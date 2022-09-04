Powell: A dig through the sock drawer turns up memories, but where's that one missing stocking?

Decisions, decisions.

Some monumental problems are simple to solve, but others are painful, including the challenges I faced sorting out the sock drawer.

Socks, you ask? Yes. In most cultures they are essential feet protectors, but to those of us who combine fashion with foot covering, they can be a nightmare.

Eleven pairs of pantyhose surfaced from the large deep dresser drawer where all stocking lengths and colors are stashed. Clinging to almost a dozen pair of the dreaded pantyhose proves I am not only an over-indulgent saver, but a procrastinator facing reality.

Dead or alive, there is no way I will wear them.

Remember, ladies, when we were so happy the sheer leg coverings were designed as one piece, replacing the old times when we wore a garter belt to secure both legs at the hip line? Somewhere in the fashion leg parade there were dark lines that were designed to line up straight on the back of the leg, but more often than not when you craned your neck to check the line, it was crooked.

Panty hose were a real breakthrough in womenswear, with two exceptions: If you get a runner in one leg, the whole thing is shot. And getting them on can be a hassle.

Just to remind myself of the contortions you have to endure to pull, twist, and tug on a pair of pantyhose, I recently gave them one more try. The main reason for this rather than wearing knee-highs was because I was wearing a skirt instead of slacks. That’s when bare legs can show when you cross your legs.

Once on, after an exhausting struggle, the pantyhose felt creepy until I adjusted to the warmth and tight fit. Now, with 11 pairs in beige, black, gray, and navy, the question is will I wear them again?

The debut of slacks for women put the full-length hose on the back shelf, but there are indications more skirts and dresses are making a comeback; what appears to be, at least on TV shows like Wheel of Fortune starring Vanna White, a trend to more dresses, which could bring pantyhose into the fashion circle.

But if my closet is any gauge, the ratio of pantyhose to dresses is about 10 to1.

Probing through the sock drawer ignites hope and memories. To me the knee socks for winter and the anklets for summer are more than just socks.

Take, as an example the pair of white socks that are such a favorite I rarely wear them for fear frequent laundering will fade the print. The white socks were purchased in Australia with a kangaroo and koala bear pattern.

I learned early in my travels to buy socks as souvenirs because they were easy to pack, inexpensive, and functional.

Another pair of souvenir socks revs up memories of a trip to Brown County, Ind., back in the day when the long drive was no problem and visiting the hundreds of stores there was a snap. The Indiana socks are printed bold and beautiful: “For Bare Feet Only.”

Then, way in the corner of the big drawer, folded neatly in a Ziploc bag, one knee-length stocking is alone but still hopeful. Even the origin of the yellow knee socks is heart wrenching. I bought them at The Andersons in Maumee, from a rack near the cashier. How I miss that store and the people who worked in it.

Where, oh where, is the other knee sock that is a yellow mottled print with honeybees? If it is true that patience prevails, the missing sock should show up any day. I have been missing it for more than four years. I am sure it is hiding some where in the little green bungalow and will make a surprise appearance.

Whenever, I will be glad to see it.

Mary Alice Powell is a retired Blade food editor. Contact her at poseypowell@aol.com.