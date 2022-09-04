ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Side-by-side Jupiter images show James Webb's infrared prowess. It spots auroras, rings, and faint galaxies Hubble can't see clearly.

By Paola Rosa-Aquino
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bnw30_0hhitvmh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BzO2A_0hhitvmh00
The Hubble Space Telescope's image of Jupiter in the visible light spectrum, is on the left. On the right, the James Webb Space Telescope's image of Jupiter in infrared.

Hubble, NASA, ESA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Judy Schmidt

  • NASA released new snaps of Jupiter taken by the James Webb Space Telescope in August.
  • The Hubble Space Telescope has also taken Jupiter images, but Webb reveals details Hubble couldn't see.
  • Astronomers say Webb's images give a more complete view of Jupiter's auroras, rings, and moons.

While the Hubble Space Telescope has been snapping gorgeous photos of Jupiter for decades, new Jupiter images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope in August, invite comparison. Studied side by side, Webb's shots reveal stunning new details of the gas giant that Hubble couldn't detect.

"JWST isn't giving us something clearer than Hubble here, but it is giving us something different," James O'Donoghue, a planetary scientist from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, told Insider. "I think of JWST as giving us an extra sense."

Often described as the successor to Hubble , Webb launched on December 25, 2021, after more than two decades of development. Since that time, the $10 billion telescope has traveled more than 1 million miles from Earth and is now stationed in a gravitationally stable orbit, collecting infrared light and peering at objects whose light was emitted more than 13.5 billion years ago, which Hubble can't see. This is because this light has been shifted into the infrared wavelengths that Webb is specifically designed to detect.

The result: Compared to Hubble, Webb offers sharper and crisper images, and new details of Jupiter's auroras, storm systems, rings, and tiny moons.

Webb's infrared lens captures Jupiter's glowing auroras in greater detail than Hubble

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=394Icd_0hhitvmh00
The Hubble Space Telescope image of Jupiter in ultraviolet light is on the left. The James Webb Space Telescope image of Jupiter is on the right.

Hubble, NASA, ESA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Judy Schmidt

Webb captured the new Jupiter images using its Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam), which translates infrared light into colors the human eye can see. The image of Jupiter taken by Webb, above right, was artificially colored to make specific features stand out. Red coloring highlights the planet's stunning auroras, while light reflected from clouds appears blue. Jupiter's Great Red Spot — an enormous storm that has been swirling for centuries — is so bright with reflected sunlight that it appears white.

The Hubble Space Telescope can also spot spot Jupiter's auroras when capturing ultraviolet light. In the above left image, Hubble captured optical observations of the planet's northern lights in a composite.

Still, Webb's infrared image shows the auroras in greater detail, lighting up both the planet's poles.

Auroras are colorful displays of light that are not unique to Earth. Jupiter has the brightest auroras in the solar system, according to NASA . On both Earth and Jupiter, auroras occur when charged particles, such as protons or electrons, interact with the magnetic field — known as the magnetosphere — that surrounds a planet. Jupiter's magnetic field is about 20,000 times stronger than Earth's.

In his research, O'Donoghue studies Jupiter's upper atmosphere, several thousand miles above the clouds you can see in visible images. "With JWST, we can see Jupiter's infrared auroras in the extended upper atmosphere above the planet," O'Donoghue said.

While Hubble can spot Jupiter's auroras when capturing ultraviolet light, Webb's infrared image shows the auroras in greater detail.

"I've never seen anything like that before," O'Donoghue said, adding, "I can't quite believe we've got that shot from such a vast distance. It really speaks to how effective JWST is at picking up faint light."

Looking at Jupiter in infrared, Webb spots tiny moons Hubble can't pick out as easily

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WF7ul_0hhitvmh00
The Hubble Space Telescope image of Jupiter, left, with its icy moon Europa. On the right, The James Webb Space Telescope's image of Jupiter with its tiny moons, Amalthea and Adrastea.

NASA, ESA, Hubble, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Ricardo Hueso (UPV/EHU) and Judy Schmid

Webb's new images of Jupiter show two of the planet's moons, Amalthea and Adrastea. Adrastea, the smaller of the two, measures just 12 miles across, according to NASA . In comparison, Hubble's image of Jupiter shows the planet's ocean-filled moon, Europa, which measures 1,940 miles across.

Astronomers believe Europa's ocean makes it a promising place to look for life within our solar system.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OVWkt_0hhitvmh00
The Hubble Space Telescope captured a picture of Jupiter's tiny moon, Amalthea.

NASA, ESA, and Z. Levay

Webb has captured images of icy Europa, which were released in July , but the new snapshot is taken at an angle where Europa cannot be observed. Instead, Webb's new Jupiter image showcases two smaller, fainter moons which can be seen more clearly in infrared. Jupiter has 79 moons, according to NASA .

"This is one of my favorite images of Jupiter of all time," O'Donoghue said.

Webb snaps photos of the gas giant's faint rings that Hubble can't see

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abYOh_0hhitvmh00
The bottom image of Jupiter, taken by the James Webb Space Telescope, shows the planet's thin rings, which are made of cosmic debris.

Hubble, NASA, ESA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Judy Schmidt

Webb also spotted Jupiter's thin rings, which are made of dust particles formed when cosmic debris smashed into four of Jupiter's moons — including Amalthea, which is also pictured in the newly released images.

"The JWST image is, of course, stunning," Luke Moore, an astronomer at Boston University, told Insider. "Particularly, the level of spatial detail is impressive in the infrared — due to JWST's large primary mirror — and the contrast is incredible, as you can see the incredibly faint rings, as well as the much brighter planet."

Webb gathers light from faraway galaxies that Hubble can't capture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=199Pc3_0hhitvmh00
The fuzzy spots in the background of the James Webb Space Telescope's images of Jupiter, right, are galaxies.

Hubble, NASA, ESA, Jupiter ERS Team; image processing by Judy Schmidt

The fuzzy spots lurking at the bottom of the frame in Webb's image are likely galaxies "photobombing" Webb's image of Jupiter, according to NASA . Those faint galaxies are hidden in Hubble's snap of Jupiter, in which the planet — and its moon Europa — are seen against an inky black expanse.

Because of Webb's ability to gather infrared light, which is invisible to the human eye, it is able to cut through cosmic dust and see far into the past. One of the new telescope's main goals is to find galaxies so distant that their light travels almost the entire history of the universe to reach Webb. NASA says Webb is able to peer farther than other telescopes, like Hubble, capturing images of extremely faint galaxies that emitted their light in the first billion years or so after the Big Bang.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
Anita Durairaj

Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction

Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
ScienceAlert

There's a 'Lost City' Deep in The Ocean, And It's a Place Unlike Anywhere Else

Close to the summit of an underwater mountain west of the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a jagged landscape of towers rises from the gloom. Their creamy carbonate walls and columns appear ghostly blue in the light of a remotely operated vehicle sent to explore. They range in height from tiny stacks the size of toadstools to a grand monolith standing 60 meters (nearly 200 feet) tall. This is the Lost City. [caption id="attachment_74353" align="alignnone" width="642"] A remotely operated vehicle shines a light on the spires of the Lost City. (D. Kelley/UW/URI-IAO/NOAA).[/caption] Discovered by scientists in 2000, more than 700 meters (2,300 feet) beneath the surface, the...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#By Jupiter#Hubble Webb#Infrared Light#Nasa#Esa
Vice

Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Surprise Discovery: Sleeping Giant Could End Deep Ocean Life

Continental movement is capable of throttling marine oxygen. A previously overlooked factor — the position of continents — helps fill Earth’s oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing the majority of deep ocean creatures. “Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
geekwire.com

OceanGate’s high-def 8K video of Titanic wreck reveals previously unseen details

Everett, Wash.-based OceanGate Expeditions set a new standard this year for documenting the condition of the 110-year-old wreck of the Titanic, thanks to a high-definition 8K video system that was installed aboard its submersible. A sampling of the first-ever 8K video footage from the Titanic, captured during this summer’s dives...
CARS
The Independent

Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water

Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
ASTRONOMY
DOPE Quick Reads

New Recent Study Predicts Earth Will Soon Experience Alarming Sixth Mass Extinction of Millions of Species in Year 2030

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
MSNBC

Fmr. astronaut Mike Massiminio: NASA is treating Artemis I ‘like it’s a crewed launch’

Mike Massiminio, a former astronaut, space advisor at the Intrepid Museum, and professor of engineering at Columbia University joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how NASA is approaching its second attempt at launching Artemis I after the first attempt was called off due to issues with a temperature sensor. “They're treating this like it's a crewed launch,” says Massiminio. “They need to be successful here in order to put a crew on board on the next couple of flights.” He adds that for the next mission, the “spacecraft will have people on board to go around the moon.” For the third, NASA is aiming to land near the moon’s south pole, “and the reason that it's interesting to go near that pole is that there's water there.”Sept. 2, 2022.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found

Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

James Webb Space Telescope is spotting things that have scientists baffled

The James Webb Space Telescope is reshaping what we thought we knew about the universe. Since NASA released James Webb’s first images, the space telescope has been on a crash course to turn our knowledge of the universe on its head. Not only does it open new doors to studying the early universe, but James Webb’s observations are also leaving scientists absolutely puzzled.
ASTRONOMY
Business Insider

Business Insider

601K+
Followers
39K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy