Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 7, 2022
Jaime Trejo, age 19, 1210 W Eisenhower St, Pharr, Tx, was arrested for Driving While License Denied Or Revoked. Robert Rokitnicki, age 54, 2911 36th Street, Des Moines, was arrested on a warrant for Violation Of Probation. *A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent...
KCCI.com
State investigating death of Boone County K9 officer
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — The death of a K9 is under investigation in Boone County. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirms to KCCI that the K9 officer, named Bear, died last week. The DCI says the Boone County sheriff requested the state investigate the dog's death. Bear's handler...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Man Sentenced to Probation for Burglary Incident
A Jefferson man was recently sentenced to probation for a burglary incident. According to court documents, 60-year-old Michael Olson pled guilty to a Class C Felony for second degree burglary. He had a five year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years. The charge stemmed from...
kwbg.com
Boone County Accident Clean Up Wednesday
BOONE, Iowa—An accident site, northeast of Boone Wednesday. Some updated information has been made available by authorities. The accident occurred shortly after 12:00 p.m. at “T” Avenue and 190th Street when the loaded semi struck a car. At least one occupant of the car was flown from the scene to a Des Moines Hospital. The second occupant was transported by ambulance. The semi was transporting silage. The driver of the semi was apparently not injured. The Boone Fire Department was among the agencies at the scene and was also involved with some of the containment and clean-up of spilled fluids.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Let Talk Guthrie County- Emergency Management Coordinator For Adair and Guthrie County Bob Kempf
We discuss September which is National Prepardness Month with Emergency Management Coordinator For Adair and Guthrie Counties Bob Kempf.
KCCI.com
Suspect in custody after high-speed police chase through Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Jones has been arrested after police say he led them on a chase from Waukee to Ankeny on Tuesday. The chase went for about 27 miles through the metro. KCCI monitored Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras as law enforcement pursued a white vehicle.
Man Convicted in Adair County Crash
(Greenfield) A Former Adair County man is found guilty of Homicide by Vehicle and Child Endangerment in Adair County District Court. The verdict handed down by a jury on September 1 convicted Elijah Daniel Davis in the fatal crash in May 2020, west of Orient, that claimed the life of Jeremy Trichel, of Menlo, who was 39 years old at the time of the crash.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Single Vehicle Crash Causes Fatality In Greenfield Monday Night.
A single vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 92 in Adair County ended in a fatality Monday night. According to the Adair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an incident at 10:31pm on Iowa Highway 92, east of Greenfield. A 1998 Grand Cherokee Jeep was headed westbound on Highway 92, when driver Sean Hagen from Parole, Iowa, entered into the North ditch at the address of 2432 Highway 92 and continued traveling westbound and reentered the road and ditch another time before the vehicle rolled approximately three times near Orange Avenue. While the medics were on scene they smelled alcohol coming from the driver.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
Calhoun County sheriff looking for suspect who killed a family's horse
CALHOUN COUNTY, Iowa — A family in Calhoun County feels like they've lost one of their own. The Kent family says a driver's reckless action cost them the life of a beloved horse — and now the search is on to find who is responsible. They woke up...
KCCI.com
Heavy police presence on 17th Street in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — There is a heavy police presence in the 100 block of 17th Street on the north side of Des Moines. When KCCI was on the scene there were about six squad cars. Police have not confirmed the situation. This is a developing story. Stay tuned...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Guthrie County Supervisor Had A Brief Tuesday Meeting
The Guthrie County Supervisors met for a brief Tuesday meeting. The Board discussed possible new projects to be added to the $1.6 million the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act federal funds. The Board discussed updating the sewer system at the county fairgrounds, remodeling the public health building and the Voice Over IP communication system. The Board also updated on the invoice they received for a new freightliner for the price of $127,000 for the Transfer Station.
One injured in southside Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Driver charged with intentionally running over a man in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police believe they've tracked down the driver who struck a man and then took off onSept. 1. Theodore Meyers is charged with willful injury and leaving the scene of an accident. Police say Meyers intentionally ran over the victim in a parking lot...
KCCI.com
Man connected to vehicle thefts in six counties arrested
UNION COUNTY, Iowa — The Union County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man they said is linked to vehicle thefts in six different counties. The department said Daniel Floyd Edwards is responsible for a string of motorcycle, car, pick-up, 4-wheeler, tractor, dump truck, and semitrailer thefts in Union, Ringgold, Adams, Adair, Cass and Madison counties.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
“Selling” Jefferson and Greene County to Latino Business Owners During Recent Visit
Last week about 20 Latino business owners visited Greene County as part of the ongoing Nueva Vida en Greene County to attract Latino people to work and live in the area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich helped lead the tours and said it was a total effort to not only show the available buildings and land for the business owners to start or expand their companies but they also put their best foot forward to “sell” Jefferson with support of the schools, childcare, tourism, art and culture.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Adair, Guthrie and Dallas COVID-19 August Numbers Increase
The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area continues to see a slight jump in COVID-19 cases in August. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Tuesday, Dallas County has 29,776 total positive tests, for an increase of 887 cases in August and added one new death for a total of 151. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 115 new positive tests with 2,881 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Greene County has 2,095 total positive cases, for an increase of 66 cases and added two new deaths for a total of 23. Adair County has 1,700 total positive cases, for an increase of 56 cases in August and a total of 51 deaths.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report September 2-5, 2022
8:59am: An officer took a report of an Attempted Burglary to a garage in the 400 Block of North Pinet Street. The subject(s) did not enter into the garage, but did damage a garage door. 6:36pm: Derrik Bauer advised a deer had run into the side of a parked vehicle...
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Working to Identify Theft Suspects
(Ankeny, IA) -- Ankeny Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a two theft suspects. Police say the two are suspected of robbing a local retailer and were caught on surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ankeny Police at 515-289-5265 or by email at cwebster@ankenyiowa.gov. Ankeny Police ask anyone with information to reference case number 22-001741.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Woman Sentenced to Probation for Stealing Money from Dependent Adult
A Jefferson woman was recently sentenced to probation for stealing money from a dependent adult. According to court documents, 62-year-old Kimberly Conner pled guilty to a Class C Felony for second degree theft. She had a ten year prison sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years. The...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
First Donor Revealed for New Greene County Animal Shelter
The first donor for the new Greene County Animal Shelter has been revealed. When the fundraising campaign to raise the over $1 million to build the new animal shelter began several years ago, the first donor contacted the coordinator Don Orris with an anonymous donation. Orris is happy to announce that the anonymous donor was Dr. Robert Telleen. He made the donation in honor of Paul and Vernice Cutler.
Comments / 0