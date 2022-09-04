Read full article on original website
Ann Tanner
4d ago
What the hell is wrong with people. First people can’t act right at a kids football game and the next day you out here still taking people lives. Get you life together.
Johnny
4d ago
Let’s make sure we have our Erie police doing DUI check points though, instead of driving through these neighborhoods?
erienewsnow.com
Driver Sought Following Hit-And-Run Crash In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A search is underway in the Jamestown area for a driver accused of leaving the scene of a vehicle crash on the city’s northside this week. The hit and run happened on Monday night around 7:15 p.m. on North Main Street just past the intersection with Fluvanna Avenue.
Man charged in connection with stabbing outside Erie City Mission
Erie Police have charged a man in connection with the stabbing of a woman outside the Erie City Mission. Jason Woodard, 39, has been charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and robbery. These charges come after Woodard stabbed a 34-year-old woman on the right side of her body. The incident took place shortly after 12:30 […]
Police continue searching for suspect following shooting on Parade Street
Erie Police are continuing to investigate a shooting that took place on Parade Street on Saturday. According to police, two victims were shot around 9:15 p.m. on Saturday in the 1200 block of Parade Street. Patrol units were already in the area when they heard around five gunshots. At the scene, police found a 19-year-old […]
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Investigating Theft of Metal Coils from Penn Power
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to track down the suspects who stole metal coils from Penn Power. It was reported to troopers Wednesday morning. The gates of the premises on Main St. in West Fallowfield Township, Crawford County, were broken, and metal coils were stolen from the property, according to troopers.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested After Damaging Several Police Vehicles
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was Arrested Tuesday Night after allegedly damaging several police vehicles. Jamestown Police Officers were alerted to a disturbance in front of the police station at around 6 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers made contact with several witnesses who stated that a...
Chautauqua County fire becomes criminal investigation
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that was allegedly intentional. Fire departments were called out to a fire at about 2:02 p.m. on Sept. 6 at the 4000 block of Munger Road in Stockton, New York. Once on the scene, they found the building fully involved. Three fire companies fought […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Arrested After Beating Dog With Metal Object
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested following a dispute that allegedly led to a dog getting hit several times in the face with a metal object Tuesday. Officers responded to an address on the city’s south side Tuesday afternoon for reports of a dispute....
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown man accused of damaging police vehicles
A Jamestown man is facing a felony charge after he allegedly damaged several Jamestown Police Department patrol vehicles that were parked in front of the police station on Tuesday. Police officers were alerted to the disturbance around 6 pm and made contact with several witnesses, who stated that the male had damaged the vehicles. Further investigation resulted in the arrest of 38-year-old Michael Jones for criminal mischief in the 2nd degree, a Class D felony. He was transported to the Jamestown City Jail, where he awaits arraignment.
Woman injured after alleged stabbing outside Erie City Mission
One woman was injured after allegedly being stabbed outside the Erie City Mission on Monday. This alleged stabbing took place shortly after 12:30 p.m. According to Erie Police, a 34-year-old woman suffered a laceration to the right side of her body. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The victim […]
Three car accident puts one woman in custody
A woman has been taken into custody following a three car accident that took place in the City of Erie. Calls for the crash went out before 3:30 on Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of West 26th and Myrtle Streets. According to reports from the scene, three cars were involved in the crash. The driver […]
Man killed, 2 injured in weekend head-on crash in Mercer County
DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed and two people were hurt in a car crash that happened over the weekend in Mercer County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened around 11:40 p.m. on Mercer Road just north of Line Road in Delaware Township. Police said...
erienewsnow.com
Coroner Identifies Victim in Fatal Motorcycle Crash
The coroner has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in City of Erie on Sunday. It was reported at W. 12th and Raspberry St. just after 8:30 p.m. Michael Campbell, 46, of Lake City, died from his injuries at UPMC Hamot after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.
chautauquatoday.com
Traffic Stop in Portland Leads to Arrest of Sherman Man for Meth Possession
A Sherman man was taken into custody on a drug possession charge following a traffic stop Monday evening in the Town of Portland. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Allan Detweiler for a violation on Route 20 at about 7:15 PM. An investigation revealed that he was allegedly in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and was also driving with a suspended license. Detweiler was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no distinct number plate and unregistered trailer. He is scheduled to appear in Portland Town Court at a later date.
explore venango
PSP Franklin Releases DUI Patrol Results
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin have released the results of a DUI checkpoint in Cornplanter Township, Venango County. According to police, a total of 33 motorists were contacted, and the following were enforced:. – 1 DUI alcohol arrest. – 1 DUI drug arrest. – 2...
yourdailylocal.com
Sept. 7, 2022 Police Blotter
Jeremy Atwood, 38, Warren was cited for Criminal Mischief on 08/25/2022 following an investigation into damage to a building belonging to a local business. William Wilcox, 30, Warren was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking & Receiving Stolen Property on 08/01/2022 following an investigation of a theft from his employer. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
chautauquatoday.com
Vehicle complaint leads to Dunkirk man's arrest for felony DWI
A Dunkirk man is facing felony DWI after a vehicle complaint in the village of Brocton Sunday evening. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office arrested 58-year-old David Blodgett after an investigation into the complaint on West Main Street shortly after 8:30 PM. Besides felony DWI, Blodgett was also charged with driving with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or more and consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle. Blodgett was processed and released with tickets directing him to appear in Portland Town Court at a later date.
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Sheriff's Office Warns of Scam
The Erie County Sheriff's Office is warning of a scam in which a person impersonates a deputy, according to a recent social media post. The scammer pretends to be someone from the Sheriff's Office, possibly using the name Bill Smith, who is trying to solicit money or financial information, Pennsylvania State Police informed officials with the Sheriff's Office.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Make 3 DUI Arrests at Checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police arrested 3 people for driving under the influence at a checkpoint in West Mead Township, Crawford County, on Saturday night. Troopers did not disclose the exact location but said roving patrols were also used. Out of the 70 drivers contacted, one was arrested for DUI alcohol, and...
explore venango
Franklin Residents Accused of Exploiting $100,000 From Care Dependent Person Held for Court
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against three Franklin residents for the alleged financial exploitation of approximately $100,000.00 from a care-dependent person were held for court on Wednesday morning. According to court documents, criminal charges against 40-year-old Becky J. Leasure, 37-year-old Robert Eugene Straw, and 29-year-old Jesse Lawrence Straw...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers: School Bus Driver at Fault in Harborcreek Township Crash
A school bus driver was attempting to make a turn when a crash happened in Harborcreek Township on Wednesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on E. Lake Rd. near Lake Haven Ct. around 3:11 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the bus - a 63-year-old Erie man - was...
