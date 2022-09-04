ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MI

WOOD

Over 50 Michigan artists showcasing art in Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a great community event happening in Rockford this weekend focusing on local artists! Art in the Park is taking place this Saturday and features over 50 Michigan artists showing a variety of art for sale. Kris and one of the artists featured...
ROCKFORD, MI
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Grand Rapids 2022

Once known as Furniture City and River City, the Michigan city is now officially America’s Best Beer City, the Craft Beverage Capital of the US and even a Top 20 U.S. Foodie City with fresh, local food galore. The city is just an hour away from sprawling Lake Michigan, where you can plan to spend your day lazing around on the beach or on the water.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

Along Main Street: 123 W. Main Street

The Lowell Area Historical Museum is taking us on a stroll along Main Street and sharing the history of buildings in Lowell’s historic downtown. To learn more about Lowell history, visit the museum website to explore its collection of local artifacts and records. Address: 123 W. Main. Date Built:...
LOWELL, MI
100.5 The River

This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan

Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Litehouse Family YMCA to celebrate grand opening

A new YMCA location is planned for greater Grand Rapids. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is set to open its newest branch, Litehouse Family YMCA, at 1070 N. Hudson St. SE in Lowell. The 17,500-square-foot facility is in the former site of Impact Church and is designed to meet...
LOWELL, MI
WOOD

There’s a beautiful community near downtown Rockford

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rockford is home to all kinds of wonderful attractions: downtown Rockford, the White Pine Trail, the Rockford dam, and great breweries and restaurants. That’s why so many people are drawn to live there! Today we’re taking you to Autumn Trails, which is a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to all those things! Autumn Trails is a growing community by Eastbrook Homes and if you’ve ever dreamed of having a newly built home in a fun area, they’re perfect for you!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Flint Journal

$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters

The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
PORTAGE, MI
wbch.com

M-66 & M-79 Intersection in Nashville - now open

UPDATE: The Michigan Dept. of Transportation reported at 2:20am Thursday morning that the intersection has been cleared and is re-opened. UPDATE: 4:37 pm Heavy equipment is now on the scene in an attempt to remove the hugh press and semi tracter that broke down Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of M-66 and M-79 near Mooville in Nashville. The Press and semi tractor has been in the intersection for over 24 hours.
NASHVILLE, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Ascension hires new administrator for Allegan, Plainwell

Ascension Borgess is pleased to announce Natalie Ryder, MBA-HM, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital in Allegan and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell. In addition, Ryder will continue in her current role as administrator of Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Ryder is a registered nurse and...
PLAINWELL, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Annual Kentwood Food Truck Festival returns Sept. 17

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The annual Kentwood Food Truck Festival is returning in September, with over 30 vendors ready to showcase the diverse restaurants that call Kentwood home. The festival is free to attend and will highlight food vendors alongside live music and a beer and wine tent. It is brought to the community by a partnership between the city and GR8 Food Trucks, which aims to feature local food trucks.
KENTWOOD, MI
lowellsfirstlook.com

School Board Candidate Profile: Jared Blough

A lifelong resident of Lowell, Jared Blough has already put three children through Lowell Area Schools and is preparing for his youngest daughter to transition from Alto Elementary School to Lowell Middle School next year. It’s a move that will take her away from Blough’s workplace, which is only a few minutes away from the elementary school, and has spurred the 50-year-old to run for an open spot on the Lowell Area Schools Board of Education.
LOWELL, MI

