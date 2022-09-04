ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Man fatally shot in South Los Angeles; investigation underway

Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened a little after 9 p.m. near S. Main Street between Broadway and San Pedro Street, where officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the front lawn of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no suspect information immediately available as officers continued the early investigation. As they continued to survey the scene, Main Street was closed in both directions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves man dead

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. Police received a shot fired call at 9:07 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division responded to 9606 S. Main St. between Broadway and San Pedro Street where they found the victim with gunshot wounds lying on the front lawn of a residence.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

15-year-old girl arrested in San Pedro double shooting

Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Possible gang related shooting leaves elderly woman dead in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shots fired call near Central Avenue and 90th Street south of Manchester Avenue where they learned a man approached the victim on foot and fired several times at her, said an LAPD spokesman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
foxla.com

Woman in wheelchair shot and killed in South LA

LOS ANGELES - The fatal shooting of a woman in a wheelchair in South Los Angeles Tuesday night may have been gang-related, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 10 p.m. near E. 90th Street and Central Avenue. According to police, two men walked up to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

58-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles

A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shots fired call near Central Avenue and 90th Street south of Manchester Avenue where they learned a man approached the victim on foot and fired several times at her, said an LAPD spokesman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

‘It went too far’: Harbor City teen upset about violent detention by LAPD after filming another arrest

An event designed to bring the Los Angeles Police Department and community members closer together in Harbor City may have done the opposite. Saturday night, 19-year-old Robert Cortez came to the Harbor City Community Center to help set up for an LAPD-sponsored movie night. However, when officers handcuffed another man, Cortez began filming with his […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Violent Crime
KTLA

Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood

A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live

LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

Suspect in home burglary remains at large

A suspect in a West Hollywood home burglary who was captured on video remains at large. Capt. Bill Moulder of the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station confirmed the man suspected of burglarizing a home on the 700 block of Westbourne Ave. is the man seen in this video still above.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Deadly Los Angeles Shooting Suspects Flee in Rolls-Royce, Cops Say

Three men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Los Angeles fled the scene in a Rolls-Royce SUV, cops said. The attack, which unfolded Tuesday morning near the JW Marriott hotel in the downtown area of the city, left one unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead, LAPD spokesperson officer Lizeth Lomeli said, adding that several suspects had fled the scene in a white SUV, which had been identified as a Rolls-Royce in early reports of the attack. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, with detectives seeking to establish whether the shooting took place in the parking lot or the lobby of the luxury hotel. “Due to the location and the density of the population, there’s obviously a lot of camera footage that our detectives have to canvas through,” Lomeli said. “We’re not yet releasing images looking for suspects.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Compton man shot to death in vehicle

LOS ANGELES – A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m....
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Second Man Stabbed to Death in South LA ID’d

The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner’s office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63-year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The attack occurred at about 12:15...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nypressnews.com

Two men fatally stabbed in South LA; suspect arrest

Authorities were investigating a pair of fatal stabbings that occurred in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The attack is said to have occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, where first responders arrived to find two men stabbed to death. According to investigators...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theeastsiderla.com

Man arrested after Eagle Rock standoff

Eagle Rock -- A man suspected of holding a woman hostage in a car during a domestic dispute was arrested Tuesday evening after a nearly three-hour standoff. Police were originally called to the 1900 block of Poppy Peak Drive at 4:35 p.m. regarding a man with a gun, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy