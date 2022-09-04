ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago shooting: 13-year-old boy shot on Lawndale sidewalk, police say

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24awJT_0hhizy4m00 A 13-year-old boy was shot on the city's West Side overnight Sunday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the Lawndale neighborhood's 700 block of South Kostner Avenue, police said. The boy was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain.

The victim was shot in the left knee and was transported to the West Suburban Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Tywana Mcneal Randolph
4d ago

What a 13 year old child during out that time of early morning. Only killer and thieves are out at that time.

