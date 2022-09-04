Read full article on original website
butlerradio.com
Butler Co. Young Professionals Mixer Set For Thursday
Local business people are invited to attend a free networking event later this week. The Butler County Young Professionals’ September Mixer is scheduled for this Thursday at 6 p.m. at Butler’s Grand Ballroom on South Main Street. There is no charge to attend and everyone is encouraged to...
butlerradio.com
Maridon Museum Preparing For Asian Harvest Moon Festival
A local museum is welcoming the public to join in a special celebration. The Maridon Museum will celebrate the Asian Harvest Moon Festival on Sunday, September 18th from 5 to 9:30 p.m. at the Butler Country Club. Dinner and entertainment will be provided along with a basket raffle and silent...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland happenings: takeout shish kebabs and gyros, car show, bingos
Submissions from nonprofit organizations for Briefly Speaking can be emailed to Carol Pinto-Smith at cpinto-smith@triblive.com or mailed to Briefly Speaking, 210 Wood St., Tarentum, PA 15084. Include a complete address and daytime phone number. Submissions are due at least two weeks before the event. Each announcement is printed once; there is no fee.
messengerpaper.com
St. Sebastian Church Festival in Belle Vernon
St Sebastian is inviting the public to attend their upcoming festival on Sunday, September 18 from 12:00 noon – 7:00PM. There will be lots of homemade food, a bake sale and games for the kids. In addition, there will be live entertainment and a 50/50 raffle. For more information. Please call the Parish office at 724-929-9300. St Sebastian Church is located at 801 Broad Avenue, in Belle Vernon.
beavercountyradio.com
Center Township Supervisors Discuss Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard Project
(Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Center Township Supervisors held a work session Tuesday afternoon. During the work session the supervisors were updated on the Beaver Valley Mall Boulevard ‘s resurfacing project. Engineer Ned Mitrovich said the project is nearly complete. In other business the Supervisors Chairman Bill DiCioccio,...
butlerradio.com
United Way’s Week Of Caring To Begin
The United Way is ready to begin their Week of Caring. The annual event looks to connect teams of volunteers with non-profit organizations across the region. A number of volunteers will be at Glade Run in Zelienople tomorrow from 9 a.m. to noon helping in the garden and other cleaning projects.
wtae.com
Greater Pittsburgh Community Foodbank resumes walk-in food distributions
PITTSBURGH — Over the summer, the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank resumed walk-in food distribution events. This comes after the COVID-19 pandemic forced food distributions to go to a drive-up style, where volunteers and National Guard troops would place pre-packaged boxes in people's trunks. It was a socially-distanced way to quickly get food to families, at a time when many found themselves in need.
WFMJ.com
Lawrence County receives over $550,000 to fund major improvements to two county parks
Pennsylvania Representative Chris Sainato announced Tuesday that Lawrence County had received $553,900 in grant funding for major improvements to two county parks. The funding is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources' Community Conservation Partnerships Program. It includes $374,800 for improvements to Pearson Park in Neshannock Township...
butlerradio.com
“We The People” To Honor 9/11
An event this weekend looks to commemorate the anniversary of 9-11 while also bringing the community together. A motorcycle ride is scheduled for this Saturday starting at Riverfront Park in Kittanning. It’s called “We The People” and event organizers say the aim to help people connect with each other throughout the day.
educationsnapshots.com
Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School
DRAW Collective completed the Franklin Regional School District Intermediate School with a strong indoor-outdoor connection in Murrysville, Pennsylvania. The design team for Franklin Regional’s Intermediate School sought to blend the new building with the natural surroundings and preserve the natural riparian buffer and extend it through the interior of the building. The interior finishes were selected to embrace nature with a flooring pattern that creates a flowing stream to define the circulation through the building incorporated with Islands of green to define student activity or small-group instructional spaces.
butlerradio.com
September Music Concerts
Saxonburg will be full of music this month at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church on Main Street. During the Arts Festival, the New Life Christian Praise Band will play at 6 pm 9/9 and at 2 pm on 9/11. Local musician Tom Kifer will perform at 10:30 am and at 2 pm on 9/10. The concerts will be outside on the church lawn. Please bring a blanket or chair.
Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival returns to Strip District
These days, tacos are more than just ground beef, cheese and toppings. From barbacoa to chorizo to lengua, tacos have gone gourmet. Visitors to the Original Pittsburgh Taco Festival on Saturday will find a taco for every taste bud, said founder and executive producer Craig McCloud. “We’ll have plenty for...
butlerradio.com
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek
Debra Lee Stevens Pincek, 69, went to her eternal home on September 2, 2022. She was a loving and kind woman of God; a mother, sister, cousin, aunt, colleague, and friend. She was born in Butler, PA on April 18, 1953, the eldest daughter of Calvin and Donna Foss Stevens.
butlerradio.com
Lucinda Ann Quinlan
On September 5, 2022, Lucinda Ann Quinlan left her human body on Earth to join in the Glory of the Lord. Lucinda “Cindy” was born in Parker, PA on January 16, 1932, to Ms. Angeline Boyer. Cindy attended various primary schools in Parker, Bruin, and Butler. Lucinda graduated from Butler Area High School in the Spring of 1950.
butlerradio.com
Catherine Jean Hilliard
Catherine Jean Hilliard, 51, of Butler, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022 at UPMC Passavant Wexford. She was born February 20, 1971 in Butler, the daughter of the late Charles Hilliard, Sr. and Florence (Grossman) Hilliard of Butler. Catherine was a 1989 graduate of Butler High School. She worked at...
butlerradio.com
Carl James “Jim” Hartle Sr.
Carl James “Jim” Hartle Sr., 73, of Petrolia, Washington Twp., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness. Carl James was born in Huey on January 4, 1949. He was the son of the late Wilbur...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Borough secretary, 2 council members resign in Verona
Verona is going through a transition period following the unexpected resignations this past week of three members of the borough’s management team and council. At its Aug. 30 meeting, Verona council accepted the resignation of borough secretary Christine DeRunk, effective Sept. 9. DeRunk came aboard in August 2021 and had served as the de facto borough manager, but she is moving to take the borough manager’s job in Sharpsburg, which is closer to her home in Shaler.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Pittsburgh Festivals to check out this Fall
From music to food, cars, pumpkins, and more, Pittsburgh has all kinds of fun festivals lined up throughout September and October. Here are just some of the events that the city has to offer. The air may be cooling down, but the festival scene in Pittsburgh is only heating up!...
wtae.com
Labor Day closings, Pittsburgh parade, more holiday events
PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts will be closed Monday in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Regular mail will not be picked up or delivered. City of Pittsburgh garbage collection will be pushed back one day. Banks will be closed, as will PennDOT...
wtae.com
New winner emerges for Rib Fest 2022
PITTSBURGH — People are lured by the aroma, the smoke, the flavor, and promises from pitmasters that they are about to taste the best barbecue on the planet. That's what happens every year at the annual Rib Fest, where barbecue restaurants hit the road for bragging rights. This year,...
