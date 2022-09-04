Read full article on original website
Let Talk Guthrie County- Emergency Management Coordinator For Adair and Guthrie County Bob Kempf
We discuss September which is National Prepardness Month with Emergency Management Coordinator For Adair and Guthrie Counties Bob Kempf.
Dallas County Supervisors Approve Cott Systems Scanning Quote
The Dallas County Board of Supervisors approved a Cott Systems scanning quote at their regular meeting Tuesday. The Board approved the quote which is for two different documents for a Dallas County plat book and an atlas to be scanned and stored online for the cost of $2,450. Also, the Board approved a National Voter Registration proclamation for the month of September.
Let’s Talk Greene County (9/8/2022)-NEW Cooperative CEO Dan Dix
Raccoon Valley Radio caught up with NEW Cooperative CEO Dan Dix following their official opening last month of their feed mill facility in Cooper.
“Butterfly Effect” Iowa Author to be in Greene County Tomorrow for Book Discussions
A reminder for those who are participating in this year’s Greene County Reads program, a special event to wrap it up is happening tomorrow. The author of “The Butterfly Effect” Rachel Mans McKenny will be at three libraries in Greene County for a book discussion. “The Butterfly Effect” was chosen for the All Iowa Reads and it is a story based on the fictional character Greta Oto who is an entomologist, a person who studies insects. While doing research across the globe, she rushes back to her home in Iowa because her twin brother is having health issues. However, she also resents her family and why she left in the first place.
“Selling” Jefferson and Greene County to Latino Business Owners During Recent Visit
Last week about 20 Latino business owners visited Greene County as part of the ongoing Nueva Vida en Greene County to attract Latino people to work and live in the area. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich helped lead the tours and said it was a total effort to not only show the available buildings and land for the business owners to start or expand their companies but they also put their best foot forward to “sell” Jefferson with support of the schools, childcare, tourism, art and culture.
Adair County Extension Asking For Volunteer 4H Club Leaders
The Adair County Extension and Outreach Office is searching for caring adults to lead their 4-H youth. The enrollment is open for anyone wanting to be a 4-H Club Leader. The qualifications of the volunteer include having the ability to motivate and teach the youth along with having safety for the individuals. Extension Assistant Madie Cartsens explains they are in need of volunteers and this is a great opportunity for any parent or guardian looking to get involved.
First Donor Revealed for New Greene County Animal Shelter
The first donor for the new Greene County Animal Shelter has been revealed. When the fundraising campaign to raise the over $1 million to build the new animal shelter began several years ago, the first donor contacted the coordinator Don Orris with an anonymous donation. Orris is happy to announce that the anonymous donor was Dr. Robert Telleen. He made the donation in honor of Paul and Vernice Cutler.
Boone County Accident Clean Up Wednesday
BOONE, Iowa—An accident site, northeast of Boone Wednesday. Some updated information has been made available by authorities. The accident occurred shortly after 12:00 p.m. at “T” Avenue and 190th Street when the loaded semi struck a car. At least one occupant of the car was flown from the scene to a Des Moines Hospital. The second occupant was transported by ambulance. The semi was transporting silage. The driver of the semi was apparently not injured. The Boone Fire Department was among the agencies at the scene and was also involved with some of the containment and clean-up of spilled fluids.
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Public Library Director Mary Murphy and Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel Part 2
Perry Public Library Director Mary Murphy and Children’s Librarian Suzanne Kestel continue their conversation about September programming.
Rock The Block Dallas Center Applications Due This Week
Dallas County Habitat for Humanity will be in Dallas Center next month for a Rock the Block program and the deadline to fill out an application is tomorrow. The Rock The Block Repair Program aims to help make home repairs affordable and provides a way for homeowners, organizations, volunteers and the Dallas County Habitat for Humanity to come together to assist low-income residents with needed repairs, maintenance, safety, accessibility and beautification of homes.
Paton-Churdan Not Increasing Meal Prices this Year
School districts across the country and also in Iowa have had to make adjustments to breakfast and lunch prices for this school year. Several districts had to increase their prices to match the federal government standard through the US Department of Agriculture, after they announced that they would no longer allow every student in k-12 public education to have a free meal. Iowa’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Randy Feenstra tells Raccoon Valley Radio that he wants to ensure all kids get fed and that no one goes hungry while at school, but he understands the decisions by the USDA.
Dallas County Ranked 11th Healthiest County In The Nation
According to a recent report, Dallas County was ranked as one of the top healthiest counties in the country. The U.S. News and World Report showed that Dallas County was the 11th healthiest county nationally? based on 89 different metrics. Dallas County Health Department Public Information Officer Ann Cochran says there are different factors taken into account for the ranking.
New Podiatric Surgeon Coming to Greene County Medical Center
Greene County Medical Center recently announced a new specialist provider that will start next month. Dr. Kelsey Sukovaty is a podiatric surgeon, trained in all areas of the foot and ankle, including total ankle replacement surgery. She is replacing Dr. Timothy Holcomb, who ended his practice in Jefferson on September 2nd. He will continue as a provider closer to his home.
Greene County High School Construction Class to Build Storage Shed
The Greene County High School construction class has its project for the year. The School Board approved at their August meeting for the class to build a storage shed at the high school. Superintendent Brett Abbotts says the facility will be around 35-by-100 square feet with four overhead doors and located southeast of the high school. The shed will house maintenance and athletic equipment, along with equipment from performing arts. The class was looking to build another house to sell, however, the estimated cost was going to be over $300,000 and the district had no upfront interested buyers.
Adair, Guthrie and Dallas COVID-19 August Numbers Increase
The Raccoon Valley Radio listening area continues to see a slight jump in COVID-19 cases in August. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health as of Tuesday, Dallas County has 29,776 total positive tests, for an increase of 887 cases in August and added one new death for a total of 151. Guthrie County has seen an increase of 115 new positive tests with 2,881 total positive tests, and a total of 47 deaths. Greene County has 2,095 total positive cases, for an increase of 66 cases and added two new deaths for a total of 23. Adair County has 1,700 total positive cases, for an increase of 56 cases in August and a total of 51 deaths.
Saving Our Historic Cemeteries Sign Up Deadline Tomorrow
For those that want to learn how to maintain some of the historic sites in Guthrie County, there is a program approaching. The Guthrie County Historical Village and Museum is having a program called “Saving Our Historic Cemeteries,” that will be on September 10th from 9am until noon at the Richland Cemetery in Bagely but tomorrow is the last day to register.
Absolute Quality of Life Wellness to Host Java and Juice Tomorrow
Tomorrow will be another edition of Java and Juice in Jefferson. Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community Events and Tourism Coordinator Matt Wetrich says Absolute Quality of Life Wellness will host the 30 minute program. “If you’re not familiar with this, this is Danielle Ross’ business and she...
Let’s Talk Dallas County Perry Booster Club President Mindy Baxter
Perry Booster Club President Mindy Baxter talks about the upcoming membership drive for the booster club as well as some other activities.
Calhoun County Residents Are Advised To Use Alternate Travel Routes North Of Highway 20
Calhoun County motorists are advised to use alternate travel routes tomorrow (Wednesday) for road construction. Work gets underway the morning of Wednesday, September 7, and is expected to be completed by Friday, September 9. The closure is at County Road N65 from 230th to 235th North of Highway 20 for a tile crossing. Questions are directed to the Calhoun County Engineers Office at 712-297-8322.
Guthrie County Health Services Reminds Parents To Keep Sick Students Home
As the school year continues, the Guthrie County Health Department wants to keep reminding parents to keep their sick students home. Heath Director Jotham Arber explains they have not changed their policy on how schools should treat sick students. Arber says that if a student is sick they need to stay home and get tested for sickness through their doctor or a school nurse. He encourages people to use the walk in clinics in the county or just go to their primary doctor.
