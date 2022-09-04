Two taken to Children’s Hospital after fight following football game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a fight at Eastmoor Academy High School following a football game Friday night, according to Columbus Police.
A CPD dispatcher stated a fight involving more than 100 people broke out in the parking lot of Eastmoor Academy shortly after 9 p.m. on Friday, following a football game between Eastmoor Academy and Harvest Preparatory School.Police searching for suspects who shot 30-year-old in north Columbus
Authorities said no one was detained, but two individuals were transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital: One for an asthma attack and another who passed out.
NBC4 will provide updates as details become available.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.
Comments / 0