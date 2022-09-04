A reminder for those who are participating in this year’s Greene County Reads program, a special event to wrap it up is happening tomorrow. The author of “The Butterfly Effect” Rachel Mans McKenny will be at three libraries in Greene County for a book discussion. “The Butterfly Effect” was chosen for the All Iowa Reads and it is a story based on the fictional character Greta Oto who is an entomologist, a person who studies insects. While doing research across the globe, she rushes back to her home in Iowa because her twin brother is having health issues. However, she also resents her family and why she left in the first place.

GREENE COUNTY, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO