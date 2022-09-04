ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

NJ.com

Pipeline to Piscataway: When Erasmus Hall football players become part of Rutgers family

Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn is a special place, and has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship which spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to learn about this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part Two of two parts detailing what he found.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener

For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Explosive Florida RB Jashon Benjamin commits to Rutgers football, adds change of pace

Rutgers has added a change of pace to its deep running back room, and is making dent in the Sunshine State. Jashon Benjamin, a 5-9, 190-pound junior running back from Pahokee, who visited Rutgers in June, committed to Greg Schiano on Wednesday night — just two days after the team added IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) five-star long snapper Jake Eldridge to the fold.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

HS Football: Central Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 2

As part of our coverage this season, the NJ.com football staff introduced readers to something a bit different last week - regional football notebooks. News and notes from the North, South and Central sections of the state made their debut and continue to appear on Thursdays. Included will be short previews of the biggest games, milestones and other noteworthy items that make New Jersey high school football special.
HIGH SCHOOL
NJ.com

Jake Eldridge, the country’s top long snapper from its most talented high school football program, picks Rutgers

Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton Times boys cross country preview 2022: Athletes, teams, dates to watch

Last year’s Mercer County and NJSIAA Group 3 Central Jersey Sectional champion, West Windsor-Plainsboro North suffered some heavy graduation losses last spring, creating a wide open race for the Mercer County Meet title. Princeton finished only a point back last year and returns five runners from last year’s lineup. That might make the Little Tigeres the early favorite but 2021 Mid-Atlantic Prep League champion Lawrenceville also has five runners returning from its third place finish and should present a challenge.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Gymnastics: Season-opening NJ.com Top 10, 2022

The 2021 gymnastics season was back in the fall but with the short offseason, this is the first year back where it all seems back in place. The 2022 season will see many teams return some key members and talent that will be exciting to watch all season long. With...
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Eagles return to practice for Week 1 game at Lions (PHOTOS)

The Philadelphia Eagles are counting down to kickoff for the 2022 NFL regular season. The team returned to the NovaCare Complex Wednesday for practice as it prepares for Sunday’s game at the Detroit Lions. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are the Eagles headlines you need...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Where do the Devils’ goalies stand before 2022-23 season? | Updates on Mackenzie Blackwood, Jonathan Bernier, Vitek Vanecek

The Devils’ goalie woes undoubtedly marred their 2021-22 season. There were other issues –– injuries, inconsistent defense and a weak power play to name a few –– but cycling through seven netminders helped plunge the team to a 27-46-9 record. 21-year-old Nico Daws was the surprising bright spot on a roster with Mackenzie Blackwood, Jonathan Bernier and others, which motivated Devils management to mend crease insurance this summer.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Hunterdon County Democrat girls soccer preview, 2022

Another girls soccer season is about to begin in Hunterdon County, and there are several storylines to follow. A good place to start comes with the defending champions of course, in Hunterdon Central. Led by star senior and South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach, the Red Devils look like a strong contender to repeat as Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament champions in 2022.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
