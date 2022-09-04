Mike Hall makes early-season statement in Buckeyes defensive interior

It was yet another frustrating performance from the Penn State running game. The team finished with 107 yards on 32 attempts, which was good for the standard 3.1 yards-per-carry that Penn State fans have become accustomed to watching. Nothing has changed, it seems, for the Penn State running game, despite fantastically-talented running backs. So what is the issue with the ground attack? Is it coaching? Schematics? Should Penn State line its running backs further back in the backfield? We'll dig into the blocking schemes that Penn State used on Saturday to find an answer to what happened. Be warned; there's more to be optimism head than you expect.

