Eyes wide shut: What we do and don't know about our need to dream

Though sleep research has come a long way from 100 years ago, the purpose of dreaming is still more of a question than anything else.

“I think a lot of that’s pretty unknown,” said Dr. Erika Manis, ProMedica sleep psychiatrist, about why people dream.

What experts do know is that most dreaming occurs during the rapid eye movement, or REM, cycle of sleep and that healthy adults spend about a quarter of their sleep in REM. Infants typically spend about 50 percent of their sleep in REM, Dr. Manis said, and that time decreases as people get older.

Also, she noted, just because people might not remember dreaming once they wake up doesn’t mean they didn’t dream.

In some ways, dreaming can be an indicator of physical health. As an example, Dr. Manis described how sometimes people with untreated sleep apnea will dream of drowning or suffocation. Or sometimes people will act out dreams, Dr. Manis said, and that can result in hitting or kicking their sleep partner.

Psychologically, though, dreams can be hard to decipher, and if there is a meaning to dreams, it isn’t always anything to be concerned about. Possibly the content could lead to patients needing further evaluations, such as for post-traumatic stress disorder, Dr. Manis said.

“I always ask about whether the dreams are disturbing,” she said.

REM sleep has been observed in many mammals and birds, but a study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences suggests that certain species of spiders also may experience REM-like sleep, prompting questions about whether spiders dream.

Dr. Manis said various sleep patterns have been studied in the animal kingdom — in dolphins, for example, she said, only half the brain sleeps at a time. Animal dreaming specifically is difficult at this point to confirm, but Dr. Manis said it’s likely that people are not the only ones who experience dreams.

“I would doubt it’s exclusively a human phenomenon,” she said.

Dr. Manis said she would encourage people with concerns about having sleep disturbances to keep a sleep diary and to get an initial screening from their primary care doctor. Typically, her office requires a referral for an appointment.

Having a collaborative approach with many doctors of many specialties is beneficial for the patient, Dr. Manis said, and improves outcomes over having a single-disciplinary approach. At ProMedica, Dr. Manis said the sleep team includes internal medicine, pediatrics, pulmonary, neurology, and more.

“Sleep is very multi-disciplinary,” she said. “Sleep disorders are so diverse, you really need a diverse team of providers.”

Dr. James Tita, chief clinical officer for Mercy Health and pulmonary, critical care, and sleep medicine specialist, said even the true purpose of sleeping is still being debated and is poorly understood. The theory is that during REM sleep, the body is processing memories from the previous day.

Generally, he said, if someone wakes up during REM sleep, they will remember what they were dreaming about. And dreams can be different for everyone.

“Some people dream in color,” Dr. Tita said. “Others don’t.”

There are a number of medications and substances — such as drugs and alcohol — that interfere with REM sleep, he said, and the presence, or lack, of dreaming can provide clues about the state of someone’s REM sleep. Certain sleep disorders can also affect dreaming.

For example, sleep apnea can prevent someone from going into REM sleep, Dr. Tita said, but once sleep apnea patients get treatment, such as using a CPAP machine, they sometimes then start experiencing dreams.

REM is also associated with the temporary paralysis of muscles experienced while sleeping, he said, and so as a result, often people report having dreams related to not being able to move.

“Whether you remember your dreams or not, it’s thought that most people dream,” Dr. Tita said.

And so far, Dr. Tita said there doesn’t seem to be any recorded negative effects of losing REM sleep.

“There continue to be many questions we don’t have the answers for,” he said. “We don’t really know.”