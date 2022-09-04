A man from Hedrick Iowa was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his domestic partner while drunk. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Sunday afternoon. A deputy was dispatched to I-80 eastbound for reports of an assault that was occurring on the side of the road. Four independent witnesses reportedly confirmed that 42-year-old Tyler Kopp was dragging the victim by the hair. An interview with the victim confirmed that report, and she stated that Kopp hit her several times in the face, causing a bloody nose. Injuries were reportedly observed to her face, neck and forehead, with fresh blood on her hands, neck and legs.

