ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenosha, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Storms Rolling Through The Area Today

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Fiery crash closes Green Bay Road Tuesday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT — At 2:44 pm on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police Officers responded to a call for a multi-car collision while a school bus was unloading children. The school bus was not directly involved in the crash, but was the reason vehicles were stopping at that time. The accident...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Busy Pewaukee intersection gets redesign; neighbors concerned

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - People living near a busy intersection in Pewaukee say things are about to get much worse. There is a plan to control traffic, but neighbors are saying, "no way." Sue Buth lives near County Highway F and Lindsay Road in Pewaukee. "That intersection is really dangerous," Buth...
PEWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kenosha, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Cheese-A-Palooza rings in the last weekend of summer | News

Cheese-A-Palooza helped celebrate the waning days of summer Saturday afternoon at Kenosha’s Harbor Park. “It’s very Wisconsin,” Katie Bowman, who works for the sponsor, said. “A lot of the vendors try to keep with the (cheese) theme.”. There was a good turnout, Bowman said, about an...
KENOSHA, WI
wlip.com

Concept For Kenosha Regional Airport Stirs Controversy

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A preliminary concept to expand facilities at the Kenosha Regional Airport is stirring controversy. The concept-approved by the Kenosha Airport Commission on a 5-0 vote-would allow for a 737 jet to land and be housed at the airport. This would possibly require a larger hangar and would shorten the life of the current runway.
KENOSHA, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022

Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Townnews Com
dailybadgerbulletin.com

State to fund water infrastructure, Green Bay Road projects

State funds are set to be coming into the area to fund some local infrastructure projects, per two recent statements. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced Sept. 2 it would issue over $250 million dollars in water infrastructure loans for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 designated for wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects to communities throughout the state.
WILMETTE, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hartford announces September repaving projects

HARTFORD — Hartford announced on Friday road repaving projects that are scheduled to take place in mid-September. According to the post on Hartford’s Facebook page, Payne & Dolan will be pulverizing and repaving sections of Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets between Highland Avenue and Union Street, during the week of Sept. 19.
HARTFORD, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151

TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree on U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Monday. All southbound lanes were closed for almost five hours. The scene was cleared around 7:45 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
BRISTOL, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
PORT WASHINGTON, WI
Q985

‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review

Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
WISCONSIN STATE
MATC Times

4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.

1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
GREENFIELD, WI
WISN

Racine couple dies in motorcycle crash in Caledonia

CALEDONIA, Wis. — A Racine couple is dead after a motorcycle crash in Caledonia. It happened Friday night at 6 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue. Officers said 47-year-old Rickey Baas was driving the motorcycle eastbound on 6 Mile Road and ran a red light. A vehicle traveling northbound struck...
CALEDONIA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy