ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

With counter-offensive, a change of momentum in Ukraine | Opinion

By Capital-Star Guest Contributor
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRDO3_0hhiuRXE00
In this aerial view, a destroyed apartment building is seen next to an area of heavily damaged houses on April 21, 2022 in Borodianka, Ukraine. (Photo by Alexey Furman/Getty Images)

On Aug. 29, Ukraine launched a counter-offensive against Russian forces in and around the city of Kherson. Reports of Ukrainian forces breaking through front lines have already appeared, and it appears that Russia forces west of the Dnieper River are vulnerable given Ukraine’s attacks on Dnieper River bridges.

Roughly six months ago, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began; now Ukraine, a nation whose capital city was once under fire, is initiating an operation to take back Russian occupied cities. Such a shift in momentum begs the question, what went right for Ukraine and so very wrong for Russia?

Before the invasion, there was a consensus among foreign affairs and military experts that it would take a miracle for Ukraine to defend and defeat Russia’s forces. Instead, the course of the conflict has validated U.S. Army mission command doctrine. Under the extraordinary leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine has adopted a philosophy of decentralized execution and distributed leadership. National level control of information, air assets, and conventional military forces has been reinforced by local militia-like forces that, by defending their local towns, are also defending the independence of Ukraine.

The support of Ukraine’s allies, led by the United States, in providing advanced weaponry has put Russian forces at risk anywhere in Ukraine and damaged the logistics that are essential in modern combined arms warfare.

As notable as Ukrainian achievements on the information battlefield and on the ground have been Russian failures in both arenas. Russian invasion troops expected to be greeted as liberators, carrying their dress uniforms with them in their tanks for the planned parade in Kiev that was prevented by Ukrainian arms.

Marooned by lack of fuel and ammunition, besieged on all sides both by Ukrainian armed forces and by a hostile population, Russian military leaders were forced to call off the decapitation attack on Ukraine’s capital and began to refocus their remaining forces on capturing ground in eastern Ukraine.

That effort has now also ground to a halt due to a combination of stubborn Ukrainian resistance stiffened by Western arms and by less than stellar performance from Russian conscripts and mercenaries. Ukrainian attacks on ammunition depots with long-range weaponry, likely targeted by partisans behind enemy lines, has further limited the ability of Russia to implement its preferred method of clearing ground: attacking with heavy conventional artillery preparation and then marching into territory now devoid of defenders.

Without the artillery rounds to destroy the defended cities and towns before them, Russian attackers in the east have proven unwilling to continue the offensive.

As Russia’s ability to take additional territory diminished and its offensive culminated, Ukraine gathered strength and weaponry for its counteroffensive. Armored vehicles well suited to clearing minefields like Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles with mine rollers appeared on the battlefield.

The stalwart determination of Zelenskyy and his cabinet to regain all Ukrainian territory ran head-on into Russian President Vladimir Putin’s refusal to surrender any of his country’s minimal gains, even if doing so exposed his troops to danger.

Putin has now left more than ten thousand Russian troops stranded on the west side of the Dnieper River, although his subordinate commanders undoubtedly knew that they were vulnerable to Ukrainian counterattack as the bridges connecting them to Russia collapsed behind them. They are now stuck, unable to withdraw across the Dnieper with their equipment, but unable to receive supplies across the heavily damaged bridges that remain their lifeline.

Zelenskyy hopes for an operational success that becomes a strategic victory. Capturing or killing ten thousand or more Russian troops in the Kherson Pocket, on top of the horrific casualties Russia has already endured, would put the lie to the fiction Putin propagates that the war is going well.

Even in tightly controlled Russia, where expressing dissatisfaction with the course of the war leads to imprisonment or worse, it will be impossible to hide losses of that magnitude, nor to suggest that losing Kherson is anything but a disaster for Russia. Putin’s control is fragile and brittle; when it breaks, it will shatter.

Ukraine is in a race against time. Russia has more resources and is finally beginning to mobilize them, while winter is coming, with concomitant pressure on a Europe that will shiver without access to Russian gas and oil. Ukraine needs a master stroke to knock Russia out of the war.

The Russian troops exposed in Kherson are Ukraine’s best chance to knock the support out from under Putin and perhaps bring the war to an end. The gamble may pay out because of Ukrainian courage and Western arms—to the relief of Europe, America, and the world.

John Nagl is an associate professor, and Alexander Crowther is a research intern, at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle, Pa. These views are their own, are based on publicly available information, and do not reflect the views of the United States Army or the Department of Defense.

Comments / 0

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Republican endorsements of Shapiro could give conservatives cover to reject Mastriano, analysts say

Since July, more than a dozen prominent Republicans, including two former congressmen, and a former secretary of homeland security, have crossed partisan lines to endorse Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. Implicit in their approval of Shapiro’s experience as a legislator and attorney general, policy positions and bipartisan accomplishments is a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

St. Petersburg Officials Demand Vladimir Putin Be Tried for Treason in Letter

Several municipal lawmakers in St. Petersburg are calling on Russia’s State Duma to charge Vladimir Putin with treason, according to a local lawmaker. Dmitry Palyuga, a deputy with the Smolninskoye municipal council, announced the news on Twitter late Wednesday, sharing a copy of the letter he said had been prepared for Russian lawmakers. “The decision [to send the request to the State Duma] was supported by the majority of deputies present,” he wrote, without specifying exactly how many lawmakers had voted in favor of the move. The letter notes that the lawmakers in Putin’s hometown want him removed from power for his “special military operation” against Ukraine, which they said constitutes high treason. In addition to scores of Russian troops getting killed in the war, the letter notes, “Russia’s economy is suffering” as a result of foreign companies leaving and a huge segment of the population fleeing. NATO is also “expanding” as a result of Putin’s war, despite his declared goal being to stop the alliance from growing, the letter says, adding that the Russian leader’s “demilitarization of Ukraine” has also backfired spectacularly as the West provides more weapons. “We believe that President Putin’s decision to begin the [special military operation] is harming Russia’s security and its citizens,” the letter reads. Notably, the lawmakers made no mention of Putin’s senseless motivations for the war, though they had previously sent him an open letter condemning his “historical fantasies” and demanding he stop the “bloodshed” in neighboring Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Counter Offensive#Eastern Ukraine#Russian#Ukrainian#Dnieper River#U S Army
Business Insider

Russia says its Su-57 is performing 'brilliantly' in Ukraine, but there's little evidence the stealth jet is actually being used there

Despite the general underperformance of Russia's Aerospace Forces in the skies of Ukraine during over the course of Russia's invasion, Russian military leaders have nonetheless claimed that new prestige weapons such as the Su-57 Felon have performed well over the course of the invasion. Despite Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's...
MILITARY
International Business Times

Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion

A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
The US Sun

Chilling images show Russian troops massing at Europe’s biggest nuke plant amid fears of Chernobyl-style meltdown

RUSSIAN troops have been pictured massing at Europe's biggest nuclear power plant, raising fears of a catastrophic Chernobyl-style meltdown. Chilling satellite images capture Vlad's soldiers and military vehicles just metres from the deadly nuclear reactors. The pictures, shared by the UK's Ministry of Defence, show Russian armoured personnel carriers and...
MILITARY
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy