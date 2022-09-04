A Sherman man was taken into custody on a drug possession charge following a traffic stop Monday evening in the Town of Portland. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Allan Detweiler for a violation on Route 20 at about 7:15 PM. An investigation revealed that he was allegedly in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine and was also driving with a suspended license. Detweiler was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no distinct number plate and unregistered trailer. He is scheduled to appear in Portland Town Court at a later date.

PORTLAND, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO