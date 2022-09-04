Read full article on original website
WOOD
Over 50 Michigan artists showcasing art in Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a great community event happening in Rockford this weekend focusing on local artists! Art in the Park is taking place this Saturday and features over 50 Michigan artists showing a variety of art for sale. Kris and one of the artists featured...
Harmony Hall set to close in October
Harmony Brewing Company’s Harmony Hall location near Bridge Street will be closing after seven years of operation because it has outgrown its facility.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Grand Rapids 2022
Once known as Furniture City and River City, the Michigan city is now officially America’s Best Beer City, the Craft Beverage Capital of the US and even a Top 20 U.S. Foodie City with fresh, local food galore. The city is just an hour away from sprawling Lake Michigan, where you can plan to spend your day lazing around on the beach or on the water.
lowellsfirstlook.com
Along Main Street: 123 W. Main Street
The Lowell Area Historical Museum is taking us on a stroll along Main Street and sharing the history of buildings in Lowell’s historic downtown. To learn more about Lowell history, visit the museum website to explore its collection of local artifacts and records. Address: 123 W. Main. Date Built:...
This College Was Named The #1 Party School In Michigan
Michigan is home to 15 public universities that all offer a great education. The most well-known school across the country is arguably the University of Michigan. Not only do they have a historic football team, but U-M Health was ranked as Michigan's #1 Hospital by U.S. News and World Report, the only hospital in Michigan named to the nation's Honor Roll of hospitals.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Litehouse Family YMCA to celebrate grand opening
A new YMCA location is planned for greater Grand Rapids. The YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids is set to open its newest branch, Litehouse Family YMCA, at 1070 N. Hudson St. SE in Lowell. The 17,500-square-foot facility is in the former site of Impact Church and is designed to meet...
WOOD
There’s a beautiful community near downtown Rockford
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Rockford is home to all kinds of wonderful attractions: downtown Rockford, the White Pine Trail, the Rockford dam, and great breweries and restaurants. That’s why so many people are drawn to live there! Today we’re taking you to Autumn Trails, which is a residential neighborhood that’s within walking distance to all those things! Autumn Trails is a growing community by Eastbrook Homes and if you’ve ever dreamed of having a newly built home in a fun area, they’re perfect for you!
A Day at The Deck: Muskegon's only beachfront restaurant
Michelle Harris and Fred Scharmer took a risk by purchasing a beachfront space in Muskegon back in 2014 and have since turned it into a booming restaurant.
Holland family throws fifth Family Fun Day to benefit childhood cancer research
HOLLAND, Mich. — A 10-year-old girl from Ottawa County is doing things she never could have imagined. This weekend, you'll have the chance to join alongside her as she continues her fight against childhood cancer. She's known around the community as "Emerson the Brave." At just six-and-a-half years old,...
$3 movie night sparked 3 large brawls outside Michigan theaters
The opportunity to see any movie playing on the big screen for $3 a ticket Saturday, Sept. 3, drew the attention of thousands of teens across Michigan and the nation. While many of the night’s events went on without incident, at least three movie theaters in Michigan saw large groups of brawling teens in parking lots quickly outnumbering officers 10-to-1 in the melees, officials said.
New 140 Acre Nature Preserve in West Michigan Announces Opening Date
Outdoorsman and nature lovers alike will soon be able to enjoy a new nature preserve here in west Michigan as the 140-acre Armintrout-Milbocker Nature Preserve has announced their opening date in Allegan. In late 2021 the Southwest Michigan Land Conservancy (SWMLC) announced it had secure acreage along the Kalamazoo River...
wbch.com
M-66 & M-79 Intersection in Nashville - now open
UPDATE: The Michigan Dept. of Transportation reported at 2:20am Thursday morning that the intersection has been cleared and is re-opened. UPDATE: 4:37 pm Heavy equipment is now on the scene in an attempt to remove the hugh press and semi tracter that broke down Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of M-66 and M-79 near Mooville in Nashville. The Press and semi tractor has been in the intersection for over 24 hours.
Where to Find a Great Deli Sandwich in the Kalamazoo Area
A recent post on Kalamazoo's Reddit brought up a very valid point: why is it so hard to find a great sandwich in the Kalamazoo area?. The post, which you can see here, was made by u/mommabwoo and reads, in part,. Is Kalamazoo a sandwich desert? I’m not talking a...
Noticed a smell to your water in Grand Rapids or Wyoming? Here's why
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you live in the city of Grand Rapids or Wyoming, you might have noticed an odor when you turn on your faucet. 13 On Your Side reached out to the Waste Water Treatment Plant this afternoon for an explanation. They explained it's an annual occurrence when Lake Michigan warms up and causes an algae die-off.
Multiple downtown Grand Rapids businesses voice concerns about harassment
Several businesses in downtown Grand Rapids are voicing concerns about their employees being harassed. They’re also reporting seeing people have sex in broad daylight.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Ascension hires new administrator for Allegan, Plainwell
Ascension Borgess is pleased to announce Natalie Ryder, MBA-HM, MSN, RN, NE-BC, as administrator of Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital in Allegan and Ascension Borgess-Pipp Hospital in Plainwell. In addition, Ryder will continue in her current role as administrator of Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital in Dowagiac. Ryder is a registered nurse and...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Russia adds 25 Americans to ‘Stop List,’ Michigan’s Labor Day tradition, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Join the News 10 Now Desk as we preview what’s coming up on News 10 at 6 p.m., including 25 Americans who have been added to Russia’s “Stop List,” stolen items returned to native countries from museums such as the Met in New York City, and a Michigan tradition on Labor Day.
Annual Kentwood Food Truck Festival returns Sept. 17
KENTWOOD, Mich. — The annual Kentwood Food Truck Festival is returning in September, with over 30 vendors ready to showcase the diverse restaurants that call Kentwood home. The festival is free to attend and will highlight food vendors alongside live music and a beer and wine tent. It is brought to the community by a partnership between the city and GR8 Food Trucks, which aims to feature local food trucks.
lowellsfirstlook.com
School Board Candidate Profile: Jared Blough
A lifelong resident of Lowell, Jared Blough has already put three children through Lowell Area Schools and is preparing for his youngest daughter to transition from Alto Elementary School to Lowell Middle School next year. It’s a move that will take her away from Blough’s workplace, which is only a few minutes away from the elementary school, and has spurred the 50-year-old to run for an open spot on the Lowell Area Schools Board of Education.
Battle Creek Police Dept. launches new, interactive messaging tool
The Battle Creek Police Department will kick off its new messaging system, SPIDR Tech, on Thursday, which sends customized text messages or emails to 911 callers, automatically.
