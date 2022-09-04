ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Mike Hall makes early-season statement in Buckeyes defensive interior

By Spencer Holbrook
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbtKI_0hhj03mf00
Mike Hall was dominant for Ohio State in the win over Notre Dame. (Matt Parker/Lettermen Row)

Continue reading this article and more from top writers, Limited Ads.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buckeyes#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Kirby Smart weighs in on the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams

Even with college football opening last weekend, one of the sport’s biggest storylines happened off the field. That’s because it was officially approved last week for the College Football Playoff to expand from four teams to 12. With so many other changes, people are all over the place with their feelings about expansion. For Georgia’s Kirby Smart, he’s still sorting out where he’s at with the news.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Penn State near misses in ground game are signs of hope

It was yet another frustrating performance from the Penn State running game. The team finished with 107 yards on 32 attempts, which was good for the standard 3.1 yards-per-carry that Penn State fans have become accustomed to watching. Nothing has changed, it seems, for the Penn State running game, despite fantastically-talented running backs. So what is the issue with the ground attack? Is it coaching? Schematics? Should Penn State line its running backs further back in the backfield? We'll dig into the blocking schemes that Penn State used on Saturday to find an answer to what happened. Be warned; there's more to be optimism head than you expect.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
On3.com

Joel Klatt explains why the College Football Playoff expansion will benefit recruiting

There are plenty of opinions out there about what the approved expansion of the College Football Playoff will do. Some even wonder if having a 12-team field will be good for the sport. However, there are just as many who see the benefit this expansion will have for college football. For Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt, he shared his thoughts on how it could be a pro in a way not many have yet considered.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Scott Frost compliments Mark Whipple on second half performance vs North Dakota

Nebraska didn’t score in the fourth quarter of the team’s opening loss to Northwestern. That game was followed by Scott Frost calling out the creativity of the offense, a direct shot at new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Then, in the first half of Nebraska’s game against FCS North Dakota, the Cornhuskers only scored seven points. The offensive struggles were tangible.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
68K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy