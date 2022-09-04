Read full article on original website
Indiana will tax loan forgiveness, similar to other states
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana will tax student debt relief as income, reflecting similar policies in other U.S. states following the Biden administration’s announcement of a forgiveness plan last month. The Indiana Department of Revenue confirmed in an email to the Associated Press Tuesday that residents are required to list their forgiven loans as taxable income per Indiana law. More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt cut or eliminated under President Joe Biden’s plan, which is erasing $10,000 in federal student loan debt for individuals with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. Federal Pell Grant recipients could receive an additional $10,000 in federal forgiveness under the plan. But depending on the state’s tax rates, the taxpayer’s other income, and the deductions and exemptions they’re able to claim, residents could owe up to several hundred additional tax dollars on the forgiven loans.
More Indiana residents gaining access to high-speed internet services
Finding a community in Indiana without access to high-speed internet services may prove challenging in the not-so-distant future. The post More Indiana residents gaining access to high-speed internet services appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana surpasses 1.9M confirmed COVID-19 cases, as reported infections plateau
With updated data from the weekend, the Indiana Department of Health reported the state surpassed 1.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases. New cases appear to be plateauing in Indiana. The state saw steady growth in new cases in April and May, but has hovered at an average of a little more than 2,000 new cases per day for the last six weeks.
wuzr.com
Indiana Gets Another $140M For Broadband
The federal internet money continues to come into Indiana. The state says it’s getting $139 million more to expand high speed internet to rural parts of Indiana. The last round of money is on top of the $350 million in broadband grants already sent to the state. All of...
WIBC.com
Indiana’s Most Popular Natural Attraction and Loads Of Yummy Mouth-Watering Pies
Over the holiday weekend, I took a drive to visit Indiana’s most popular natural attraction-The Marengo Cave. Located in Marengo, Indiana, the cave is one of only four show caves in Indiana. The cave was discovered in 1883 by two school children. The cave was designated as a National Natural Landmark in 1984.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Wednesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
14 hate groups were in Indiana in 2021, Southern Poverty Law Center says
The number of hate groups in Indiana tracked by the Southern Poverty Law Center in 2021 decreased for the fourth year in a row.
wbaa.org
AES Indiana accepts 2,500 petitions calling for the closure of Petersburg coal plant
Activists gathered outside of AES Indiana’s office in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to demand the energy company close its Petersburg coal plant. They say the plant is one of the largest air and water polluters in the state and that renewables would be cheaper and cleaner. AES Indiana is in...
Inside Indiana Business
State of labor in Indiana
Labor Day weekend is a time to pause and take a deep dive into how Indiana’s workforce is shaping up to meet the high-tech challenges of tomorrow. Sue Ellspermann shares what Ivy Tech is doing to prepare students.
Survey shows how Hoosiers feel about climate change
INDIANA – Yale University recently conducted a study about climate opinions across the country, surveying roughly 30,000 Americans. Yale Climate Opinion Maps (YCOM) used data through fall 2021 based on the public’s opinion about global warming asking questions about impacts, policies, and risks to humans. Yale scientists then developed a geographic and statistical model to […]
Best Campsites in Indiana
With summer winding down, there’s no doubt we’re trying our best to soak up the last days of the season. Lucky for you, Indiana has some of the best campsites in the midwest as well as the entire country. From world-class hiking to stellar fishing, all in all, the state is ideal for a quick weekend trip or a more extended outdoor retreat.
WTHI
Local lawmakers react to Indiana taxing student loan forgiveness
INDIANA (WTHI) - As it stands, Hoosiers receiving federal student debt relief will have to pay income taxes on that money. But states could change their laws to conform with a federal tax exemption for student loans. The Indiana House Speaker says to expect conversation heading into the legislative session.
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
Indiana Daily Student
MCCSC fills all teaching positions, but Indiana teachers face nationally low pay, public criticism
Indiana schools are facing a dire teacher shortage as the 2022-2023 school year begins. There are 1,572 open teaching positions statewide as of Thursday, as well as an additional 1,174 vacant school leadership, office staff or student support staff positions, according to the Indiana Department of Education job bank. The...
wfyi.org
Why are there not more passenger rail systems in Indiana? Advocacy groups, experts weigh in
In Indiana, there are currently several Amtrak passenger rail lines that run throughout the state. However, these services are limited for cities such as Indianapolis and Lafayette – and there are no options for Fort Wayne. Tod Bassler is the president of Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance. He said the...
wbiw.com
Gas prices in Indiana have risen
INDIANA – Average gasoline prices in Indiana have risen 5.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.90 a gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,271 stations in Indiana. Prices in Indiana are 6.2 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 75.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 2.0 cents in the last week and stands at $5.02 per gallon.
city-countyobserver.com
Indiana Faces Abortion Lawsuit From Planned Parenthood And ACLU
Indiana Faces Abortion Lawsuit From Planned Parenthood And ACLU. The State of Indiana is facing a lawsuit from the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana and Planned Parenthood—16 days before the near-total abortion ban enacted by the Indiana General Assembly is set to take place. The lawsuit was filed...
Red Cross puts out call for volunteers in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The American Red Cross in Indiana needs more volunteers to help families impacted by natural disasters. "We are in desperate need of disaster team action volunteers," said LaMar Holliday, regional communications director for the American Red Cross - Indiana Region. "Across our region, the Indiana region, we are in need of more than 350 volunteers to help respond to disasters."
WLKY.com
Deadly flooding in southern Indiana destroys infrastructure, leaves roads impassable
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Deadly flooding in Jefferson County, Indiana left many of the remote areas near Brushy Fork Creek difficult to reach. Household items, siding, and even cars lined the banks of Brushy Fork Creek. It's a scene that left many in the area stunned, serving as a...
Indiana Air National Guard working to solve national pilot shortage
Pilot shortages like we’ve never seen before are causing delays and cancellations across the country. The Indiana National Guard is working to change it.
