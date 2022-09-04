ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Indianapolis Man Sentenced for Having AR-15 in Downtown Parking Garage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. A judge sentenced 33-year-old Antoine Hopkins on Wednesday to 80 months prison for illegally having, and firing, an AR-15 in a downtown Indianapolis parking garage, court documents say.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
WISH-TV

Police chase ends in arrest on Indy’s southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A police chase Wednesday morning on the city’s southeast side ended with one person in handcuffs, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The chase ended just after 2 a.m. on Arlington Avenue between Raymond Street and Brookville Road. Officers at the scene told News...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Docs: Noncustodial mom takes girl, activates AMBER Alert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The missing 9-year-old girl from a statewide AMBER Alert issued Thursday was taken by her noncustodial mother, according to court documents obtained by News 8. At 8 a.m. Thursday, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer responded on reports of a disturbance to Invest Learning Center, 1849...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Washington Street#Violent Crime#Amoco
cbs4indy.com

Improving Union Station

Passengers say Indianapolis's Union Station is in need of serious upgrades. Richmond photographer telling Officer Seara Burton’s …. YouthBuild Indy to start new cohort to teach construction …. IMPD make arrest after 19-year-old gunned down outside …. Coroner releases cause of death of Kyle Moorman and …. Man dead...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

IMPD uses drones, K-9s in search for shooting suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3 arrested for firing gun from Ball State parking garage

MUNCIE, Ind. — Police arrested three people for allegedly firing a gun from a Ball State University parking garage. Officers were called around 11 p.m. Sept. 4 after people reported hearing a series of gunshots near North MicKinley and University avenues. Officers ended up finding shell casings at the...
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Franklin man arrested, accused of drunk driving, firing gun in cornfield as police approached truck

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin man was arrested after police say he drove into a cornfield and fired a gun several times while under the influence. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the area of Graham Road and County Road 400 North just after 7 p.m. on Monday for what was described as an accident with unknown injuries.
FRANKLIN, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy