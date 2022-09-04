ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

94.3 The Point

What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?

With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
94.3 The Point

Three can’t miss September food events in NJ

We’re a bunch of foodies here in New Jersey. It’s gotten to the point where there’s absolutely no season that doesn’t call for some fantastic food festival. However, the best ones are outdoor festivals, where the sense of fun and camaraderie is in the air. Plus, who wants to see summer end?
94.3 The Point

NJ State park reopens after rabies scare

A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox. Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
94.3 The Point

One of the Most Haunted Battlefields Could be Right Here in New Jersey

Monmouth Battlefield State Park is a beautiful park located in Manalapan on the border of Freehold. It's a great place for a day trip for the whole family. We have gone to Monmouth Battlefield to hike and there is plenty of open space to get a nice walk in. Monmouth Battlefield State Park also has a lot of history and they have a little museum that you can check out when you go to the park.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
94.3 The Point

Mask mandate lifted for PATH train, all NY subways, airports, buses

It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask if you take any form of public transportation in New York, including the PATH train between New Jersey and Manhattan. In an announcement Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that masks will no longer be required on trains, buses, subways, or in airports and indoor terminals. The dropped mandate had been in place since April 2020.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
94.3 The Point

MrBeast Burger is Now Open in New Jersey and People are Going Wild!

So what or who is MrBeast? If you are not familiar with MrBeast, his real name is Jimmy Donaldson. Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTube personalities in the world. In fact according to Google "MrBeast was the highest earning content creator in 2021, as per Forbes. He made $54 million in 2021 (compared to $24 million in 2020) alone as he racked up 10 billion views this year. MrBeast's net worth can be estimated to be around $20 million."
TOMS RIVER, NJ
