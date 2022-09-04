Read full article on original website
cw14online.com
FOX 11 Top 11: Top 10 teams remain in same spot; Appleton North enters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One-third of the regular season is now completed and Week 3 lacked the most intrigue as all 11 teams in the FOX 11 Top 11 won. However, there is a change in the rankings as No. 11 Menasha has dropped out and Appleton North enters after a convincng win over Kaukauna.
visitoshkosh.com
Coming to the Oshkosh Arena
SEPTEMBER 14 @ 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM. I Prevail is coming to the Oshkosh Arena featuring Pierce the Veil, Fit for a King, and Yours Truly! I Prevail is a Grammy nominated rock band from Detroit, MI. This band finds success with their original music as well as well-known covers.
WBAY Green Bay
Milestone for Kristyn Allen’s twin daughters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a milestone for Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen and her family. Many viewers followed the story of her twins Braelyn and Brielle. The girls had a tough battle with RSV as infants. Braeyln was critically ill and spent months at...
Packers.com
Packers, Duluth Trading Co. unveil new apparel collaboration
The Green Bay Packers and Duluth Trading Company, a lifestyle brand of men's and women's workwear, casual wear, outdoor apparel and accessories, today announced a limited edition apparel collaboration for the 2022 football season. The legendary collection, which will only be available for a limited time, consists of better-built tailgating...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Your Green Bay Fall Guide
SATURDAYS, 7 AM-12 PM THROUGH OCT. 29, DOWNTOWN GREEN BAY, WASHINGTON STREET. Over 75 vendors set up shop on Washington Street every Saturday to sell fresh produce, baked goods, flowers, cheese, crafts and more. Consider freshly picked apples from Apple Lane Orchard or maybe a delicious apple pie from Yoder’s Fried Pies. And from 9-11:30 am, you can catch live music.
wearegreenbay.com
Police release more details about ‘peeping tom’ in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a ‘peeping tom’ incident that recently happened and is asking the public for help. According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident happened on the city’s east side. “We are looking for...
WBAY Green Bay
Fond du Lac County girl thriving after being crushed by hay bale
EDEN, Wis. (WBAY) - The 9-year-old Fond du Lac County girl critically injured after being pinned under a 1,000-pound hay bale two weeks ago not only survived, but she’s thriving. Savannah Grahl was in a barn on a family farm when the accident happened. Twice a day, every day,...
spectrumnews1.com
The impact of Hebert Kohler Jr. on Sheboygan County
KOHLER, Wis. — Tracy Gliori had heard about the Village of Kohler several years before she started making trips to the small Sheboygan community. “I originally started coming because I’d heard of the Kohler Waters Spa,” the New Prague, Minnesota, resident said. “I came for 10 years to experience that and loved everything Kohler Stood for.”
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighbors asked to be alert and on the lookout for Peeping Tom
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police continue to ask for the community’s help as they investigate a series of Peeping Tom incidents on the city’s east side. The Green Bay Police Department says six separate Peeping Tom incidents were reported since July 4 on the far east side. The most recent happened just a few days ago.
waupacanow.com
New life at the Poor Farm
The Waupaca County Poor Farm was built in 1876 and used to be a place where people in need would go for room and board. In return, the people who stayed there were expected to work on the farm. If they didn’t work or caused problems, a stay in the basement jail might change their mind.
10 Special Ways to Spend Grandparents Day This Weekend, September 11th!
Give a little extra love to all the nana’s and pop pop’s out there as Grandparents Day is September 11th! Between sweet hand-drawn cards and thoughtful homemade gifts from the kiddos, grandparents can enjoy a special day with these fun activities and outings in the Fox Valley area and beyond!
Trailer? I Don’t Need No Stinkin’ Trailer! State Trooper Differs
I can only imagine that state troopers see it all. Everyday must be a new adventure in human craziness. According to Star Tribune, a Wisconsin state trooper pulled over a car with Minnesota license plates and, get this, a Polaris snowmobile perched right on top of the car. The snowmobile was sitting perpendicular on top of the sedan. The car was pulled over on highway 63, near Clayton, Wisconsin.
WBAY Green Bay
Barnes explains decision not to join President Biden in Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Monday, Labor Day, President Biden was in Wisconsin but one Democratic candidate who wasn’t on stage for the speech was Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who’s running for Republican Ron Johnson’s seat in the U.S. Senate. Tuesday, Barnes was in Green Bay, where he explained his decision.
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple cars involved in crash on Green Bay’s west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Several vehicles were involved in a crash in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wisconsin responders are dealing with the aftermath. Local 5 has crew at the scene, which is near 9th Street and Wirtz Avenue in Green Bay. Authorities have not confirmed yet if...
Herb Kohler passes away at age 83
The leader and Executive Chairman of Kohler Company, Herbert Vollrath Kohler, Jr., passed away on September 3 at the age of 83.
dbusiness.com
Farmington Hills’ RHP Properties Adds 455 Manufactured Home Sites in Wisconsin
RHP Properties, a national private owner and operator of manufactured home communities headquartered in Farmington Hills, has announced the acquisition of three manufactured home communities in Fond du Lac, Wisc. The communities include Gaslight Terrace, Green Meadows, and Lakeshore Terrace, which combined offer a total of 455 home sites. “Our...
WBAY Green Bay
Resch Complex hosts its largest event this weekend
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - The largest single event hosted at the Resch Complex in Ashwaubenon is happening this weekend. The 76th Great Lakes Logging and Heavy Equipment Expo kicks off this Thursday. It will feature more than 200 indoor and outdoor exhibitors. Vendors were setting up on Monday. It’s a...
wearegreenbay.com
Village of Howard using goats to clear Meadowbrook Park of invasive species
HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – Meadowbrook Park in the Village of Howard is known to attract visitors, but there’s a particular animal that you don’t see every day roaming the fields. Thanks to a donation by Cellcom, Meadowbrook Park is now home to a temporary herd of goats....
wearegreenbay.com
So long, Sears: New life coming to Green Bay Plaza on west side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – New life is coming to the corner of Mason Street and Military Avenue on Green Bay’s west side. That includes demolishing the old Sears building and making way for new businesses. “Just due to the nature of retail and commercial business (the Sears...
wearegreenbay.com
Schneider National introduces all-electric semi-truck at Green Bay headquarters
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Schneider National introduced its new, all-electric semi-truck at its headquarters in the City of Green Bay. After years in the making, the Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 truck is the company’s first-of-its-kind electric vehicle. This is a step toward the company’s goal of reducing...
