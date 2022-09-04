Read full article on original website
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New Jersey restaurant breaks record for most burgers sold in a day after 20,000 show up for grand openingKristen WaltersRutherford, NJ
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York CityNYC x BKNew York City, NY
A New York City guide to the places where a face mask is still requiredKath LeeNew York City, NY
Pipeline to Piscataway: When Erasmus Hall football players become part of Rutgers family
Erasmus Hall High School in Brooklyn is a special place, and has become a top source of talent for the Rutgers football program, as the two coaches — Danny Landberg and Greg Schiano — have built a close relationship which spans 14 years. Todderick Hunt, NJ Advance Media’s college football recruiting analyst, went behind the scenes to learn about this crucial Pipeline to Piscataway. This is Part Two of two parts detailing what he found.
Here are the number of season tickets Rutgers football sold ahead of 2022 home opener
For the second consecutive season, Rutgers has increased its pool of season tickets sold. As of Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Scarlet Knights sold a total of 21,260 season tickets for the 2022 campaign, according to a document obtained by NJ Advance Media through an Open Public Records Act request. That total is a 6.2% increase from the 20,050 it sold in the 2021 season and a 26.1% increase from the 16,863 it sold in 2019 season, the final campaign under the previous regime led by head coach Chris Ash.
Explosive Florida RB Jashon Benjamin commits to Rutgers football, adds change of pace
Rutgers has added a change of pace to its deep running back room, and is making dent in the Sunshine State. Jashon Benjamin, a 5-9, 190-pound junior running back from Pahokee, who visited Rutgers in June, committed to Greg Schiano on Wednesday night — just two days after the team added IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) five-star long snapper Jake Eldridge to the fold.
Why Rutgers WR Taj Harris played limited role vs. Boston College
Update: Harris is stepping away from the program for personal reasons. Rutgers wide receiver Taj Harris, projected to be one of the Scarlet Knights’ most important players this season, saw surprisingly limited action in his team’s season-opening win over Boston College. The Syracuse transfer made just one catch...
Seton Hall’s Holloway named best coaching hire of 2022 by CBS Sports
Fresh off leading Saint Peter’s on a Cinderella run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, Seton Hall’s Shaheen Holloway was named the best head coaching hire of 2022 by CBS Sports. The media outlet polled 100 college coaches who chose the former Seton Hall point guard...
HS Football: Central Jersey highlights, must-see games & storylines ahead of Week 2
As part of our coverage this season, the NJ.com football staff introduced readers to something a bit different last week - regional football notebooks. News and notes from the North, South and Central sections of the state made their debut and continue to appear on Thursdays. Included will be short previews of the biggest games, milestones and other noteworthy items that make New Jersey high school football special.
Asbury Park football, after Week 1 forfeit, to play Week 2 ... with how many players?
Asbury Park will play its regularly scheduled football game versus Keyport on Friday night with 18 players the district superintendent said Wednesday. Asbury Park forfeited its season-opener last week to Weequahic of Newark when it did not have enough eligible players.
Jake Eldridge, the country’s top long snapper from its most talented high school football program, picks Rutgers
Due to the success that Billy Taylor had at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has used another scholarship on a long snapper — this one from IMG Academy in Bradenton. Fla. Jake Eldridge is ranked five stars and is the former No. 1 ranked long snapper in the country, who is now ranked No. 2. He says his “athleticism and consistency” separate him from most long snappers in the country, and has earned him a Big Ten scholarship — something most long snappers only dream of.
Why Eagles’ Jalen Hurts believes season opener vs. Lions could be the start of a new team identity
PHILADELPHIA – When Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was maneuvering around neon hurdles that were placed on the grass field at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday, he was acting as if he were eluding a pass rush, looking to keep his footwork fluid enough to escape and still be able to throw the ball downfield.
Trenton Times boys cross country preview 2022: Athletes, teams, dates to watch
Last year’s Mercer County and NJSIAA Group 3 Central Jersey Sectional champion, West Windsor-Plainsboro North suffered some heavy graduation losses last spring, creating a wide open race for the Mercer County Meet title. Princeton finished only a point back last year and returns five runners from last year’s lineup. That might make the Little Tigeres the early favorite but 2021 Mid-Atlantic Prep League champion Lawrenceville also has five runners returning from its third place finish and should present a challenge.
Hunterdon County Democrat field hockey season preview, 2022
North Hunterdon’s gradual climb to the top culminated last fall with the program’s first-ever state title, as it defeated Moorestown 1-0 in the Group 3 final. A program which recorded just two wins in 2017 saw its winning percentage increase every year since, on its way to a 21-2 campaign in 2022.
N.J. HS football coach 'fat' shamed player in front of teammates, suit says
The parents of a clinically obese high school student in Ocean County have filed a lawsuit against the district where the student played football, claiming an assistant coach repeatedly shamed and harassed him over his weight. “Look at how fat you got,” the assistant football coach at Lacey Township High...
Princeton girls hope to defend Mercer County title, chase sectional crown in 2022
A year ago, Princeton emerged from the COVID season of 2020 to put together an impressive 2021 campaign. Now the Little Tigers are a veteran squad and ready to build on that success with a core group of returnees likely to provide the impetus for another banner season. Last fall...
After winning sectional title in 2021, Princeton looking to build on its success
No area team climbed to greater heights last season than Princeton as the Little Tigers claimed a sectional crown, qualified for the Meet of Champions through a fourth place finish at the state group meet and then reached the podium at the MOC with a sixth place finish against every team in the state.
Finally back to normal: Seeking answers in the Eagles locker room again, at last | Bowen
PHILADELPHIA -- Jordan Mailata relayed a conversation with some younger Eagles, taken aback by the number of reporters covering the team every day. “I said, ‘Just wait until they come into the locker room,’” Mailata said. “They said, ‘What do you mean they come in the locker room!’”
Gymnastics: Season-opening NJ.com Top 10, 2022
The 2021 gymnastics season was back in the fall but with the short offseason, this is the first year back where it all seems back in place. The 2022 season will see many teams return some key members and talent that will be exciting to watch all season long. With...
Eagles return to practice for Week 1 game at Lions (PHOTOS)
The Philadelphia Eagles are counting down to kickoff for the 2022 NFL regular season. The team returned to the NovaCare Complex Wednesday for practice as it prepares for Sunday’s game at the Detroit Lions. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are the Eagles headlines you need...
Where do the Devils’ goalies stand before 2022-23 season? | Updates on Mackenzie Blackwood, Jonathan Bernier, Vitek Vanecek
The Devils’ goalie woes undoubtedly marred their 2021-22 season. There were other issues –– injuries, inconsistent defense and a weak power play to name a few –– but cycling through seven netminders helped plunge the team to a 27-46-9 record. 21-year-old Nico Daws was the surprising bright spot on a roster with Mackenzie Blackwood, Jonathan Bernier and others, which motivated Devils management to mend crease insurance this summer.
Hunterdon County Democrat girls soccer preview, 2022
Another girls soccer season is about to begin in Hunterdon County, and there are several storylines to follow. A good place to start comes with the defending champions of course, in Hunterdon Central. Led by star senior and South Carolina commit Reagan Schubach, the Red Devils look like a strong contender to repeat as Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament champions in 2022.
NFL rumors: Eagles restructure Lane Johnson, Jake Elliott contracts | What could be done with cap savings
The Eagles have been known to find ways to create salary cap space when there is not much room to maneuver under the league-mandated limit. However, the team did so by adjusting the contracts of two veterans from the Super Bowl LII team. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates,...
