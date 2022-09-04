ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Why should we still read (and write like) Orwell? | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s8BdQ_0hhiusAj00

Circa 1945: British author George Orwell (1903 - 1950) the pen name of Eric Arthur Blair. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

By Monte Bute

The “Great Ideas” series from Penguin Books has done fledgling intellectuals a huge favor by making great nonfiction authors available in accessible and reasonably priced chapbooks.

Ideas do matter: They lead to debate, dissent, destruction, death, and the divine. And true ideas matter most of all. George Orwell’s “Why I Write” is a worthy addition to this pantheon of influential sages.

Why Orwell? One biographer put it succinctly: “intellectual courage.” Having written two books on Orwell, John Rodden is frequently asked what attracted him to his subject. He answered this query in a letter he once wrote to Orwell: “The answer that I find myself giving is that you inspired me — because you lived what you wrote and you wrote out of the depths of your experience.”

What the Founders meant by ‘virtue,’ and how it could save our politics now | Friday Morning Coffee

Why Orwell? George Orwell had a single-minded devotion to truth, but he sought it without any of the high-falutin techniques of professional history and social science; rather, he pursued the truths of experience. “He did of course deploy a ‘subjective’ and unquantifiable tool,” writes Christopher Hitchens, “something that cannot be taught or inherited, but the old name for it is intellectual honesty.”

We get hints of his experiments with truth: As a colonial police officer in Burma, a dishwasher in Paris, a hobo in London, a chronicler of England’s industrial working class, and a leftist partisan in the Spanish Civil War. His biography, shaped by world history, led him “to make political writing into an art.”

How should Dostoevsky and Tolstoy be read during Russia’s war against Ukraine? | Opinion

Even though he knew that English prose was in a bad way, Orwell disagreed with what has become a postmodernist mantra: Language is a prison without parole — and “that we cannot by conscious action do anything about it.” Instead, he argued that if we took the trouble to rid ourselves of bad writing habits, we might think more clearly, “and to think more clearly is a necessary first step towards political regeneration.”

“Why I Write,” a short collection of his essays, is a good introduction to Orwell. The volume’s title essay is an autobiographical meditation upon the motives of writers. It recounts how a lonely and unpopular but imaginative young Eric Blair eventually became George Orwell, the courageous man of letters and an exemplar of 20 th century English prose.

In “Why I Write,” Orwell lists what he sees as the four motives for writing prose:

  • “Sheer egoism.” We write to see our mosaic of words in print.
  • “Aesthetic enthusiasm.” It inspires us to write in an artistic and polished manner.
  • “Historical impulse.” This is my rationale for reviewing an author who died in 1950.
  • “Political purpose.” Why I am writing on behalf of the Ukrainian resistance.

Orwell manages to get all this, and more, into a 10-page essay. His credo is that “good prose is like a window pane.” If you want to think and write for yourself rather than relying on the thinking and writing of others, he suggests asking yourself six questions:

  • What am I trying to say?
  • What words will express it?
  • What image or idiom will make it clearer?
  • Is this image fresh enough to have an effect?
  • Could I put it more shortly?
  • Have I said anything that is avoidably ugly?

“Why Orwell?” Timothy Garton Ash, historian and eyewitness to Eastern Europe’s Velvet Revolutions, asked this question at century’s end. “Anyone who wants to understand the twentieth century,” he answers, “will still have to read Orwell” –  and, might I add, comprehend the twenty-first century as well.

“We need him still,” Ash concludes, “because Orwell’s work is never done.”

Monte Bute is a professor emeritus of sociology at Metropolitan State University in Minnesota. He remains a gadfly. He wrote this piece for the Minnesota Reformer, a sibling site of the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, where it first appeared .

The post Why should we still read (and write like) Orwell? | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Republican endorsements of Shapiro could give conservatives cover to reject Mastriano, analysts say

Since July, more than a dozen prominent Republicans, including two former congressmen, and a former secretary of homeland security, have crossed partisan lines to endorse Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. Implicit in their approval of Shapiro’s experience as a legislator and attorney general, policy positions and bipartisan accomplishments is a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Since winning GOP primary, Mastriano has kept silent on abortion. Physicians urge him to break it

'Physicians and our patients need him to be clear where he stands on abortion and not shy away from the fact that he has repeatedly called for abortion to be banned with no exceptions,' one doctor said. The post Since winning GOP primary, Mastriano has kept silent on abortion. Physicians urge him to break it appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Dr. Oz should be worried: Voters punish ‘carpetbaggers,’ and new research shows why | Opinion

By Charles R. Hunt Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz has garnered a lot of media attention recently, thanks to the Fetterman campaign’s relentless trolling of his opponent, mainly for being a resident of neighboring New Jersey rather than the state he’s running to represent. Fetterman has run ad […] The post Dr. Oz should be worried: Voters punish ‘carpetbaggers,’ and new research shows why | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Orwell
Person
Christopher Hitchens
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penguin Books#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy