Fayetteville, NC

The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: Crews battle Rockingham fire

ROCKINGHAM — Part of one local street was blocked Tuesday evening as crews from three departments battled flames at a house fire. The fire at the two-story brick house on South Skipper Street was reportedly called in just before 7:30 p.m. The Rockingham Fire Department was joined by the...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WRAL

One person taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Mother, daughter taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother and her daughter were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, Morrisville Fire Department Public Information Officer Maria Bajgain confirmed. Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed for approximately one...
MORRISVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Man hit, killed at busy Fayetteville intersection

Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross a busy Fayetteville road on Monday night. The Fayetteville Police Department said the man was struck while he was attempting to cross the intersection of Raeford and Cliffdale roads. He was transported to...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
City
Fayetteville, NC
cbs17

Daytime Cary shooting injures 1 at Motel 6, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Cary shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6. Police responded to the motel around 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road. Cary police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville mayor, city council approve ShotSpotter for city

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This week, Fayetteville’s mayor and city council approved using nearly $200,000 per year for ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is a gun detection system that can be installed in high-crime areas. It alerts police when someone fires a gun and the system pinpoints the radius of the location it came from.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

WakeMed wants to bring a $137 million psychiatric hospital to Knightdale

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed wants to build a 150-bed psychiatric hospital in Knightdale. The healthcare system has filed a certificate of need application with the state Department of Health and Human Services for the $137 million facility. If approved, the WakeMed Behavioral Health Center would be completed in...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
WBTW News13

46-year-old man found dead in Lumberton

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, according to authorities. Tony Anthony Jacobs of Lumberton was found dead at 12:49 a.m. on Seneca Street, according to police, who said that a preliminary investigation did not show that he had any visible traumatic injuries. Anyone with information […]
LUMBERTON, NC
cbs17

Man found dead in Harnett County pond, deputies say

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Harnett County pond Tuesday morning and authorities there are investigating. Sheriff Wayne Coats says the body of Otis Ray Covington, 39, of Coats, was found face down in the pond near Massad Pond Road on Tuesday between 15 and 20 feet from the edge of the water.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman shoots another after car chase in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot by another woman following a car chase in Fayetteville Monday evening, police said. The incident was reported as an altercation between two women — one driving a Dodge Challenger and the other driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, according to police. Officers later said the two women knew each other.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
GOLDSBORO, NC
cbs17

Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

9 best things to do in Fayetteville

Fayetteville, N.C. — After a year of lockdowns and shuttered businesses that limited travel and weekend fun, Fayetteville experienced a strong comeback in 2021. In fact, there are some indications that tourism was even stronger in our beloved North Carolina city in 2021 than it was in 2019. What...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

