raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rock The Block Dallas Center Applications Due This Week
Dallas County Habitat for Humanity will be in Dallas Center next month for a Rock the Block program and the deadline to fill out an application is tomorrow. The Rock The Block Repair Program aims to help make home repairs affordable and provides a way for homeowners, organizations, volunteers and the Dallas County Habitat for Humanity to come together to assist low-income residents with needed repairs, maintenance, safety, accessibility and beautification of homes.
kwbg.com
Boone County Accident Clean Up Wednesday
BOONE, Iowa—An accident site, northeast of Boone Wednesday. Some updated information has been made available by authorities. The accident occurred shortly after 12:00 p.m. at “T” Avenue and 190th Street when the loaded semi struck a car. At least one occupant of the car was flown from the scene to a Des Moines Hospital. The second occupant was transported by ambulance. The semi was transporting silage. The driver of the semi was apparently not injured. The Boone Fire Department was among the agencies at the scene and was also involved with some of the containment and clean-up of spilled fluids.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let Talk Guthrie County- Emergency Management Coordinator For Adair and Guthrie County Bob Kempf
We discuss September which is National Prepardness Month with Emergency Management Coordinator For Adair and Guthrie Counties Bob Kempf.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adair, Guthrie and Dallas COVID-19 August Numbers Increase
The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area continues to see a slight jump in COVID-19 cases in August. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Tuesday, Dallas County has 29,776 total positive tests, for an increase of 887 cases in August and added one new death for a total of 151. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 115 new positive tests with 2,881 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Greene County has 2,095 total positive cases, for an increase of 66 cases and added two new deaths for a total of 23. Adair County has 1,700 total positive cases, for an increase of 56 cases in August and a total of 51 deaths.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
“Selling” Jefferson and Greene County to Latino Business Owners During Recent Visit
Last week about 20 Latino business owners visited Greene County as part of the ongoing Nueva Vida en Greene County to attract Latino people to work and live in the area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich helped lead the tours and said it was a total effort to not only show the available buildings and land for the business owners to start or expand their companies but they also put their best foot forward to “sell” Jefferson with support of the schools, childcare, tourism, art and culture.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Saving Our Historic Cemeteries Sign Up Deadline Tomorrow
For those that want to learn how to maintain some of the historic sites in Guthrie County, there is a program approaching. The Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum is having a program called “Saving Our Historic Cemeteries,” that will be on September 10th from 9am until noon at the Richland Cemetery in Bagely but tomorrow is the last day to register.
KCCI.com
Heavy police presence on 17th Street in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — There is a heavy police presence in the 100 block of 17th Street on the north side of Des Moines. When KCCI was on the scene there were about six squad cars. Police have not confirmed the situation. This is a developing story. Stay tuned...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Single Vehicle Crash Causes Fatality In Greenfield Monday Night.
A single vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 92 in Adair County ended in a fatality Monday night. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident at 10:31pm on Iowa Highway 92, east of Greenfield. A 1998 Grand Cherokee Jeep was headed westbound on Highway 92, when driver Sean Hagen from Parole, Iowa, entered into the North ditch at the address of 2432 Highway 92 and continued traveling westbound and reentered the road and ditch another time before the vehicle rolled approximately three times near Orange Avenue. While the medics were on scene they smelled alcohol coming from the driver.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
First Donor Revealed for New Greene County Animal Shelter
The first donor for the new Greene County Animal Shelter has been revealed. When the fundraising campaign to raise the over $1 million to build the new animal shelter began several years ago, the first donor contacted the coordinator Don Orris with an anonymous donation. Orris is happy to announce that the anonymous donor was Dr. Robert Telleen. He made the donation in honor of Paul and Vernice Cutler.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
“Butterfly Effect” Iowa Author to be in Greene County Tomorrow for Book Discussions
A reminder for those who are participating in this year’s Greene County Reads program, a special event to wrap it up is happening tomorrow. The author of “The Butterfly Effect” Rachel Mans McKenny will be at three libraries in Greene County for a book discussion. “The Butterfly Effect” was chosen for the All Iowa Reads and it is a story based on the fictional character Greta Oto who is an entomologist, a person who studies insects. While doing research across the globe, she rushes back to her home in Iowa because her twin brother is having health issues. However, she also resents her family and why she left in the first place.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Large RVTV Schedule In Stuart For Thursday
The city of Stuart will celebrate the Iowa versus Iowa State football game that takes place this weekend with a large schedule of activities on Thursday. The day will start with a parade at 11am with RVTV making their way down White Pole Road from exit 100 into Stuart. Then from 1 to 3pm the Cup On 2nd will have bingo and at 3pm there will be an interactive floral activity at Stuart Flowers and Gifts. From 3 to 5pm there will be a musical performance from Chauncey Hill at the Gazebo. The RVTV live television broadcasts start at 4pm and then there will be another broadcast at 5pm, 6pm and 10pm. Other activities that will take place at 4pm will be the dunk tank, inflatables, relay races, scavenger hunts, yard games, face paintings and food vendors will be set up. At 5pm there will be a pep rally . And then another musical performance from Kyle Jorgensen and Jake Kemple. Also from 6 to 8pm a football skill competitions and bags tournament and ax throwing from 6 to 9pm. Finally, there will be a street dance from 9 to 11pm.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Properties in Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood change hands
A Des Moines-based entity has purchased three properties in Des Moines' Highland Park/Oak Park neighborhood, an area of the city that is seeing a surge of redevelopment. Legacy 515 LLC, located in Des Moines, paid Six Hundred LLC $950,000 for property at 615 and 619 Euclid Ave. and 618 Clinton Ave., Polk County real estate records show.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Perry Solar Project Up And Running Creating Energy
The City of Perry recently undertook a project to get city-owned facilities under the power of solar energy, and all of the facilities are now up and running. Ten buildings were slated for solar power capabilities when the Perry City Council approved the project in 2021 with the project also getting underway last year. City Administrator Sven Peterson gives an update on the overall project.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Shirley Shoesmith, 88, of Perry
A Memorial service for Shirley Shoesmith, age 88 of Perry, will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry with visitation beginning at 9:30 until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery at Guthrie Center, IA on Saturday. Memorials will be given to her family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be left at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisor Had A Brief Tuesday Meeting
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for a brief Tuesday meeting. The Board discussed possible new projects to be added to the $1.6 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act federal funds. The Board discussed updating the sewer system at the county fairgrounds, remodeling the public health building and the Voice Over IP communication system. The Board also updated on the invoice they received for a new freightliner for the price of $127,000 for the Transfer Station.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Edita (Romero) De Alvarenga, 72, of Des Moines
Funeral services for Edita De Alvarenga, 72, of Des Moines, IA will be 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Lueva Vida Iglesia Church in Perry. Burial will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at Murdock Funeral...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Daniel Ross Coleman, 76, of Grand Junction
Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson is in charge of arrangements for Daniel Ross Coleman, 76, of Grand Junction. Visitation will be held Friday, September 16, 2022 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Hastings Funeral Home in Jefferson. Daniel is survived by his son Danny Coleman of Gowrie, daughter Kim Laws...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Rams one home X-C meet is Saturday
Greene County will host its one home cross-country meet this Saturday, Sept. 10 at 9 a.m. at Jefferson Community Golf Course. There will be middle school and high school races for girls and boys. MS runners will go two miles and those in high school will run five kilometers (3.1 miles).
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Paton-Churdan Not Increasing Meal Prices this Year
School districts across the country and also in Iowa have had to make adjustments to breakfast and lunch prices for this school year. Several districts had to increase their prices to match the federal government standard through the US Department of Agriculture, after they announced that they would no longer allow every student in k-12 public education to have a free meal. Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra tells Raccoon Valley Radio that he wants to ensure all kids get fed and that no one goes hungry while at school, but he understands the decisions by the USDA.
kjan.com
Man linked to southwest Iowa vehicle thefts arrested Saturday afternoon
(Creston, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Union County report a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties was arrested at around 2-p.m., Saturday. 39-year-old Daniel Floyd Edwards is allegedly responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties. Charges on the offenses were still pending as of the latest information.
