Read full article on original website
Related
Five teenagers killed in crash pictured after car smashes into tree ‘at speed’ as driver, 18, survives horror smash
FIVE teenagers killed in a horror crash after a car smashed into a tree "at speed" in Australia have been pictured. The 18-year-old driver of the Nissan Navara was the sole survivor of the fatal collision in south west Sydney at around 7.50pm on Tuesday. Antonio Desisto, Tyrese Bechard, Summer...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
A woman arrested at Las Vegas airport told officers it must be because she's 'so good looking'
Police arrested the woman last week after she was accused of leaving a restaurant inside Harry Reid International Airport without paying for the bill.
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miami Herald
Psychiatrist tried to kill ex with help of cousin armed with sledgehammer, officials say
“This brutal attack left Dr. Weiss, the father of her child, injured with multiple stab wounds to his body and traumatized by the brutal attack,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg Jr. said in a statement.
Comments / 0