Man fatally shot in South Los Angeles; investigation underway
Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened a little after 9 p.m. near S. Main Street between Broadway and San Pedro Street, where officers arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the front lawn of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. There was no suspect information immediately available as officers continued the early investigation. As they continued to survey the scene, Main Street was closed in both directions.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man dead
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening. Police received a shot fired call at 9:07 p.m. and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Southeast Division responded to 9606 S. Main St. between Broadway and San Pedro Street where they found the victim with gunshot wounds lying on the front lawn of a residence.
15-year-old girl arrested in San Pedro double shooting
Police Wednesday said that a 15-year-old girl was arrested in the shooting of 19-year-old woman and a 13-year-old boy in San Pedro. The shooting was reported at 11:55 p.m. on Aug. 23 in the area of Mesa and First streets, east of Pacific Avenue. Investigators later learned the shooting occurred during an altercation with the suspect and the 19-year-old victim, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Possible gang related shooting leaves elderly woman dead in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shots fired call near Central Avenue and 90th Street south of Manchester Avenue where they learned a man approached the victim on foot and fired several times at her, said an LAPD spokesman.
foxla.com
Woman in wheelchair shot and killed in South LA
LOS ANGELES - The fatal shooting of a woman in a wheelchair in South Los Angeles Tuesday night may have been gang-related, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 10 p.m. near E. 90th Street and Central Avenue. According to police, two men walked up to a...
mynewsla.com
58-Year-Old Woman Fatally Shot in South Los Angeles
A 58-year-old woman was shot and killed in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Police were called at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday regarding a shots fired call near Central Avenue and 90th Street south of Manchester Avenue where they learned a man approached the victim on foot and fired several times at her, said an LAPD spokesman.
‘It went too far’: Harbor City teen upset about violent detention by LAPD after filming another arrest
An event designed to bring the Los Angeles Police Department and community members closer together in Harbor City may have done the opposite. Saturday night, 19-year-old Robert Cortez came to the Harbor City Community Center to help set up for an LAPD-sponsored movie night. However, when officers handcuffed another man, Cortez began filming with his […]
Ex-CHP officer must face charges he killed pedestrian in Long Beach, judge rules
Authorities say the CHP officer was riding at least 69 mph on his department motorcycle when he hit and killed a man walking in lanes of Del Amo Boulevard.
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood
A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
foxla.com
$5K reward offered to find man wanted for attempted homicide of police officer in La Puente
LA PUENTE, Calif. - U.S. Marshals on Tuesday announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a police officer in La Puente in August. According to the U.S. Marshals Service, 25-year-old Jose Ortega was involved...
Suspect in home burglary remains at large
A suspect in a West Hollywood home burglary who was captured on video remains at large. Capt. Bill Moulder of the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station confirmed the man suspected of burglarizing a home on the 700 block of Westbourne Ave. is the man seen in this video still above.
Surveillance video captures alarming smash-and-grab robbery in DTLA Jewelry District
New video shows an alarming smash-and-grab robbery attempt at a jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles.
Deadly Los Angeles Shooting Suspects Flee in Rolls-Royce, Cops Say
Three men wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Los Angeles fled the scene in a Rolls-Royce SUV, cops said. The attack, which unfolded Tuesday morning near the JW Marriott hotel in the downtown area of the city, left one unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the man dead, LAPD spokesperson officer Lizeth Lomeli said, adding that several suspects had fled the scene in a white SUV, which had been identified as a Rolls-Royce in early reports of the attack. The case is now being investigated as a homicide, with detectives seeking to establish whether the shooting took place in the parking lot or the lobby of the luxury hotel. "Due to the location and the density of the population, there's obviously a lot of camera footage that our detectives have to canvas through," Lomeli said. "We're not yet releasing images looking for suspects."
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man found shot to death in Windsor Hills alley
LOS ANGELES – A man found shot to death in an alley in the View Park-Windsor Hills community of unincorporated Los Angeles County was a 32-year- old Los Angeles resident, authorities said Tuesday. Donavon Rochelle died from a gunshot wound to the head and was the victim of a...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Compton man shot to death in vehicle
LOS ANGELES – A Compton man was identified Tuesday as the victim of a shooting into a vehicle just blocks from a South Los Angeles police station. Khristian Phillips was the 26-year-old passenger in the vehicle, according to the coroner's office. The shooting was reported at 12:05 a.m....
mynewsla.com
Second Man Stabbed to Death in South LA ID’d
The second of two men stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Anthony Phillips Sr. was a 59-year-old Los Angeles resident, according to the coroner's office, which earlier identified the other victim as 63-year-old Hosie Jackson of Los Angeles. The attack occurred at about 12:15...
nypressnews.com
Two men fatally stabbed in South LA; suspect arrest
Authorities were investigating a pair of fatal stabbings that occurred in South Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The attack is said to have occurred at around 12:15 a.m. in the 300 block of West 77th Street, where first responders arrived to find two men stabbed to death. According to investigators...
theeastsiderla.com
Man arrested after Eagle Rock standoff
Eagle Rock -- A man suspected of holding a woman hostage in a car during a domestic dispute was arrested Tuesday evening after a nearly three-hour standoff. Police were originally called to the 1900 block of Poppy Peak Drive at 4:35 p.m. regarding a man with a gun, said LAPD spokesman Tony Im.
2urbangirls.com
Judge refuses to dismiss murder charges against co-founder of burn center
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A judge Wednesday rejected a defense motion seeking the dismissal of murder charges against the co-founder of the Grossman Burn Foundation, who allegedly ran down two young brothers in a Westlake Village crosswalk and fled the scene. Rebecca Grossman, now 59, was ordered May 5...
