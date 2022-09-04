Read full article on original website
Adair County Extension Asking For Volunteer 4H Club Leaders
The Adair County Extension and Outreach Office is searching for caring adults to lead their 4-H youth. The enrollment is open for anyone wanting to be a 4-H Club Leader. The qualifications of the volunteer include having the ability to motivate and teach the youth along with having safety for the individuals. Extension Assistant Madie Cartsens explains they are in need of volunteers and this is a great opportunity for any parent or guardian looking to get involved.
Guthrie County Health Services Reminds Parents To Keep Sick Students Home
As the school year continues, the Guthrie County Health Department wants to keep reminding parents to keep their sick students home. Heath Director Jotham Arber explains they have not changed their policy on how schools should treat sick students. Arber says that if a student is sick they need to stay home and get tested for sickness through their doctor or a school nurse. He encourages people to use the walk in clinics in the county or just go to their primary doctor.
Absolute Quality of Life Wellness to Host Java and Juice Tomorrow
Tomorrow will be another edition of Java and Juice in Jefferson. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says Absolute Quality of Life Wellness will host the 30 minute program. “If you’re not familiar with this, this is Danielle Ross’ business and she...
“Butterfly Effect” Iowa Author to be in Greene County Tomorrow for Book Discussions
A reminder for those who are participating in this year’s Greene County Reads program, a special event to wrap it up is happening tomorrow. The author of “The Butterfly Effect” Rachel Mans McKenny will be at three libraries in Greene County for a book discussion. “The Butterfly Effect” was chosen for the All Iowa Reads and it is a story based on the fictional character Greta Oto who is an entomologist, a person who studies insects. While doing research across the globe, she rushes back to her home in Iowa because her twin brother is having health issues. However, she also resents her family and why she left in the first place.
Paton-Churdan Not Increasing Meal Prices this Year
School districts across the country and also in Iowa have had to make adjustments to breakfast and lunch prices for this school year. Several districts had to increase their prices to match the federal government standard through the US Department of Agriculture, after they announced that they would no longer allow every student in k-12 public education to have a free meal. Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra tells Raccoon Valley Radio that he wants to ensure all kids get fed and that no one goes hungry while at school, but he understands the decisions by the USDA.
Stuart Library Is Having A Children’s Health Fair
The Stuart Public Library is having a program to create awareness for the habits of children. The Children’s Health Fair will be September 12th from 1 to 3pm at the library. The initiative is designed to teach participants about creating good eating and physical habits along with mental health and safety. Library Clerk Mary McColloch explains she has done this program before and it was very successful.
Greenfield Lions Club Tailgate Supporting The Wolverines
The Greenfield Lions Club will be serving sandwiches to support a local high school. At the Nodaway Valley High School football game this Friday against Red Oak, the Greenfield Lions Clubs will be hosting a tailgate and will serve a pork tenderloin sandwich, chips and a drink for $5 on the south end of the high school football stadium in Greenfield. They will start serving from 5 to 6:45pm. All proceeds will go directly to the Nodaway Valley Athletic Department.
Greene County New Opportunities to Offer Parenting Class
A program with Greene County New Opportunities begins soon. Parenting with Love and Logic is a six week course that helps parents to avoid un-winnable power struggles and arguments with children, stay calm when kids do incredibly upsetting things, set enforceable limits, avoid enabling and begin empowering, help kids to learn from mistakes instead of repeating them and raise children who are family members rather than dictators.
Rock The Block Dallas Center Applications Due This Week
Dallas County Habitat for Humanity will be in Dallas Center next month for a Rock the Block program and the deadline to fill out an application is tomorrow. The Rock The Block Repair Program aims to help make home repairs affordable and provides a way for homeowners, organizations, volunteers and the Dallas County Habitat for Humanity to come together to assist low-income residents with needed repairs, maintenance, safety, accessibility and beautification of homes.
“Selling” Jefferson and Greene County to Latino Business Owners During Recent Visit
Last week about 20 Latino business owners visited Greene County as part of the ongoing Nueva Vida en Greene County to attract Latino people to work and live in the area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich helped lead the tours and said it was a total effort to not only show the available buildings and land for the business owners to start or expand their companies but they also put their best foot forward to “sell” Jefferson with support of the schools, childcare, tourism, art and culture.
New Podiatric Surgeon Coming to Greene County Medical Center
Greene County Medical Center recently announced a new specialist provider that will start next month. Dr. Kelsey Sukovaty is a podiatric surgeon, trained in all areas of the foot and ankle, including total ankle replacement surgery. She is replacing Dr. Timothy Holcomb, who ended his practice in Jefferson on September 2nd. He will continue as a provider closer to his home.
Dallas County Conservation Officer Encourages Safety During Recreational Activities
With multiple hunting seasons underway or soon to be along with summer winding down, a local official encourages safety while engaging in recreational activities. Lots of waterfowl hunting seasons happen this month and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer in Dallas County Dustin Eighmy encourages safety while people engage in these activities.
Guthrie County Supervisor Had A Brief Tuesday Meeting
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for a brief Tuesday meeting. The Board discussed possible new projects to be added to the $1.6 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act federal funds. The Board discussed updating the sewer system at the county fairgrounds, remodeling the public health building and the Voice Over IP communication system. The Board also updated on the invoice they received for a new freightliner for the price of $127,000 for the Transfer Station.
Dallas County Ranked 11th Healthiest County In The Nation
According to a recent report, Dallas County was ranked as one of the top healthiest counties in the country. The U.S. News and World Report showed that Dallas County was the 11th healthiest county nationally? based on 89 different metrics. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says there are different factors taken into account for the ranking.
Perry Booster Club Talks Unveiling New Perry Bluejay Mascot
Earlier this year, along with a kickoff to the school year, the Perry Booster Club unveiled the new Bluejay and Jayette mascot. The new mascot debuted at the Perry Activities and Booster Club Fall Kickoff. Perry Booster Club President Mindy Baxter explains why they needed a new mascot. “The mascot...
2022 Guthrie County Fair Ends Six Days Of Activities
The Guthrie County Fair ended on Monday to conclude six days of activities. This year’s fair had plenty of fun activities to enjoy including many 4-H/FFA shows, contests, concerts and much more. To kick off the fair on Wednesday was the 4 H and FFA Dog Competition. Lilah Heinz-Wilson took home multiple awards including the Novice A Champion, Rally Intermediate Champions and Master Showmanship for her performance with her blue heeler. Heinz-Wilson tells Raccoon Valley Radio how exciting it is to compete with her dog at the fair.
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/8/2022)-NEW Cooperative CEO Dan Dix
Raccoon Valley Radio caught up with NEW Cooperative CEO Dan Dix following their official opening last month of their feed mill facility in Cooper.
First Donor Revealed for New Greene County Animal Shelter
The first donor for the new Greene County Animal Shelter has been revealed. When the fundraising campaign to raise the over $1 million to build the new animal shelter began several years ago, the first donor contacted the coordinator Don Orris with an anonymous donation. Orris is happy to announce that the anonymous donor was Dr. Robert Telleen. He made the donation in honor of Paul and Vernice Cutler.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Public Library Director Mary Murphy and Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel Part 2
Perry Public Library Director Mary Murphy and Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel continue their conversation about September programming.
Saving Our Historic Cemeteries Sign Up Deadline Tomorrow
For those that want to learn how to maintain some of the historic sites in Guthrie County, there is a program approaching. The Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum is having a program called “Saving Our Historic Cemeteries,” that will be on September 10th from 9am until noon at the Richland Cemetery in Bagely but tomorrow is the last day to register.
