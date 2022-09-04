Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Crews battle Rockingham fire
ROCKINGHAM — Part of one local street was blocked Tuesday evening as crews from three departments battled flames at a house fire. The fire at the two-story brick house on South Skipper Street was reportedly called in just before 7:30 p.m. The Rockingham Fire Department was joined by the...
WRAL
One person taken to hospital from Raleigh motel shooting
Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that happened at a motel near the border of Raleigh and Cary. The shooting happened at the Motel 6 off Buck Jones Road. One person was taken to the hospital. A silver Nissan sedan was at the center of...
cbs17
Mother, daughter taken away on stretchers after Morrisville overturn
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A mother and her daughter were taken away from the scene of a Morrisville overturn on stretchers Tuesday night, Morrisville Fire Department Public Information Officer Maria Bajgain confirmed. Just before 7 p.m. Church Street near Mason Farm Road in Morrisville was closed for approximately one...
Man hit, killed at busy Fayetteville intersection
Fayetteville, N.C. — A man was hit and killed by a car while trying to cross a busy Fayetteville road on Monday night. The Fayetteville Police Department said the man was struck while he was attempting to cross the intersection of Raeford and Cliffdale roads. He was transported to...
cbs17
Daytime Cary shooting injures 1 at Motel 6, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured in a Cary shooting Wednesday afternoon at a Motel 6. Police responded to the motel around 2:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Buck Jones Road. Cary police said the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and did...
cbs17
Fayetteville mayor, city council approve ShotSpotter for city
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – This week, Fayetteville’s mayor and city council approved using nearly $200,000 per year for ShotSpotter. ShotSpotter is a gun detection system that can be installed in high-crime areas. It alerts police when someone fires a gun and the system pinpoints the radius of the location it came from.
cbs17
No charges in 3-car Fayetteville wreck that killed 1, injured another, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department said no charges will be served following a three-vehicle collision that left one person dead on Saturday. The wreck happened just before 3:15 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Cliffdale at Bunce Road, that is just east of Interstate 295, Fayetteville police said.
64-year-old woman killed, several injured in fiery 3-car crash in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — One person was killed and several others were injured in a fiery three-car crash in Fayetteville Sunday night. Two motorcyclists happened to be on S Reilly Road near Northumberland Street and saw the crash around 8 p.m. Videos they shot at the scene showed one car...
cbs17
WakeMed wants to bring a $137 million psychiatric hospital to Knightdale
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed wants to build a 150-bed psychiatric hospital in Knightdale. The healthcare system has filed a certificate of need application with the state Department of Health and Human Services for the $137 million facility. If approved, the WakeMed Behavioral Health Center would be completed in...
46-year-old man found dead in Lumberton
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was found dead Monday morning, according to authorities. Tony Anthony Jacobs of Lumberton was found dead at 12:49 a.m. on Seneca Street, according to police, who said that a preliminary investigation did not show that he had any visible traumatic injuries. Anyone with information […]
cbs17
Man found dead in Harnett County pond, deputies say
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a Harnett County pond Tuesday morning and authorities there are investigating. Sheriff Wayne Coats says the body of Otis Ray Covington, 39, of Coats, was found face down in the pond near Massad Pond Road on Tuesday between 15 and 20 feet from the edge of the water.
cbs17
Woman shoots another after car chase in Fayetteville, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was shot by another woman following a car chase in Fayetteville Monday evening, police said. The incident was reported as an altercation between two women — one driving a Dodge Challenger and the other driving a Chevrolet Equinox SUV, according to police. Officers later said the two women knew each other.
cbs17
Goldsboro woman charged after saying she shot man in self defense
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon. The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.
Fayetteville city council approves bringing gunshot detection technology to city
Fayetteville, N.C. — Gunshot detection technology is coming to Fayetteville. City council voted 8-2 last week to give about $200,000 a year to install ShotSpotter, which is intended to help a city identify and deploy police to an area where gunshots were heard —even if a 911 call wasn't placed.
cbs17
Watch out! More deer expected on NC roads in the coming weeks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The official start of Autumn is about two weeks away. While fall can bring relief from the brutal summer sun, it also brings increased deer movement. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says about seven percent of all car crashes in the state involve animal strikes.
Fayetteville police: Woman shot in fight that started on road, another woman arrested
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was shot in the hip during a fight that broke out between two drivers Monday night in Fayetteville, police said. The Fayetteville Police Department said they arrived to Bugle Call Drive and Deertrot Road and learned two women were driving their cars and got into an argument.
Up and Coming Weekly
Fayetteville police investigating after man found dead behind dumpster
Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found dead behind a dumpster on Raeford Road Saturday morning, Sept. 3. Officers were dispatched to the 7700 block of Raeford Road at 9 a.m. in reference to a deceased man behind a dumpster, the department said in a release. Officers and...
cbs17
Intoxicated man drove on Raleigh train tracks, then escaped car explosion: police
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police responded to a call of a burning car late Sunday night in the 900 block of N. West Street, sometime after 11 p.m. When a CBS 17 crew spoke to officers early Monday morning they said a male driver was intoxicated and pulled his car onto the train tracks.
Fayetteville group demands mental health reform for city's police force
Fayetteville, N.C. — Wednesday night in Fayetteville, advocates were pushing for mental health reform within the city's police department. The event comes just days after Fayetteville police shot and killed 40-year-old Justin Livesay during a mental health crisis. Police said Livesay was armed with two knives and made advances...
9 best things to do in Fayetteville
Fayetteville, N.C. — After a year of lockdowns and shuttered businesses that limited travel and weekend fun, Fayetteville experienced a strong comeback in 2021. In fact, there are some indications that tourism was even stronger in our beloved North Carolina city in 2021 than it was in 2019. What...
