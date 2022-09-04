The city of Stuart will celebrate the Iowa versus Iowa State football game that takes place this weekend with a large schedule of activities on Thursday. The day will start with a parade at 11am with RVTV making their way down White Pole Road from exit 100 into Stuart. Then from 1 to 3pm the Cup On 2nd will have bingo and at 3pm there will be an interactive floral activity at Stuart Flowers and Gifts. From 3 to 5pm there will be a musical performance from Chauncey Hill at the Gazebo. The RVTV live television broadcasts start at 4pm and then there will be another broadcast at 5pm, 6pm and 10pm. Other activities that will take place at 4pm will be the dunk tank, inflatables, relay races, scavenger hunts, yard games, face paintings and food vendors will be set up. At 5pm there will be a pep rally . And then another musical performance from Kyle Jorgensen and Jake Kemple. Also from 6 to 8pm a football skill competitions and bags tournament and ax throwing from 6 to 9pm. Finally, there will be a street dance from 9 to 11pm.

