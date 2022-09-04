Read full article on original website
Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game
I feel like there’s an unspoken rule in stadium fights that simply can’t be ignored… If you’re going to get into a stadium fight and you have the higher ground on your opponent, you can’t get your ass whooped by a teenager wearing Crocs with a Justin Bieber haircut. Didn’t even have the Crocs in sport mode💀 pic.twitter.com/O5wxY7dLXs — Jesse Heinrichs (@JesseHeinrichs1) September 6, 2022 I mean c’mon, there’s absolutely no reason why a dude who is sitting nearly two […] The post Clemson Fan Gets Wrecked By A Kid Wearing Crocs During Last Night’s Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
SFGate
New England displaces South among hottest housing markets
Both before and during the pandemic, migration patterns showed a preference for affordability and warmer climates. More people moved to Texas and Florida and to cities in the South such as Atlanta, Charlotte and Nashville than to coastal destinations. But the 2022 Hottest Zip Codes Report from Realtor.com shows a...
WVU Releases Fall Ball Schedule
The West Virginia University baseball program announces a pair of fall exhibition games
SFGate
Homeless teen heads to college, makes basketball team: 'It's like a dream'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The only people at school who knew the truth about Jeremiah Armstead's home life were his basketball coaches. Armstead, 18, was tired a lot, sometimes from sleeping in his mother's car, sometimes from the stress of living in a domestic violence shelter with his mother and younger siblings while he was in high school.
