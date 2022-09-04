Read full article on original website
Sports Roundup for Thursday, 9/8
The South Knox Volleyball team beat White River Valley 3-1. Addy Delisle led the Lady Spartans with. 15 points, 28 assists, ten digs and nine kills. Jaelyn Grumieaux added 26 digs, Bren Hill 19 kills, Shelby Burke. 10 kills and Olivia Hamilton 14 points. (Tennis) Sullivan downed the Lincoln Boys...
LHS Homecoming Set for September 23rd
Vincennes Lincoln’s annual Homecoming celebration is set for Friday, September 23rd. The LHS Homecoming celebration is among the biggest and best across Indiana. The traditional Homecoming Parade will happen around 3:45 that afternoon. Also, Homecoming activities will happen before and after the game at the Riverfront Pavilion. Some nearby streets will also be closed on the 23rd as part of the Homecoming celebration.
Sports Roundup for Wednesday, 8/8
Vincennes Lincoln had a lead late in the first and second set and couldn’t hold on and lost to Jasper 3-0 in girls volleyball action. Jasper took the first set 27-25 and the second set 31-29 before winning set number three 25-17 to claim the victory. For Lincoln Allison...
LHS 15th in Poll with Win Over Mater Dei
The Vincennes Lincoln Alices are ranked 15th in Class 3-A in this weeks coaches’ poll. The 2-1 Alices play at Evansville Central this Friday night. Gibson Southern checks in at number three. Owen Valley is 12th, with with Southridge 14th and Heritage Hills 17th. The Linton Miners are the...
KCPL to Hold Homecoming Party on the Porch
The Knox County Public Library will present a musical Homecoming Party on the Porch on Saturday, September 24th. The concert will use the porch of the McGrady-Brockman House at 7th and Hart in Vincennes. Dennis Stroughmatt and L’Esprit Creole will perform on the day following the annual Lincoln High School...
Daviess County Hosting “Recovery Day” Saturday
Several organizations in Daviess County are hosting a ‘Recovery Day’ Event this month to provide answers for people with questions about help for substance abuse and mental health issues. September is ‘Recovery Month’ and Saturday will be ‘Recovery Day’ at Eastside Park in Washington.
Area Gas Prices As Commuters Return to Work
Gas Prices around Vincennes are anywhere from $3.55 a gallon to $3.69 a gallon this morning as you head to work. In Lawrenceville, most stations are reporting fuel at $3.89 a gallon. According to Triple-A, Indiana’s Average Gas Price is $3.90 a gallon, while Illinois is around $4.11 a gallon....
Closure Coming for SR 358 Near Elnora
State Road 358 near Elnora in Daviess County will close on Monday of next week for pipe replacement operations. State Road 358 will be affected in Daviess County, from County Road 300 East to County Road 425 East. Work should be complete by the end of the week, depending on...
Elkhorn Road Update
Knox County Officials are working on getting portable changeable message boards in place for the Elkhorn Road Project. Knox County Highway Department Superintendent, Benji Boyd appeared before the commissioners and made the request for the safety of construction workers. Boyd cited that a portion of the reason they are having...
Pre-Bid Conferences To Take Place for New Water Tower in Vincennes
Vincennes Water Utilities officials are moving forward with pre-bid conferences for construction of a new water tank near Lincoln High School. The project is part of an improvement of water services to the eastern part of Vincennes. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie knows the process will be a...
New Speed Limit Coming to Old Wheatland Road
The Knox County Commissioners have approved on second and third reading the implementation of a speed limit on Old Wheatland Road The new speed limit will be 30 miles per hour from Hillcrest Road to McClure Road and 45 miles per hour between McClure Road and State Road 550 Previously, the speed limit was set by state statute for county roads which is 55 miles per hour. The speed limit change takes place immediately.
Winslow Woman Arrested for Driving Intoxicated in School Zone
Indiana State Police arrested a Winslow woman yesterday for driving while intoxicated in a school zone. Troopers stopped a vehicle driven by 37 year-old Anna Watson. Watson allegedly ran a stop sign near Pike Central Middle School, leading to the stop. She was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, meth, and another controlled substance.
Knox County Commissioners Meet Today
The Knox County Commissioners are slated to meet this morning at 10. That meeting will be held at the Vincennes City Hall Council Chambers. We will keep you informed with what happened at that meeting later this afternoon.
Traffic Stop Leads to OWI Arrest
Knox County Sheriff’s Officials arrested a man early Tuesday following a traffic stop. At 9:08 AM, deputies booked 40-year-old Robert Catt on a single count of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was booked into the Knox County Jail.
No Identity Yet on Paxton Drowning Victim
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after the body of a Paxton man was recovered from Sullivan Lake Sunday. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the beach area of the lake at Sullivan County Park shortly before 4:00 P.M. because a swimmer had gone underwater and not resurfaced. Upon arrival, conservation officers began search operations using sonar and divers. At 8:11 P.M., conservation officer divers located and recovered the body in 8 feet of water.
Knox County Solar Project Running About A Year Behind
Tenaska has been working on updating county officials on the latest with the Knox County Solar Project. Officials say that they are a year behind schedule. According to County Commissioner Kellie Streeter, the delay is due to issues in getting the supply of solar panels to the area. Meanwhile, the...
Mixed Optimism This Year About Crop Yields in Area
The early predictions on harvest are scattered between average and above average yields. Knox County Extension agent Valerie Clingerman confirms this mindset. Clingerman also knows a “wait and see” attitude is a good one to take when it comes to crop yield. With recent heavy rain, some plants...
Knox County Arrests from Monday
Indiana DNR Officials arrested a woman on drug related charges Monday Afternoon. At 3:03 P.M., DNR Officers arrested 43-year-old Lisa Cress on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cress was booked into the Knox County Jail. Knox County Sheriff’s Officials arrested a woman...
Vincennes Man Sentenced to Prison Following Guilty Plea
A Vincennes man was sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal meth-related offenses. 54 year-old Christopher Wrought admitted to his role in transferring both meth and heroin from Fresno, California to Bloomfield. He was stopped by federal officials in May of last year; he was carrying nearly 250 grams of meth, along with 64 pounds of marijuana and 8 grams of cocaine. He also had $10,000 in cash on his person. A further search of two FedEx parcels delivered to an address in Bloomfield found over 1,100 grams of meth, 178 grams of heroin, and 63 grams of cocaine. Authorities allege the packages were two of 12 suspected drug parcels sent to Wrought at Greene County locations.
KC Sheriff’s Department Arrests Man on Child Molesting Warrant
Knox County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Sandborn man yesterday on one count of molesting a child under 14 years old. 33 year-old James Harroll is accused of allegedly using a drug to molest the child without the child’s knowledge. Harroll was arrested on a Knox Circuit Court warrant issued last month.
