ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The Territory review – a life or death struggle in the Amazon rainforest

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PXlwc_0hhizxC300
Bitaté, right, and members of the Jupaú surveillance team patrol the river by boat. Photograph: Alex Pritz/Amazon Land Documentary

Brazil in the turbulent months just before and after the election of the populist president Jair Bolsonaro: violence seems closer to the surface of society than ever before. Against this backdrop, the struggle depicted in Alex Pritz’s compelling and essential documentary – that of the Indigenous Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people against the settlers who are attempting to occupy and farm their land – gains an added urgency.

Lives, literally, are at stake. More than that, as young tribal leader Bitaté points out, the very future of the planet is affected by the deforestation of the Amazon. The film follows the tech-savvy Bitaté, who uses drones and social media to shore up support for the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau. Fighting alongside him is activist Neidinha, whose campaign to protect the forest and its people places her own family in danger. The picture also gives a voice to Martins, a browbeaten farmer who believes, like so many in Brazil, in his right to claim a piece of land to support his family. A must watch.

Watch a trailer for The Territory.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The Damned Don’t Cry review – mournful portrait of colonial tension

British-Moroccan film-maker Fyzal Boulifa made an impressive debut three years ago with Lynn + Lucy, his social-realist psychodrama of female friendship on an Essex housing estate. This follow-up, showing in the Venice Critics’ Week sidebar, is every bit as impressive: an intimate, poignant and even tragic study of a mother-son...
MOVIES
The Guardian

‘Here come Miss Ann’: Black people know the likes of Margaret Court all too well

Tennis fans had yet to shed their party clothes from the Serena Williams farewell fest when Margaret Court crashed the party and released a funk that got folks up in arms. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph’s Oliver Brown published on Monday, Court said of Serena, “I’ve admired her as a player … But I don’t think she has ever admired me.” Has Court called Serena to express this admiration? If not, why speculate what Serena may or may not feel? In the interview Court – a 24-time grand slam singles champion – also raises her issues with Serena’s sportsmanship, abilities after giving birth and the comforts of life on tour in the modern era.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Sara B

The Legend of Yacumama

Do you know Yacumama? Maybe you have visited the Amazonas and have heard the legend of the Yacumama. Yacumama is from the Quechua language (the language of the Inca Empire), meaning Mother of Water. Yaku-Water, and Mama-Mother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Amazon Rainforest#Linus Movies#Entertain#European Union#Territory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
The Guardian

The Trump ‘special master’ ruling violates the principle that no-one is above the law

The best thing one can say about Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision Monday appointing a special master to review the documents seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is that it’s not the end of the world: the Justice Department can continue its investigation of Donald Trump’s apparent theft and retention of highly sensitive defense-related documents, at least those that weren’t seized in the August 6 search. The Washington Post reported that those documents included nuclear secrets of other nations.
POTUS
The Guardian

My Son Hunter: the rightwing Hunter Biden movie is for fringe lunatics

Writing critically about a film like My Son Hunter feels kind of like sending the kid making fart noises from the back of the class to detention. Any measure of reprimand means giving the troublemaker exactly what they want – engagement, which is to say attention, which is to say validation. When your only goal is to get a rise out of a perceived opponent, even the most cool-headed retort means the game is on.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

433K+
Followers
99K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy