams farewell fest when Margaret Court crashed the party and released a funk that got folks up in arms. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph’s Oliver Brown published on Monday, Court said of Serena, “I’ve admired her as a player … But I don’t think she has ever admired me.” Has Court called Serena to express this admiration? If not, why speculate what Serena may or may not feel? In the interview Court – a 24-time grand slam singles champion – also raises her issues with Serena’s sportsmanship, abilities after giving birth and the comforts of life on tour in the modern era.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glasgow#Magrit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Guardian

The Trump ‘special master’ ruling violates the principle that no-one is above the law

The best thing one can say about Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision Monday appointing a special master to review the documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is that it’s not the end of the world: the Justice Department can continue its investigation of Donald Trump’s apparent theft and retention of highly sensitive defense-related documents, at least those that weren’t seized in the August 6 search. The Washington Post reported that those documents included nuclear secrets of other nations.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

433K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy