ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Trump baselessly accused John Fetterman of using hard drugs and made fun of his 'dirty' sweatsuit

By Alia Shoaib
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0re6WN_0hhituty00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tr33b_0hhituty00
Former President Donald Trump, Democratic Senate candidate for Pennsylvania John Fetterman.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images, Keith Srakocic/AP

  • Trump mocked Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's clothing and baselessly claimed he uses illicit drugs.
  • Fetterman is running against Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate race.
  • Trump appeared at the Pennsylvania rally to support Republicans Oz and Doug Mastriano.

Former President Donald Trump baselessly accused Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman of using drugs and disparaged his clothing while speaking at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night.

In his speech, Trump claimed without evidence that Fetterman supports "taxpayer-funded drug dens and the complete decriminalization of illegal drugs including heroin, cocaine and crystal meth and ultra-lethal fentanyl."

"And by the way, he takes them himself," Trump added.

There is no evidence to suggest Fetterman has ever used illicit drugs. Fetterman has never expressed support for decriminalizing the drugs mentioned by Trump, although he has advocated for marajuana decriminalization.

Fetterman is running in Pennsylvania against Trump-endorsed candidate Mehmet Oz, who gained fame as a TV doctor.

Trump appeared at the rally on Saturday in support of Republicans Oz and Doug Mastriano, the nominee for Pennsylvania governor.

During his speech, Trump also mocked Fetterman's signature casual attire.

"This guy is a disaster. He comes in with a sweatsuit on. I've never seen him wear a suit. A dirty, dirty, dirty sweatsuit. It's really disgusting. You know, I'm a clean freak. I'm a clean freak, Oz. I don't like those dirty sweatsuits. They're disgusting."

Per Reuters , Fetterman has previously said: "I do not look like a typical politician, nor do I look like a typical person. I don't mean to look scary. It's just kind of what I have to work with."

Fetterman has served as the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania since 2019 and was previously the mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, for 13 years.

The Democratic candidate took to Twitter on Saturday night to respond to Trump's comments, calling him and Oz "desperate" and "sad dudes."

"More and more lies from Trump + Dr. Oz in  Wilkes-Barre tonight," he said.

The Pennsylvania Senate race is one of the most closely watched in the country. Fetterman, currently ahead of Oz in multiple polls, has refused to debate the Republican after his campaign appeared to mock his recovery from a stroke he suffered in May.

The Oz campaign said : "At any point, John Fetterman can raise his hand and say "bathroom break!" and "we will pay for any additional medical personnel he might need to have on standby."

Fetterman told MSNBC that he believes Oz is running a "deeply unserious campaign," noting that he is a doctor "making fun of somebody that had a stroke."

Oz has since distanced himself from his campaign's comments, telling Pittsburgh radio station KDKA that "the campaign has been saying lots of things" and that he believes Fetterman should be "allowed to recover fully."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 11

AP_000257.201fd7d9c9e04748a186276e6534bd79.1400
4d ago

If someone else accused trump of this he would be enraged, but it’s ok for him to spew lies about others😠

Reply
8
Andrew Cynova
4d ago

Trump is now a civilian, Fetterman should sue for slander.

Reply(2)
13
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Braddock, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

George Conway says individuals defending Trump over his handling of presidential records are 'basically desperate'

George Conway during a CNN interview was highly critical of Trump's handling of classified documents. "Having top-secret FBI information in our home? You're not allowed to bring that out," he said. Conway said individuals defending Trump and criticizing the FBI were "basically desperate." Conservative lawyer George Conway on Friday said...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Democratic#Senate#Republicans
The Independent

Trump news – live: Poll says majority of Americans back Mar-a-Lago raid as Pence rebukes GOP for FBI attacks

As he considers whether to mount a 2024 presidential campaign, Mike Pence this morning told an audience that he would consider testifying before the 6 January select committee if invited.“If there’s an invitation to participate, I would consider it,” he reportedly said. “It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill, but as I’ve said, I don’t wanna prejudge.”Mr Pence’s former chief of staff, Marc Short, has already testified to both the select committee and a grand jury convened by the Department of Justice to investigate the attempt to overthrow...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

601K+
Followers
39K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy