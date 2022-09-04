Read full article on original website
IMPD arrests suspect after ‘disturbance’ between friends leads to Labor Day shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a 30-year-old suspect in connection with a Labor Day shooting that left a man in serious condition. Around 9:45 p.m. Monday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 300 block of S. Gray Street, where they found a man had been shot.
Indianapolis Man Sentenced for Having AR-15 in Downtown Parking Garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
IMPD locates once missing 77-year-old man
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has safely located Dalton George, 77. George was reported missing on Wednesday after being last seen in the 8700 block of Paddock Road.
Man riding scooter killed in hit-and-run on Indy's west side
A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Wednesday on the city's west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
Bloomington PD arrest Illinois man for rape of 18-year-old in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 27-year-old man has been arrested by the Bloomington Police Department after an 18-year-old woman told officers she was sexually assaulted in a parking garage on Sept. 1. Andre J. Hardy of Joliet, Illinois, was arrested at 8:40 a.m. on Wednesday. Hardy was taken into custody...
Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
Docs: Noncustodial mom takes girl, activates AMBER Alert
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The missing 9-year-old girl from a statewide AMBER Alert issued Thursday was taken by her noncustodial mother, according to court documents obtained by News 8. At 8 a.m. Thursday, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer responded on reports of a disturbance to Invest Learning Center, 1849...
Deadly shooting of 19-year-old on Indy’s northwest side caught on camera
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for two suspects following a deadly shooting on Indy’s northwest side. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday night, police were called to the parking lot outside an Express Pantry convenience store at 4281 N. High School Road to find a man shot to death inside a car.
Police looking for help identifying robbery suspect
Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in a recent robbery investigation.
Man dead after hit-and-run on Indy’s west side; 19th deadly hit-and-run this year
INDIANAPOLIS — A 59-year-old man is dead after a hit-and-run incident Wednesday night that happened near the intersection of West Washington Street and New Haven Drive. Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called out around 9:15 p.m. on reports of a person down. Once at the scene,...
Improving Union Station
Passengers say Indianapolis's Union Station is in need of serious upgrades. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. YouthBuild Indy to start new cohort to teach construction …. IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside …. Coroner releases cause of death of Kyle Moorman and …. Man dead...
Coroner releases cause of death of Kyle Moorman and his 3 children
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has released the cause of death of Kyle Moorman and his three young children after their bodies and Mooreman’s car were found in a pond on Indy’s southwest side in July. After the bodies were recovered from the pond...
IMPD uses drones, K-9s in search for shooting suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
Police name person of interest in Walmart shooting, charged on unrelated allegations
Casey Lewis, 33, died in what LPD called a “targeted incident.” Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. The Lafayette Police Department named Anthony J. Perez Jr. as a person of interest in the Sunday shooting at a Walmart in Lafayette. The Tippecanoe County prosecutor’s office charged...
Community responds after teen shot in Indy's Christian Park neighborhood
A shooting early Sunday morning in the Christian Park Neighborhood on the city's east side injured a 16-year-old girl.
Irvington family terrified after home shot at three times in the past month
IRVINGTON, Ind.- The front window is shattered. The basement window is shot out. The jeep and shed in the backyard are both pierced with bullet holes. The same Irvington home has been shot at three times in just the past month. “Oh, it was terrifying,” said Lance Huffman, an Irvington...
Family lives in fear after shots fired into their home multiple times in Irvington
IRVINGTON— An Irvington family is fearing for their life after their home was shot at several different times. The shootings all happened when the mom and her 1-year-old daughter were inside. Bullet holes in several windows can be seen when you walk up to the home in the 1400...
Court docs: Muncie woman punched grandmother, attacked her with butter knife before stealing bank card
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie woman lured her grandmother into her own yard and then attacked her, all so she could get access to her bank card, police say. According to court documents filed in Delaware County, the incident was reported around 6:15 p.m. Friday. Police found a woman lying on the ground outside her […]
3 arrested for firing gun from Ball State parking garage
MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested three people for allegedly firing a gun from a Ball State University parking garage. Officers were called around 11 p.m. Sept. 4 after people reported hearing a series of gunshots near North MicKinley and University avenues. Officers ended up finding shell casings at the...
Franklin man arrested, accused of drunk driving, firing gun in cornfield as police approached truck
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin man was arrested after police say he drove into a cornfield and fired a gun several times while under the influence. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the area of Graham Road and County Road 400 North just after 7 p.m. on Monday for what was described as an accident with unknown injuries.
