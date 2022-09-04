Read full article on original website
The Reason Why Access to Point Pleasant Beach NJ is Blocked Right Now
This is not how we wanted to start local summer. If you were hoping to take a walk on the beach in Point Pleasant today before the rain comes, you may have been met with an unpleasant surprise. Users in local Facebook groups were sharing that the gates to the...
Will the summer drought affect NJ Christmas tree supplies?
While the summer drought in New Jersey has affected many lawns, flowers, gardens, and even crops, let’s look further down the line. Will it affect New Jersey’s supply of Christmas trees?. In North Jersey, the summer drought has not yet affected Christmas tree supplies, said Donna Allison Cole,...
What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?
With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.
The Fat Amy: New Jersey restaurant has taco that’s 4 pounds!
Tito's Burritos and Wings has always been one of my favorite Mexican spots in New Jersey. If you have not visited yet, you are missing out. They have several locations in NJ including stores in Morristown, Summit, Ridgewood and South Orange. They also just opened their newest location in Tenafly.
Tales From The Jersey Shore: The Mysterious 120 Year Old Tuckerton Stinkhouse
If you have ever been in Southern Ocean County in the area of Little Egg Harbor you may have seen the remnants of what was known as the "Stinkhouse" on Crab Island. A piece of the fishing history we have here at the Jersey Shore. It's the "Stinkhouse" on Crab...
Three can’t miss September food events in NJ
We’re a bunch of foodies here in New Jersey. It’s gotten to the point where there’s absolutely no season that doesn’t call for some fantastic food festival. However, the best ones are outdoor festivals, where the sense of fun and camaraderie is in the air. Plus, who wants to see summer end?
This is One of the Best Chicken Sandwiches in All of New Jersey
There are so many options when you want to find a good, delicious, juicy chicken sandwich. Believe it or not, you can even find a decent chicken sandwich at a fast food joint. New Jersey’s favorite chicken sandwich should be very obvious but maybe not. There are so many variations and different ways you can slice up a chicken sandwich.
New Jersey in on Alert After a Scam Targets Ocean County Residence
There is another scam for Ocean County from the Ocean County Sheriff's Office. There are so many scams out there and here's one more for you. I was reading on Facebook how there are scams for almost everything right now. It is very scary. A friend of mine recently went...
This Creepy New Jersey Road Is Named The Most Frightening In America
Here in New Jersey. we are used to weird and unwanted things happening on our roadways, but this Garden State road is head and shoulders above the normal roads. it has been named the scariest road in America. On this road, it's not about the run-of-the-mill traffic and bad driving,...
NJ State park reopens after rabies scare
A state park in Ocean County is open again after a series encounters with a rabid fox. Double Trouble State park in Berkeley Township had been closed since Monday, Aug. 29, when a fox exhibiting bizarre behavior approached several people and a dog. Park Rangers found a dead juvenile fox...
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally calculated schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Route 130 in NJ: Trucker ticketed after car with teens gets stuck under the side
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Three high school students escaped serious injury Wednesday morning when the front of their sedan wound up under a tractor-trailer on Route 130. A mom was driving her 14-year-old kids and their friend from Franklin to a private school in Mercer County. As they approached the...
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
One of the Most Haunted Battlefields Could be Right Here in New Jersey
Monmouth Battlefield State Park is a beautiful park located in Manalapan on the border of Freehold. It's a great place for a day trip for the whole family. We have gone to Monmouth Battlefield to hike and there is plenty of open space to get a nice walk in. Monmouth Battlefield State Park also has a lot of history and they have a little museum that you can check out when you go to the park.
Lacey, NJ man charged in third case of patricide at Jersey Shore over the past month
For the third time in the last month a man who resides in Monmouth or Ocean County has been arrested and charged with committing the heinous act of patricide. The latest case involving a Lacey man murdering his father was announced by Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer and Lacey Township Police Chief Michael DiBella in a joint statement.
This Amazing Sub Sandwich is Best in New Jersey and Among Best in the U.S.
Whether you call it a hoagie, sub, grinder, or hero we can all agree that they are all delicious sandwiches. When it comes to a great "sandwich" I would have to say my favorite would be an "Italian" sub/hoagie. Maybe the most well-known version of the sub. According to Taste...
Mask mandate lifted for PATH train, all NY subways, airports, buses
It is no longer mandatory to wear a mask if you take any form of public transportation in New York, including the PATH train between New Jersey and Manhattan. In an announcement Wednesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said that masks will no longer be required on trains, buses, subways, or in airports and indoor terminals. The dropped mandate had been in place since April 2020.
New Jersey’s Absolutely Best And Most Delicious Soup Is Revealed
We hold on to a New Jersey summer as long as we can, and for good reason, but now it's time to let it go just a little so we can talk about the best soup in the entire state. Most New Jersey residents don't think about soup too much in the summer months, but, we really do love our soup in the fall and winter.
This Amazing Eatery Is Named New Jersey’s Best Plant Based Restaurant
So many New Jersey residents are trying to eat a more healthy diet. Maybe the goal is better health, weight loss, or philosophy. Lots of New Jersey residents are turning to a plant-based diet, and now the best plant-based restaurant in the state has been revealed. There are so many...
MrBeast Burger is Now Open in New Jersey and People are Going Wild!
So what or who is MrBeast? If you are not familiar with MrBeast, his real name is Jimmy Donaldson. Donaldson is one of the most popular YouTube personalities in the world. In fact according to Google "MrBeast was the highest earning content creator in 2021, as per Forbes. He made $54 million in 2021 (compared to $24 million in 2020) alone as he racked up 10 billion views this year. MrBeast's net worth can be estimated to be around $20 million."
