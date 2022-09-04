Read full article on original website
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Conservation Officer Encourages Safety During Recreational Activities
With multiple hunting seasons underway or soon to be along with summer winding down, a local official encourages safety while engaging in recreational activities. Lots of waterfowl hunting seasons happen this month and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer in Dallas County Dustin Eighmy encourages safety while people engage in these activities.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rock The Block Dallas Center Applications Due This Week
Dallas County Habitat for Humanity will be in Dallas Center next month for a Rock the Block program and the deadline to fill out an application is tomorrow. The Rock The Block Repair Program aims to help make home repairs affordable and provides a way for homeowners, organizations, volunteers and the Dallas County Habitat for Humanity to come together to assist low-income residents with needed repairs, maintenance, safety, accessibility and beautification of homes.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adair, Guthrie and Dallas COVID-19 August Numbers Increase
The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area continues to see a slight jump in COVID-19 cases in August. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Tuesday, Dallas County has 29,776 total positive tests, for an increase of 887 cases in August and added one new death for a total of 151. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 115 new positive tests with 2,881 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Greene County has 2,095 total positive cases, for an increase of 66 cases and added two new deaths for a total of 23. Adair County has 1,700 total positive cases, for an increase of 56 cases in August and a total of 51 deaths.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
“Butterfly Effect” Iowa Author to be in Greene County Tomorrow for Book Discussions
A reminder for those who are participating in this year’s Greene County Reads program, a special event to wrap it up is happening tomorrow. The author of “The Butterfly Effect” Rachel Mans McKenny will be at three libraries in Greene County for a book discussion. “The Butterfly Effect” was chosen for the All Iowa Reads and it is a story based on the fictional character Greta Oto who is an entomologist, a person who studies insects. While doing research across the globe, she rushes back to her home in Iowa because her twin brother is having health issues. However, she also resents her family and why she left in the first place.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
“Selling” Jefferson and Greene County to Latino Business Owners During Recent Visit
Last week about 20 Latino business owners visited Greene County as part of the ongoing Nueva Vida en Greene County to attract Latino people to work and live in the area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich helped lead the tours and said it was a total effort to not only show the available buildings and land for the business owners to start or expand their companies but they also put their best foot forward to “sell” Jefferson with support of the schools, childcare, tourism, art and culture.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Ranked 11th Healthiest County In The Nation
According to a recent report, Dallas County was ranked as one of the top healthiest counties in the country. The U.S. News and World Report showed that Dallas County was the 11th healthiest county nationally? based on 89 different metrics. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says there are different factors taken into account for the ranking.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let Talk Guthrie County- Emergency Management Coordinator For Adair and Guthrie County Bob Kempf
We discuss September which is National Prepardness Month with Emergency Management Coordinator For Adair and Guthrie Counties Bob Kempf.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adair County Extension Asking For Volunteer 4H Club Leaders
The Adair County Extension and Outreach Office is searching for caring adults to lead their 4-H youth. The enrollment is open for anyone wanting to be a 4-H Club Leader. The qualifications of the volunteer include having the ability to motivate and teach the youth along with having safety for the individuals. Extension Assistant Madie Cartsens explains they are in need of volunteers and this is a great opportunity for any parent or guardian looking to get involved.
IN THIS ARTICLE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Cott Systems Scanning Quote
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a Cott Systems scanning quote at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the quote which is for two different documents for a Dallas County plat book and an atlas to be scanned and stored online for the cost of $2,450. Also, the Board approved a National Voter Registration proclamation for the month of September.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Shirley Shoesmith, 88, of Perry
A Memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith, age 88 of Perry, will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry with visitation beginning at 9:30 until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery at Guthrie Center, IA on Saturday. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Daniel Ross Coleman, 76, of Grand Junction
Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson is in charge of arrangements for Daniel Ross Coleman, 76, of Grand Junction. Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson. Daniel is survived by his son Danny Coleman of Gowrie, daughter Kim Laws...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
2022 Guthrie County Fair Ends Six Days Of Activities
The Guthrie County Fair ended on Monday to conclude six days of activities. This year’s fair had plenty of fun activities to enjoy including many 4-H/FFA shows, contests, concerts and much more. To kick off the fair on Wednesday was the 4 H and FFA Dog Competition. Lilah Heinz-Wilson took home multiple awards including the Novice A Champion, Rally Intermediate Champions and Master Showmanship for her performance with her blue heeler. Heinz-Wilson tells Raccoon Valley Radio how exciting it is to compete with her dog at the fair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Large RVTV Schedule In Stuart For Thursday
The city of Stuart will celebrate the Iowa versus Iowa State football game that takes place this weekend with a large schedule of activities on Thursday. The day will start with a parade at 11am with RVTV making their way down White Pole Road from exit 100 into Stuart. Then from 1 to 3pm the Cup On 2nd will have bingo and at 3pm there will be an interactive floral activity at Stuart Flowers and Gifts. From 3 to 5pm there will be a musical performance from Chauncey Hill at the Gazebo. The RVTV live television broadcasts start at 4pm and then there will be another broadcast at 5pm, 6pm and 10pm. Other activities that will take place at 4pm will be the dunk tank, inflatables, relay races, scavenger hunts, yard games, face paintings and food vendors will be set up. At 5pm there will be a pep rally . And then another musical performance from Kyle Jorgensen and Jake Kemple. Also from 6 to 8pm a football skill competitions and bags tournament and ax throwing from 6 to 9pm. Finally, there will be a street dance from 9 to 11pm.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
New Podiatric Surgeon Coming to Greene County Medical Center
Greene County Medical Center recently announced a new specialist provider that will start next month. Dr. Kelsey Sukovaty is a podiatric surgeon, trained in all areas of the foot and ankle, including total ankle replacement surgery. She is replacing Dr. Timothy Holcomb, who ended his practice in Jefferson on September 2nd. He will continue as a provider closer to his home.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams one home X-C meet is Saturday
Greene County will host its one home cross-country meet this Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. at Jefferson Community Golf Course. There will be middle school and high school races for girls and boys. MS runners will go two miles and those in high school will run five kilometers (3.1 miles).
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Paton-Churdan Not Increasing Meal Prices this Year
School districts across the country and also in Iowa have had to make adjustments to breakfast and lunch prices for this school year. Several districts had to increase their prices to match the federal government standard through the US Department of Agriculture, after they announced that they would no longer allow every student in k-12 public education to have a free meal. Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra tells Raccoon Valley Radio that he wants to ensure all kids get fed and that no one goes hungry while at school, but he understands the decisions by the USDA.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisor Had A Brief Tuesday Meeting
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for a brief Tuesday meeting. The Board discussed possible new projects to be added to the $1.6 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act federal funds. The Board discussed updating the sewer system at the county fairgrounds, remodeling the public health building and the Voice Over IP communication system. The Board also updated on the invoice they received for a new freightliner for the price of $127,000 for the Transfer Station.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jerry Lee, 89, of Perry
Private family burial for Jerry Lee age 89 of Perry, will be at a later date in the Dallas Township Cemetery near Dawson, IA. Memorials will be given to his family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Early season success for Greene County and Kuemper Catholic Quarterbacks
When Greene County and Kuemper Catholic meet tomorrow night in non-district high school football, much attention will be paid to the two starting quarterbacks. With good reason, too, as juniors Gabe Ebersole for the Rams and DJ Vonnahme for the Knights are off to good starts, and both teams are 2-0.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Greenfield Lions Club Tailgate Supporting The Wolverines
The Greenfield Lions Club will be serving sandwiches to support a local high school. At the Nodaway Valley High School football game this Friday against Red Oak, the Greenfield Lions Clubs will be hosting a tailgate and will serve a pork tenderloin sandwich, chips and a drink for $5 on the south end of the high school football stadium in Greenfield. They will start serving from 5 to 6:45pm. All proceeds will go directly to the Nodaway Valley Athletic Department.
Comments / 0