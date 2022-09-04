BOONE, Iowa—An accident site, northeast of Boone Wednesday. Some updated information has been made available by authorities. The accident occurred shortly after 12:00 p.m. at “T” Avenue and 190th Street when the loaded semi struck a car. At least one occupant of the car was flown from the scene to a Des Moines Hospital. The second occupant was transported by ambulance. The semi was transporting silage. The driver of the semi was apparently not injured. The Boone Fire Department was among the agencies at the scene and was also involved with some of the containment and clean-up of spilled fluids.

BOONE, IA ・ 20 HOURS AGO