Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Humane Society of Lucas County to close
CHARITON, Iowa — It's now a race against the clock to home multiple animals after the Humane Society of Lucas County announced it will be closing its doors. Over the past 27 years, the Morgan family and others at the Humane Society of Lucas County have worked to house hundreds of animals.
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
kchi.com
Two Injured In Separate Crashes
Two crashes in the area counties Tuesday resulted in injuries for the drivers. At about 5:50 am, in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash left a Texas woman with minor injuries. State Troopers report 44-year-old Monica Estrada was northbound near Winston when she swerved to miss the traffic that was merging into her lane. She ran into the median and her pick-up overturned, coming to rest on the driver’s side. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was wearing a safety belt.
ktvo.com
Fire breaks out at Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Ottumwa fire crews responded to reports of a fire at an Ottumwa residence Wednesday afternoon. It happened just after 1 p.m. near the West Woodland and East Division intersection. The home's residents told KTVO they were inside when a bystander warned them, allowing them to safely...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCCI.com
Police: 19-year-old sent illicit photos of himself to an Iowa child
OTTUMWA, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man is facing charges after police said he enticed a minor living in Ottumwa. Austin Jacob Kilberger, 19, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony; enticing a minor under age 13, a class C felony; and telephone dissemination of obscene material to a minor, an aggravated misdemeanor.
One dead, one injured in Lee County crash
LEE COUNTY, Iowa — One teenager died and another teenager was injured after their vehicle crashed in a ditch in Keokuk on Saturday. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, at around 10:45 p.m. a driver of a Toyota Matrix was traveling southbound on Mississippi Road and failed to negotiate a curve. The car […]
Over $100,000 In Meat Stolen From Eastern Iowa Plant
A major theft took place last week leaving people with more questions than not when semis full of pork went missing overnight. Over $100,000 worth of meat was stolen from an eastern Iowa plant last week. On Thursday, September 1st the Ottumwa Police Department was contacted at around 7 a.m....
Pen City Current
For the Record - Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022
09/02/22 - 2:07 p.m. _ Fort Madison Police arrested Amber Rae Grooms, 38, of Fort Madison in the 800 block of Avenue G on a charge of failure to appear. She was taken to Lee County Jail and held. 09/02/22 - 3:28 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a...
RELATED PEOPLE
agdaily.com
Meat thieves take $100,000 worth of pork from JBS plant in Iowa
Last week, thieves stole over $100,000 worth of pork products from the JBS plant in Ottumwa, Iowa. Police report that the thieves are still at large. According to Ottumwa Police Department’s news release, the department responded to a report on Sept. 1 at approximately 7 a.m. Initial investigations led the officers to believe that a tractor-trailer was stolen from JBS and used to steal another three truck rigs loaded with pork products for distribution.
kyoutv.com
First part of Greater Ottumwa Park overhaul set for approval
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa’s City Council is set to approve the first part of an overhaul of Greater Ottumwa Park, focusing in new tennis courts. At Tuesday’s meeting, the council is expected to approve $750,000 to match funding from Ottumwa Schools to create construction plans for a tennis facility in the park as part of Phase 1 of the project. The Council previously selected Design Workshop to complete the overall Greater Ottumwa Park master plan and would oversee the tennis facility, too.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol: Semi driven by Wellman man involved in fatal Quad Cities accident
The Iowa State Patrol says a Wellman man was behind the wheel of a semi that struck and killed a pedestrian in the Quad Cities. Troopers were called to westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 291 just after 9:00 Tuesday night for a semi that had struck a person. The victim had apparently walked onto the roadway while a passenger car was stopped on the shoulder. The victim, whose identity had not been released pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at the scene.
kttn.com
Man from Iowa and woman from Trenton arrested on drug-related allegations in Grundy County
An Ottumwa, Iowa man who was arrested in Grundy County in July in connection with a vehicle reported stolen in Adair County has been returned to Grundy County. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 38-year-old Kent Jacob Lasley was arrested in Wapello County, Iowa August 31st, and a waiver of extradition was signed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ottumwaradio.com
Police: Ottumwa Man Damaged Property, Threatened Employee
An Ottumwa man was arrested after authorities say he damaged property at a local business and threatened an employee with a knife. Kevin Geovanny Laines, 21, has been charged with assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief. Court records say at 3:03 PM on September 3rd, Laines...
KCJJ
Iowa man charged with domestic assault and public intoxication after incident on I80
A man from Hedrick Iowa was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting his domestic partner while drunk. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred Sunday afternoon. A deputy was dispatched to I-80 eastbound for reports of an assault that was occurring on the side of the road. Four independent witnesses reportedly confirmed that 42-year-old Tyler Kopp was dragging the victim by the hair. An interview with the victim confirmed that report, and she stated that Kopp hit her several times in the face, causing a bloody nose. Injuries were reportedly observed to her face, neck and forehead, with fresh blood on her hands, neck and legs.
kciiradio.com
Breaking News: Wellman Resident Involved in Fatal Traffic Accident
A Wellman resident driving a tractor-trailer struck a pedestrian at 9:00 pm on Tuesday on Interstate-80, mile marker 291 in Scott County. The tractor-trailer was heading westbound down I-80 when the driver of a vehicle stopped on the inside shoulder, walked into the path of the oncoming tractor-trailer, and was struck by the vehicle sustaining fatal injuries.
kttn.com
Unionville woman injured in crash on Highway 5
A Unionville woman sustained moderate injuries due to the pickup truck she drove being struck by another vehicle near Milan Tuesday morning, September 6th. A private vehicle took 72-year-old Corinne Bender to Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. The driver of the other vehicle was unknown as the driver left the scene of the crash.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCJJ
Kalona firefighters respond to injury accident involving overturned van carrying oxygen tanks
Firefighters responded to an overturned van near Frytown that witnesses say was carrying oxygen tanks…at least one of which reportedly began leaking. According to Washington County dispatch records, Kalona firefighters and first responders were called to the 2200 block of Highway 1 SW just after 10:30 Friday morning for a van that had rolled over onto its side. Witnesses reported the vehicle was carrying oxygen tanks, and they could hear “lots of hissing” coming from inside.
KCJJ
Two men arrested after reported fight in restroom at local high school football game
Two men have been arrested after a reported fight inside a restroom at a local high school football game. According to Washington County dispatch records, just after 8:00 Friday night a caller reported being attacked in the men’s room at the Highland vs. Columbus game on Vine Avenue. The victim was not injured, and reported the suspect had likely fled towards Riverside.
Comments / 0