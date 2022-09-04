Read full article on original website
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
When things don't go his way Victor may start up an age-old feud s on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Kyle and Summer's Genoa City wedding may be too much too little too late on The Young and the RestlessCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Talia decides to pressure Diane and Nikki and Phyllis declare victory too soonCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 Wisconsin foliage fall color report, Racine County to peak in November
The trees in Wisconsin won’t be green for too much longer. The fall color report is now available for Wisconsinites to start planning their tours. The 2022 Wisconsin Fall Color Map is available to help those in the state of Wisconsin track the fall foliage. In Racine County, the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Storms Rolling Through The Area Today
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Fiery crash closes Green Bay Road Tuesday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT — At 2:44 pm on Tuesday, Mount Pleasant Police Officers responded to a call for a multi-car collision while a school bus was unloading children. The school bus was not directly involved in the crash, but was the reason vehicles were stopping at that time. The accident...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Busy Pewaukee intersection gets redesign; neighbors concerned
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - People living near a busy intersection in Pewaukee say things are about to get much worse. There is a plan to control traffic, but neighbors are saying, "no way." Sue Buth lives near County Highway F and Lindsay Road in Pewaukee. "That intersection is really dangerous," Buth...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Cheese-A-Palooza rings in the last weekend of summer | News
Cheese-A-Palooza helped celebrate the waning days of summer Saturday afternoon at Kenosha’s Harbor Park. “It’s very Wisconsin,” Katie Bowman, who works for the sponsor, said. “A lot of the vendors try to keep with the (cheese) theme.”. There was a good turnout, Bowman said, about an...
wlip.com
Concept For Kenosha Regional Airport Stirs Controversy
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A preliminary concept to expand facilities at the Kenosha Regional Airport is stirring controversy. The concept-approved by the Kenosha Airport Commission on a 5-0 vote-would allow for a 737 jet to land and be housed at the airport. This would possibly require a larger hangar and would shorten the life of the current runway.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Trick or Treat hours for Halloween 2022
Washington County, WI – Halloween falls on Monday, October 31, 2022. Trick or treat hours across Washington County are posted below. The list will be updated as more information becomes available. Town of Addison – Sunday, October 30, 2022, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Village of Jackson...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | VIDEO | Brewed Omen – A Tasting Room announces grand opening in Hartford, WI
Hartford, WI – A snapshot of the new Brewed Omen – A Tasting Room, 120 N. Main Street in the lower level of the Millstream Building in Hartford, WI. Owners Bill and Ane Ohm agreed to a snapshot of the interior and the back patio overlooking the river. The grand opening date has also been determined. The short video has the announcement.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
State to fund water infrastructure, Green Bay Road projects
State funds are set to be coming into the area to fund some local infrastructure projects, per two recent statements. The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced Sept. 2 it would issue over $250 million dollars in water infrastructure loans for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 designated for wastewater, stormwater and drinking water projects to communities throughout the state.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Hartford announces September repaving projects
HARTFORD — Hartford announced on Friday road repaving projects that are scheduled to take place in mid-September. According to the post on Hartford’s Facebook page, Payne & Dolan will be pulverizing and repaving sections of Fourth, Fifth and Sixth streets between Highland Avenue and Union Street, during the week of Sept. 19.
nbc15.com
One dead after single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 151
TOWN OF BRISTOL, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is dead after a vehicle struck a tree on U.S. Highway 151 near Sun Prairie. The crash happened around 3 a.m. on Monday. All southbound lanes were closed for almost five hours. The scene was cleared around 7:45 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
CBS 58
South Milwaukee firefighters respond to 2 Labor Day incidents at Grant Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Two separate rescue efforts this Labor Day in South Milwaukee brought emergency vehicles to Grant Park. A captain with the South Milwaukee Fire Department says both accidents involved children and in this vast park, they were just 100 yards apart. The first happened right along the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin teenager rescues 39-year-old from Lake Michigan
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Port Washington Police Department is commending the ‘heroic actions’ of an 18-year-old after he went into the waters of Lake Michigan to rescue a swimmer. The Port Washington Police Department posted on its Facebook page about the heroic actions of an...
‘The Worst City in Wisconsin’ According to Sucky Tripadvisor Review
Leave it to Tripadvisor once again, having me in tears! Any website that allows for "comments" or "reviews" is in for it at times. I have a great idea, let's let a bunch of keyboard warriors and/or Karen's, take to the world wide web and say WHATEVER THEY WANT! That is a recipe for disaster or brilliant humor...Not sure which one this is. TripAdvisor.
MATC Times
4340 - 4356 W. Loomis Rd.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Heat Included - **Rent range $900/month to $950/month**. FREE OFF STREET PARKING! The units at 4340 W Loomis Rd LLC are either 1 bedroom fully remodeled apartments. Spacious with double closets in the bedroom, this property features some partial and fully remodeled apartments with laminate wood flooring and updated kitchens and bathrooms. Located on the intersection of Loomis and Layton, this property features easy access to the freeway and bus lines. Tenants of this building are within walking distance to Konkel Park and can enjoy the Sunday Farmer’s Market, volleyball courts and events throughout the year. Southridge mall is a short drive away, as well as all of the shops and restaurants on busy 76th St. Tenants with children are close to Edgerton Elementary school and Greenfield High School.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
WISN
Racine couple dies in motorcycle crash in Caledonia
CALEDONIA, Wis. — A Racine couple is dead after a motorcycle crash in Caledonia. It happened Friday night at 6 Mile Road and Douglas Avenue. Officers said 47-year-old Rickey Baas was driving the motorcycle eastbound on 6 Mile Road and ran a red light. A vehicle traveling northbound struck...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Latest numbers show low Wisconsin unemployment, but businesses still struggle
KENOSHA, Wis. — On this Labor Day, the state of the Wisconsin workforce means a lot of places are struggling to find employees. At the Kenosha Laborfest, unions like the Kenosha Professional Firefighters Union say the city is short-staffed with firefighters. Right now, there are 143 firefighters on staff.
Semi hits pickup truck in head-on I-90 crash in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was hospitalized after a head-on crash between a semi and a pickup truck on I-90 at the Irene Road exit ramp. The Boone County Fire Protection District 2 responded to the scene around 9 p.m. Tuesday night. A Lifeline ambulance was called to transport the pickup truck driver to […]
This 2-Acre Pumpkin Pop Up Is Coming to Illinois, And It’s Fall AF
We all love fall. The temperatures change to something more comfortable, the leaves change, pumpkin and apple cider everything, and people are just cheerier. Illinois is about to host the most fall pop up, possibly of all time, and it opens in just a few weeks. What Is It?. Jack's...
